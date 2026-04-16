Bio-based Polymers, Monomers and Intermediates Intelligence Report: Market Analysis, Global Capacities, Production and Strategic Outlook 2019-2036

Dublin, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bio-based Polymers, Monomers and Intermediates: Market Analysis, Global Capacities, Production and Strategic Outlook 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The most comprehensive market intelligence report available on the global bio-based polymer and chemical building block sector.

The report provides quantitative capacity and production data, 2036 forecasts, technology assessments, regulatory analysis and company profiles across the full value chain from bio-based feedstocks through chemical intermediates and monomers to finished polymers and their end-use markets.



The report covers 17 bio-based polymer categories including cellulose acetate, epoxy resins, polyurethanes, PLA, PHA, bio-PE, bio-PP, bio-PET, PTT, PEF, PA, PBAT, PBS, APC, casein polymers, SCPC and EPDM, as well as newly introduced coverage of PTF, bio-PBT, PFA, bio-PVC, bio-PMMA and bio-SBR - polymers previously absent from commercial market intelligence but now confirmed in nova-Institute's definitive 2026 annual assessment as commercially tracked output materials. For each polymer, the report provides market analysis, production pathway description, applications overview, producer and capacity tables, and annual production capacity series from 2019 to 2036.

The market reached a structural inflection point in 2025. For the first time since tracking began, Asia is not the leading region for new production capacity additions. North America and Europe are now driving capacity growth at double the global average rate, redefining the investment geography of the sector in a shift expected to consolidate through 2036 as large-scale bio-PP, PHA and bio-PE projects come online in both regions. Asia retains the largest absolute installed base, led by PHA, PLA and polyamide production, but its share is expected to stabilise as Western investment accelerates - a development with material implications for feedstock supply chains, technology licensing strategies and pricing dynamics across the sector.



The global market for bio-based polymers, monomers and chemical intermediates is undergoing the most significant structural transformation in its history. Production is growing at more than four times the rate of the overall polymer market, driven by a combination of tightening single-use plastic regulation, corporate sustainability mandates, and a generation of fermentation and catalytic process technologies that are finally achieving cost parity with fossil-based alternatives across an expanding range of polymer categories.

The sector spans biodegradable and non-biodegradable bio-based polymers, natural bio-based polymers, bio-based monomers and the chemical building blocks that underpin them - a value chain that now touches virtually every major industrial sector from packaging and fibres through automotive, construction and electronics.



Report Highlights

Comprehensive coverage of all commercially produced bio-based polymers including cellulose acetate, epoxy resins, polyurethanes, PLA, PHA, bio-PE, bio-PP, bio-PET, PTT, PEF, bio-PA, PBAT, PBS, APC, casein polymers, starch-based compounds and EPDM, with dedicated sections covering PTF, bio-PBT, polyfurfuryl alcohol, bio-PVC, bio-PMMA and bio-SBR

Full technology descriptions, production pathway analysis, applications overviews, producer and capacity tables, and annual production capacity series from 2019 to 2036 for each polymer category

Drop-in, smart drop-in and dedicated bio-based polymer classification framework with per-polymer assignment and analysis of competitive dynamics and pricing implications for each pathway

The biodegradability and bio-based independence principle - a definitive explanation of why bio-based content and biodegradability are independent properties, with commercial and regulatory implications for each

Global bio-based polymer feedstock and land use analysis covering biomass inputs by feedstock type across glycerol, sugars, starch, non-edible oils, cellulose and edible oils, with land use assessment for the entire sector

Coverage of over 30 bio-based chemical building block and monomer categories from ethylene, propylene and bio-based naphtha through lactic acid, succinic acid, 1,4-butanediol and epichlorohydrin to specialty monomers including DN5, DDDA, sebacic acid and levoglucosenone, each with overview, applications table, global producer information and annual production series from 2018 to 2036

New dedicated section on bio-based naphtha as an upstream enabler for bio-based polyolefins via the HVO/HEFA route, covering producers, applications, supply chain structure and production series to 2036

New dedicated section on sorbitol as a standalone building block in the isosorbide and polyurethane polyol supply chain

Aggregate bio-based building block market overview covering total sector capacity from 2011 to 2036 with identification of primary growth drivers

Feedstock sections covering plant-based, waste-based, microbial, mineral and gaseous biomass sources including starch, sugar crops, lignocellulosic biomass, plant oils, food waste, agricultural waste, forestry waste, aquaculture waste, municipal solid waste, industrial waste oils, microalgae, macroalgae, mineral sources, biogas and syngas

Producer capacity tables for all major polymer categories including lactic acid, PLA, PTT, FDCA and PEF, bio-PA, PBAT, PBS, bio-PE, bio-PP and PHA

Confirmed planned capacity expansion tables for PLA showing announced additions through 2027

Full regional production and capacity breakdowns for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, with 2025 data and 2036 forecasts by polymer type for each region

Analysis of the Asia inflection point - the first reporting period in which Asia is not the leading region for new bio-based polymer capacity additions - with implications for investment geography, technology licensing and pricing dynamics

End-use market analysis across nine application segments - fibres and textiles, flexible packaging, rigid packaging, functional applications, automotive and transport, consumer goods, building and construction, electronics and agriculture - with 2025 data and 2036 forecasts

Full end-use market production series 2019-2036 for each of the nine application segments, plus a summary table with segment rankings and regional breakdowns

Regional end-use market tables for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, each showing production by segment from 2019 to 2036

Competitive analysis of bio-based PBAT and PBS versus fossil-based equivalents, including pricing and growth trajectory implications through 2036

Global bio-based polymers market revenue table 2020-2036 by polymer type across all major categories including epoxy resins, cellulose acetate and polyurethanes

Bioplastics regulations coverage spanning the United States, European Union, Asia-Pacific and emerging markets regulatory frameworks

EU Bioeconomy Strategy November 2025 - the most significant European policy statement on bio-based materials in over a decade - covering its five lead materials markets and implications for the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation, CSRD, CBAM and Green Claims Directive

Extended producer responsibility frameworks across all major markets with analysis of how EPR scheme design affects bio-based polymer market access and pricing

Life cycle assessment and carbon footprint data covering cradle-to-gate and cradle-to-grave analyses for six major bio-based polymer types and multiple production scenarios, with comparison to fossil-based equivalents

Land use change analysis covering direct and indirect impacts, temporal boundary considerations and the confirmed agricultural footprint of the global bio-based polymer sector

Chemical recycling integration pathways for bio-PET, PLA, PHA, bio-PE and PEF, including technology readiness, cost trajectories and commercial timelines

Algal, fungal and mycelium-based materials section including the January 2026 Samsung Electronics Color E-Paper announcement confirming phytoplankton-based bio-resin in a mass-market electronics product - the first commercial-scale third-generation algal resin application in consumer electronics

Natural fibres section covering cotton, jute, hemp, flax, ramie, kenaf, sisal, abaca, coir, banana, pineapple, rice, corn, bamboo and wool with manufacturing methods, matrix materials, application data and production series 2018-2036

Bio-composite materials analysis including natural fibre reinforced bio-polymer performance data, sustainability credentials and application markets in automotive, construction and marine sectors

Chain of custody frameworks for bio-based content attribution including mass balance, segregation and book-and-claim approaches, with certification scheme analysis covering ISCC PLUS, REDcert and equivalent standards

Chemical tracers and markers for bio-based content verification covering radiocarbon measurement methodology and emerging spectroscopic approaches

Scope comparison analysis explaining why bio-based polymer production figures differ between Plastics Europe, European Bioplastics and nova-Institute tracking frameworks, with reconciliation of the three datasets

Bio-based content analysis across the full polymer market including structural polymers, functional polymers, rubber and fibres

Green premium analysis covering consumer willingness to pay, corporate procurement premium tolerance by sector and the trajectory of bio-based cost premiums toward parity with fossil-based alternatives

Compostability standards analysis covering ASTM D6400, EN 13432, ASTM D5511 and ISO 14855 with distinction between industrial composting, home composting and landfill biodegradation requirements and their commercial implications

Over 590 company profiles covering producers, technology developers, feedstock suppliers, building block manufacturers and downstream brand owners across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, with address, products, technology description, production capacity and market position for each

Bioplastics producers tables for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America listing company names, locations, polymer types and capacity data

Profiles of Over 590 Companies Across the Global Bio-based Polymer and Monomer Value Chain

3DBioFibR

3M

9Fiber

ADBioplastics

Adriano di Marti / Desserto

Advanced Biochemical Thailand

Aeropowder

Aemetis

AEP Polymers

AGRANA Staerke

AgroRenew

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

Algaeing

Algenesis

Algal Bio

Algenol

Algenie

Alginor

Algix

AmicaTerra

AmphiStar

AMSilk

Ananas Anam

An Phat Bioplastics

Anellotech

Andritz

Anqing He Xing Chemical

Ankor Bioplastics

ANPOLY

Applied Bioplastics

Aquafil

Aquapak Polymers

Archer Daniels Midland

Arctic Biomaterials

Ardra Bio

Arekapak

Arkema

Arlanxeo

Arrow Greentech

Attis Innovations

Arzeda

Asahi Kasei

AVA Biochem

Avantium

Avani Eco

Avient

Axcelon Biopolymers

Ayas Renewables

Azolla

Balrampur Chini Mills

BacAlt Biosciences

Bambooder Biobased Fibers

BASF

Bast Fiber Technologies

BBCA Biochemical and GALACTIC Lactic Acid

Bcomp

Better Fibre Technologies

Betulium

Beyond Leather Materials

Bioextrax

Bio Fab NZ

BIO-FED

Biofibre

Biofine Technology

Bio2Materials

Biokemik

Bioleather

BIOLO

BioLogiQ

Biomass Resin Holdings

Biome Bioplastics

BioSolutions

Biosyntia

BIOTEC

Biofiber Tech Sweden

Bioform Technologies

BIO-LUTIONS

Biophilica

Bioplastech

Bioplastix

Biopolax

Biotecam

Biotic Circular Technologies

Biotrem

Biovox

Bioweg

bitBiome

BlockTexx

Bloom Biorenewables

BluCon Biotech

Blue BioFuels

Blue Ocean Closures

Bluepha Beijing Lanjing Microbiology Technology

Bolt Threads

Borealis

Borregaard Chemcell

Bosk Bioproducts

Bowil Biotech

B-PREG

Braskem

Bucha Bio

Buyo Bioplastic

Burgo Group

B'ZEOS

C16 Biosciences

Carbiolice

Carbios

Carbon Crusher

Carbonwave

Cardia Bioplastics

Cardolite

CARAPAC

Carapace Biopolymers

Cargill

Cass Materials

Catalyxx

Cathay Industrial Biotech

Celanese

Cellicon

Cellucomp

Celluforce

CellON

Cellugy

Cellutech (Stora Enso)

ChainCraft

CH-Bioforce

ChakraTech

Checkerspot

Chempolis

Chestnut Bio Polymers

Chitelix

Chongqing Bofei Biochemical Products

Chuetsu Pulp and Paper

CIMV

Circa Group

Circular Systems

CJ Biomaterials

CO2BioClean

Coastgrass

COFCO

Coffeeco Upcycle

Corn Next

Corumat

Clariant

CreaFill Fibers

Cristal Union

Cruz Foam

CuanTec

Daesang

Daicel

Daicel Polymer

DaikyoNishikawa

Daio Paper

Daishowa Paper Products

DAK Americas

Danimer Scientific

DENSO

Diamond Green Diesel

DIC Corporation

DIC Products

Dispersa

DKS

DMC Biotechnologies

Domsjo Fabriker

Domtar Paper

Dongnam Realize

Dongying Hebang Chemical

Dow

Royal DSM

DuFor Resins

DuPont

DuPont Tate and Lyle Bio Products

Eastman Chemical

ecoGenie biotech

Ecopel

Ecoshell

Ecovia Renewables

Ecovance

Ecovative Design

EcoPha

Eden Materials

EggPlant

Ehime Paper Manufacturing

Elea & Lili

Emirates Biotech

EMS-Grivory

Enerkem

Enkev

Eni

Enviral

EnginZyme

Enzymit

Eranova

Esbottle

EveryCarbon

Evolved By Nature

Evonik Industries

Evrnu

Expedition Zero

FabricNano

Fairbrics

Faircraft

Far Eastern New Century

Fermentalg

Fiberlean Technologies

Fiberight

Fillerbank

Fiquetex

FKuR Kunststoff

FlexSea

Flocus

Floreon

Foamplant

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i93kjc

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