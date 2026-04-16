Bio-based Polymers, Monomers and Intermediates Intelligence Report: Market Analysis, Global Capacities, Production and Strategic Outlook 2019-2036

Dublin, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bio-based Polymers, Monomers and Intermediates: Market Analysis, Global Capacities, Production and Strategic Outlook 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The most comprehensive market intelligence report available on the global bio-based polymer and chemical building block sector.
The report provides quantitative capacity and production data, 2036 forecasts, technology assessments, regulatory analysis and company profiles across the full value chain from bio-based feedstocks through chemical intermediates and monomers to finished polymers and their end-use markets.
The report covers 17 bio-based polymer categories including cellulose acetate, epoxy resins, polyurethanes, PLA, PHA, bio-PE, bio-PP, bio-PET, PTT, PEF, PA, PBAT, PBS, APC, casein polymers, SCPC and EPDM, as well as newly introduced coverage of PTF, bio-PBT, PFA, bio-PVC, bio-PMMA and bio-SBR - polymers previously absent from commercial market intelligence but now confirmed in nova-Institute's definitive 2026 annual assessment as commercially tracked output materials. For each polymer, the report provides market analysis, production pathway description, applications overview, producer and capacity tables, and annual production capacity series from 2019 to 2036.
The market reached a structural inflection point in 2025. For the first time since tracking began, Asia is not the leading region for new production capacity additions. North America and Europe are now driving capacity growth at double the global average rate, redefining the investment geography of the sector in a shift expected to consolidate through 2036 as large-scale bio-PP, PHA and bio-PE projects come online in both regions. Asia retains the largest absolute installed base, led by PHA, PLA and polyamide production, but its share is expected to stabilise as Western investment accelerates - a development with material implications for feedstock supply chains, technology licensing strategies and pricing dynamics across the sector.
The global market for bio-based polymers, monomers and chemical intermediates is undergoing the most significant structural transformation in its history. Production is growing at more than four times the rate of the overall polymer market, driven by a combination of tightening single-use plastic regulation, corporate sustainability mandates, and a generation of fermentation and catalytic process technologies that are finally achieving cost parity with fossil-based alternatives across an expanding range of polymer categories.
The sector spans biodegradable and non-biodegradable bio-based polymers, natural bio-based polymers, bio-based monomers and the chemical building blocks that underpin them - a value chain that now touches virtually every major industrial sector from packaging and fibres through automotive, construction and electronics.
Report Highlights
- Comprehensive coverage of all commercially produced bio-based polymers including cellulose acetate, epoxy resins, polyurethanes, PLA, PHA, bio-PE, bio-PP, bio-PET, PTT, PEF, bio-PA, PBAT, PBS, APC, casein polymers, starch-based compounds and EPDM, with dedicated sections covering PTF, bio-PBT, polyfurfuryl alcohol, bio-PVC, bio-PMMA and bio-SBR
- Full technology descriptions, production pathway analysis, applications overviews, producer and capacity tables, and annual production capacity series from 2019 to 2036 for each polymer category
- Drop-in, smart drop-in and dedicated bio-based polymer classification framework with per-polymer assignment and analysis of competitive dynamics and pricing implications for each pathway
- The biodegradability and bio-based independence principle - a definitive explanation of why bio-based content and biodegradability are independent properties, with commercial and regulatory implications for each
- Global bio-based polymer feedstock and land use analysis covering biomass inputs by feedstock type across glycerol, sugars, starch, non-edible oils, cellulose and edible oils, with land use assessment for the entire sector
- Coverage of over 30 bio-based chemical building block and monomer categories from ethylene, propylene and bio-based naphtha through lactic acid, succinic acid, 1,4-butanediol and epichlorohydrin to specialty monomers including DN5, DDDA, sebacic acid and levoglucosenone, each with overview, applications table, global producer information and annual production series from 2018 to 2036
- New dedicated section on bio-based naphtha as an upstream enabler for bio-based polyolefins via the HVO/HEFA route, covering producers, applications, supply chain structure and production series to 2036
- New dedicated section on sorbitol as a standalone building block in the isosorbide and polyurethane polyol supply chain
- Aggregate bio-based building block market overview covering total sector capacity from 2011 to 2036 with identification of primary growth drivers
- Feedstock sections covering plant-based, waste-based, microbial, mineral and gaseous biomass sources including starch, sugar crops, lignocellulosic biomass, plant oils, food waste, agricultural waste, forestry waste, aquaculture waste, municipal solid waste, industrial waste oils, microalgae, macroalgae, mineral sources, biogas and syngas
- Producer capacity tables for all major polymer categories including lactic acid, PLA, PTT, FDCA and PEF, bio-PA, PBAT, PBS, bio-PE, bio-PP and PHA
- Confirmed planned capacity expansion tables for PLA showing announced additions through 2027
- Full regional production and capacity breakdowns for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, with 2025 data and 2036 forecasts by polymer type for each region
- Analysis of the Asia inflection point - the first reporting period in which Asia is not the leading region for new bio-based polymer capacity additions - with implications for investment geography, technology licensing and pricing dynamics
- End-use market analysis across nine application segments - fibres and textiles, flexible packaging, rigid packaging, functional applications, automotive and transport, consumer goods, building and construction, electronics and agriculture - with 2025 data and 2036 forecasts
- Full end-use market production series 2019-2036 for each of the nine application segments, plus a summary table with segment rankings and regional breakdowns
- Regional end-use market tables for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, each showing production by segment from 2019 to 2036
- Competitive analysis of bio-based PBAT and PBS versus fossil-based equivalents, including pricing and growth trajectory implications through 2036
- Global bio-based polymers market revenue table 2020-2036 by polymer type across all major categories including epoxy resins, cellulose acetate and polyurethanes
- Bioplastics regulations coverage spanning the United States, European Union, Asia-Pacific and emerging markets regulatory frameworks
- EU Bioeconomy Strategy November 2025 - the most significant European policy statement on bio-based materials in over a decade - covering its five lead materials markets and implications for the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation, CSRD, CBAM and Green Claims Directive
- Extended producer responsibility frameworks across all major markets with analysis of how EPR scheme design affects bio-based polymer market access and pricing
- Life cycle assessment and carbon footprint data covering cradle-to-gate and cradle-to-grave analyses for six major bio-based polymer types and multiple production scenarios, with comparison to fossil-based equivalents
- Land use change analysis covering direct and indirect impacts, temporal boundary considerations and the confirmed agricultural footprint of the global bio-based polymer sector
- Chemical recycling integration pathways for bio-PET, PLA, PHA, bio-PE and PEF, including technology readiness, cost trajectories and commercial timelines
- Algal, fungal and mycelium-based materials section including the January 2026 Samsung Electronics Color E-Paper announcement confirming phytoplankton-based bio-resin in a mass-market electronics product - the first commercial-scale third-generation algal resin application in consumer electronics
- Natural fibres section covering cotton, jute, hemp, flax, ramie, kenaf, sisal, abaca, coir, banana, pineapple, rice, corn, bamboo and wool with manufacturing methods, matrix materials, application data and production series 2018-2036
- Bio-composite materials analysis including natural fibre reinforced bio-polymer performance data, sustainability credentials and application markets in automotive, construction and marine sectors
- Chain of custody frameworks for bio-based content attribution including mass balance, segregation and book-and-claim approaches, with certification scheme analysis covering ISCC PLUS, REDcert and equivalent standards
- Chemical tracers and markers for bio-based content verification covering radiocarbon measurement methodology and emerging spectroscopic approaches
- Scope comparison analysis explaining why bio-based polymer production figures differ between Plastics Europe, European Bioplastics and nova-Institute tracking frameworks, with reconciliation of the three datasets
- Bio-based content analysis across the full polymer market including structural polymers, functional polymers, rubber and fibres
- Green premium analysis covering consumer willingness to pay, corporate procurement premium tolerance by sector and the trajectory of bio-based cost premiums toward parity with fossil-based alternatives
- Compostability standards analysis covering ASTM D6400, EN 13432, ASTM D5511 and ISO 14855 with distinction between industrial composting, home composting and landfill biodegradation requirements and their commercial implications
- Over 590 company profiles covering producers, technology developers, feedstock suppliers, building block manufacturers and downstream brand owners across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, with address, products, technology description, production capacity and market position for each
- Bioplastics producers tables for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America listing company names, locations, polymer types and capacity data
Profiles of Over 590 Companies Across the Global Bio-based Polymer and Monomer Value Chain
- 3DBioFibR
- 3M
- 9Fiber
- ADBioplastics
- Adriano di Marti / Desserto
- Advanced Biochemical Thailand
- Aeropowder
- Aemetis
- AEP Polymers
- AGRANA Staerke
- AgroRenew
- Ahlstrom-Munksjo
- Algaeing
- Algenesis
- Algal Bio
- Algenol
- Algenie
- Alginor
- Algix
- AmicaTerra
- AmphiStar
- AMSilk
- Ananas Anam
- An Phat Bioplastics
- Anellotech
- Andritz
- Anqing He Xing Chemical
- Ankor Bioplastics
- ANPOLY
- Applied Bioplastics
- Aquafil
- Aquapak Polymers
- Archer Daniels Midland
- Arctic Biomaterials
- Ardra Bio
- Arekapak
- Arkema
- Arlanxeo
- Arrow Greentech
- Attis Innovations
- Arzeda
- Asahi Kasei
- AVA Biochem
- Avantium
- Avani Eco
- Avient
- Axcelon Biopolymers
- Ayas Renewables
- Azolla
- Balrampur Chini Mills
- BacAlt Biosciences
- Bambooder Biobased Fibers
- BASF
- Bast Fiber Technologies
- BBCA Biochemical and GALACTIC Lactic Acid
- Bcomp
- Better Fibre Technologies
- Betulium
- Beyond Leather Materials
- Bioextrax
- Bio Fab NZ
- BIO-FED
- Biofibre
- Biofine Technology
- Bio2Materials
- Biokemik
- Bioleather
- BIOLO
- BioLogiQ
- Biomass Resin Holdings
- Biome Bioplastics
- BioSolutions
- Biosyntia
- BIOTEC
- Biofiber Tech Sweden
- Bioform Technologies
- BIO-LUTIONS
- Biophilica
- Bioplastech
- Bioplastix
- Biopolax
- Biotecam
- Biotic Circular Technologies
- Biotrem
- Biovox
- Bioweg
- bitBiome
- BlockTexx
- Bloom Biorenewables
- BluCon Biotech
- Blue BioFuels
- Blue Ocean Closures
- Bluepha Beijing Lanjing Microbiology Technology
- Bolt Threads
- Borealis
- Borregaard Chemcell
- Bosk Bioproducts
- Bowil Biotech
- B-PREG
- Braskem
- Bucha Bio
- Buyo Bioplastic
- Burgo Group
- B'ZEOS
- C16 Biosciences
- Carbiolice
- Carbios
- Carbon Crusher
- Carbonwave
- Cardia Bioplastics
- Cardolite
- CARAPAC
- Carapace Biopolymers
- Cargill
- Cass Materials
- Catalyxx
- Cathay Industrial Biotech
- Celanese
- Cellicon
- Cellucomp
- Celluforce
- CellON
- Cellugy
- Cellutech (Stora Enso)
- ChainCraft
- CH-Bioforce
- ChakraTech
- Checkerspot
- Chempolis
- Chestnut Bio Polymers
- Chitelix
- Chongqing Bofei Biochemical Products
- Chuetsu Pulp and Paper
- CIMV
- Circa Group
- Circular Systems
- CJ Biomaterials
- CO2BioClean
- Coastgrass
- COFCO
- Coffeeco Upcycle
- Corn Next
- Corumat
- Clariant
- CreaFill Fibers
- Cristal Union
- Cruz Foam
- CuanTec
- Daesang
- Daicel
- Daicel Polymer
- DaikyoNishikawa
- Daio Paper
- Daishowa Paper Products
- DAK Americas
- Danimer Scientific
- DENSO
- Diamond Green Diesel
- DIC Corporation
- DIC Products
- Dispersa
- DKS
- DMC Biotechnologies
- Domsjo Fabriker
- Domtar Paper
- Dongnam Realize
- Dongying Hebang Chemical
- Dow
- Royal DSM
- DuFor Resins
- DuPont
- DuPont Tate and Lyle Bio Products
- Eastman Chemical
- ecoGenie biotech
- Ecopel
- Ecoshell
- Ecovia Renewables
- Ecovance
- Ecovative Design
- EcoPha
- Eden Materials
- EggPlant
- Ehime Paper Manufacturing
- Elea & Lili
- Emirates Biotech
- EMS-Grivory
- Enerkem
- Enkev
- Eni
- Enviral
- EnginZyme
- Enzymit
- Eranova
- Esbottle
- EveryCarbon
- Evolved By Nature
- Evonik Industries
- Evrnu
- Expedition Zero
- FabricNano
- Fairbrics
- Faircraft
- Far Eastern New Century
- Fermentalg
- Fiberlean Technologies
- Fiberight
- Fillerbank
- Fiquetex
- FKuR Kunststoff
- FlexSea
- Flocus
- Floreon
- Foamplant
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i93kjc
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