MEXC Lists 17th Batch of Ondo Tokenized U.S. Assets Spanning Defense, Growth, Value, and Financials





VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the world leader in 0‑fee digital asset trading, has listed its 17th batch of Ondo tokenized U.S. asset trading pairs on its spot market, continuing its collaboration with Ondo Finance to expand access to real-world assets (RWA) onchain for global users.

The four new trading pairs — ITAON/USDT , IWFON/USDT , IWNON/USDT , and WFCON/USDT — were listed on April 15, 2026 at 12:00 UTC, with withdrawals enabled from April 16, 2026 at 12:00 UTC. The underlying assets span four distinct market classes: ITAON tracks the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, IWFON tracks the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, IWNON tracks the iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, and WFCON represents tokenized exposure to Wells Fargo.

This listing reflects MEXC's ongoing evolution toward a broader financial gateway beyond a traditional digital asset exchange. Following the recent 8th anniversary brand upgrade, which emphasizes broader market access and reduced barriers, MEXC has been steadily expanding its RWA offerings alongside its existing crypto lineup. This enables users to access cryptocurrencies and RWA, including tokenized U.S. stocks , ETFs, and commodities such as gold and silver, through the same account. Looking ahead, MEXC will continue to expand asset offerings, further enhancing user access to diversified global markets.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.



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Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c350cd2-0f46-4623-b0c0-b466b48ea8ae