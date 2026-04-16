MEXC Unveils Largest-Ever 0-Fee Festival, Empowering Users to Unlock Infinite Opportunities





VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the world leader in 0‑fee digital asset trading, announced the launch of its 0-Fee Festival, the largest 0-fee event in the platform's history. Running from April 16 to May 13, 2026 (UTC), the event is designed to celebrate MEXC's 8th anniversary while advancing its vision of "Your 0-Fee Gateway to Infinite Opportunities" and helping users reduce trading fee friction and capture more opportunities.

During the event, both the spot and futures markets offer 0 fees across hundreds of trading pairs. The spot market covers major assets such as BTC and ETH, while the futures market spans a diverse range of assets — from trending tokens (SOL, XRP) to traditional commodities (GOLD, SILVER, OIL) to tokenized US stocks. For more details about the event and a full list of eligible trading pairs, please visit here .

The 0-fee model is a long-standing practice at MEXC—having returned over $1 billion in value to its global community in the past year alone—rather than a single event promotion. By removing fee barriers without volume caps, MEXC provides a high-efficiency environment that ensures more efficient execution of trading strategies, allowing users to retain more of their profits. The persistent dedication to share value with the users continues to be the primary driver of the platform's expanding ecosystem.

Following a comprehensive brand evolution, MEXC has transformed into a universal gateway connecting global markets. Driven by the conviction that financial opportunities should be open to everyone, MEXC provides unified access to global markets, allowing users to access opportunities through one account and one gateway. Going forward, MEXC remains committed to its core pillars of "0 Fees" and "Infinite Opportunities," empowering global users through broader asset selections, unparalleled product experiences, and highly rewarding events.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.



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Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7dd32445-41ad-4017-ac7c-f8de9c2fbbfa