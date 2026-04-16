Exclaimer launches Workday integration to reduce risk and manual effort in high-volume digital communications

LONDON and BOSTON, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exclaimer , the leading provider of email signature management solutions, today announced a new integration with Workday, enabling organizations to use employee data from their HR system to automatically populate email signatures and video meeting themes.

Workday counts more than 75 million users under contract globally, all of them sending emails with little to no direct connection between their HR record and their email signature. For many of these organizations, Workday is the primary system of record for employee information, from job titles to contact details. But that data often does not carry through to everyday communications. Instead, details shared in email signatures or on meeting are still maintained through an IT-managed directory, manual updates, CSV uploads, and directory workarounds.



As organizations hire and scale, this disconnect can quickly lead to outdated or inconsistent employee details. This increases the workload for IT teams and a higher risk of incorrect information appearing in business communications, undermining professionalism, trust, and compliance. These issues are especially visible during setup and onboarding, where data inconsistencies can delay deployment and create friction during evaluation and rollout.



According to Exclaimer’s recent State of Business Email report , over a third (35%) of global IT teams rank email signature management among their most time-consuming email tasks, while 80% still rely on manual methods or user self-service. Notably, in 16% of organisations, responsibility for email signatures sits with HR, second only to IT, highlighting the growing overlap between people data and everyday communications. With 92% of leaders agreeing that consistent, well-managed signatures are important for building trust and professionalism, the pressure to get this right continues to grow.

"Workday is where organizations manage their people and Exclaimer is where that data needs to show up,” says Paul Hammond, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Exclaimer. “Until now, there was no direct path between the two, which meant every hire, every promotion, every role change had to be manually reflected across email signatures and meeting branding. That's a maintenance burden that compounds as organizations grow, and it's where errors creep in. This integration closes that gap at the source."

Bringing workforce data into everyday digital communications

This integration allows organisations to use Workday as an employee data source within the Exclaimer platform, alongside directories such as Entra ID (Azure AD) and Google Directory. It extends existing HR and data protection controls into email signatures and meeting themes, so employee data is applied where it’s needed without being duplicated or recreated across systems.



With Workday integration, organisations can:

Use Workday as a trusted data source - Bring employee details like names, job titles, departments, and contact details directly from HR-managed records into email signatures and meeting themes.

- Bring employee details like names, job titles, departments, and contact details directly from HR-managed records into email signatures and meeting themes. Reduce manual updates and workarounds for IT - Move away from CSV uploads, ad hoc scripts, and directory fixes with a governed integration that keeps employee data in sync automatically.

- Move away from CSV uploads, ad hoc scripts, and directory fixes with a governed integration that keeps employee data in sync automatically. Keep HR as the data owner while IT governs the platform - Maintain clear ownership boundaries by enabling HR to manage employee information in Workday, while IT manages access, deployment, and policy within Exclaimer.

- Maintain clear ownership boundaries by enabling HR to manage employee information in Workday, while IT manages access, deployment, and policy within Exclaimer. Maintain accuracy through constant organisational change - Keep signatures and meeting themes aligned as teams grow, evolve, or go through mergers and acquisitions, without repeated clean-up cycles in the directory.





Built for communications governance and data accuracy

Trusted by more than 9 million users across 75,000 organisations worldwide, Exclaimer processes over 20 billion email signatures each year and supports branding across video conferencing platforms including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet.



Email signatures and meeting branding are high-volume, high-visibility touchpoints where inaccurate information is quickly noticed. Yet in many organisations, employee data is still managed separately from the systems used to deliver these communications. With the addition of Workday, Exclaimer connects HR systems directly to these channels, helping organisations keep employee details accurate, consistent, and up to date across communications that carry real weight.



Immediate availability

Exclaimer’s Workday integration is available as part of the Pro plan. Customers can connect Workday and start applying HR-managed employee data to email signatures and meeting themes.

For more information, or to see Exclaimer’s Workday integration in action, visit exclaimer.com and start a free trial.

About Exclaimer

Exclaimer is the global leader in email signature management for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace. Its cloud platform enables organisations to centrally manage and automate email signatures and video meeting branding, ensuring consistent corporate identity, reducing brand and compliance risk, and meeting regulatory requirements across everyday business communications.

Built for IT and valued by Marketing and Compliance teams, Exclaimer eliminates manual updates, enforces brand governance, and gives organisations greater control over their most critical business communication channels.

Exclaimer is trusted by more than 9 million users across 75,000 organisations worldwide, including Sony, Mattel, Bank of America, NBC, the Government of Canada, the BBC, and the Academy Awards

Visit exclaimer.com or follow Exclaimer on Facebook , LinkedIn , and X (formerly Twitter) .

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