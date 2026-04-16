INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Girard Sharp Law Firm Encourages Former Synovus Investors Who Exchanges Shares into Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) in Connection with Pinnacle’s Merger with Synovus in January 2026 to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Girard Sharp LLP, a national investment, securities, and consumer class action firm, is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of former investors of Synovus Financial Corp. (“Synovus”) who exchanged shares into the Pinnacle Financial Partners (“Pinnacle” or the “Company”) in connection with Pinnacle’s merger with Synovus on January 2, 2026 (“Merger”).

PINNACLE'S STOCK DROPS AFTER JANUARY MERGER

Pinnacle is a regional American bank operating in the Southeast that offers a wide range of financial services. After the Synovus merger, the Company has $116 billion in assets, more than 400 bank locations, and over 500 ATMs. Since the closing of the Merger, the Company’s stock price has declined in value.

If you are a former Anywhere investor with losses, please fill out this form, email apolk@girardsharp.com, or call (866) 981-4800 for a free consultation.

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Girard Sharp represents investors, consumers, and institutions in class actions and other complex litigation nationwide. We recently obtained a $36.5 million securities settlement against Maxar Technologies, a space imagery company, after its share price collapsed following its acquisition of DigitalGlobe. Our attorneys have obtained multimillion-dollar recoveries for victims of unfair and deceptive practices in antitrust, financial fraud, and consumer protection matters against some of the country’s largest corporations, including Raymond James, John Hancock, and Sears. Girard Sharp has earned top-tier rankings from U.S. News and World Report for Securities and Class Action Litigation and has been repeatedly selected as an Elite Trial Lawyers finalist by the National Law Journal.

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