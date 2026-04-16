INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Girard Sharp Law Firm Encourages Former Anywhere Real Estate Inc. Investors Who Received Compass, Inc. (COMP) Shares in Connection with Compass’s Acquisition of Anywhere in January 2026 to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Girard Sharp LLP, a national investment, securities, and consumer class action firm, is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of former investors of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (“Anywhere”) who received shares of Compass, Inc. (“Compass” or the “Company”) in connection with Compass’s acquisition of Anywhere on January 9, 2026 (“Merger”).

COMPASS’S STOCK DROPS AFTER JANUARY MERGER

Compass is a New York City–based real estate company that offers technology-driven services for buying, selling, and renting residential properties and ranks among the largest independent residential real estate brokerages in the United States by sales volume. The Company states, “Compass is building the first modern real estate platform, pairing the industry’s top talent with technology to make the search and sell experience intelligent and seamless.” Since the closing of the Merger, the Company’s stock price has declined in value.

If you are a former Anywhere investor with losses, please fill out this form, email apolk@girardsharp.com, or call (866) 981-4800 for a free consultation.

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Girard Sharp represents investors, consumers, and institutions in class actions and other complex litigation nationwide. We recently obtained a $36.5 million securities settlement against Maxar Technologies, a space imagery company, after its share price collapsed following its acquisition of DigitalGlobe. Our attorneys have obtained multimillion-dollar recoveries for victims of unfair and deceptive practices in antitrust, financial fraud, and consumer protection matters against some of the country’s largest corporations, including Raymond James, John Hancock, and Sears. Girard Sharp has earned top-tier rankings from U.S. News and World Report for Securities and Class Action Litigation and has been repeatedly selected as an Elite Trial Lawyers finalist by the National Law Journal.

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