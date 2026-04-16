Ulcerative Colitis Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 15.18 Billion by 2035; Growth is Driven by Increasing Incidence of Inflammatory Bowel Diseases Globally | SNS Insider

Austin, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Ulcerative Colitis Market size is valued at USD 9.11 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 15.18 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.33% during 2026–2035.

From 2026 to 2035, the market will continue to rise due to factors such the rising prevalence of inflammatory bowel illnesses, the growing use of biologics and target-specific drugs, increased awareness, early detection rates, and improvements in healthcare access.





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Ulcerative Colitis Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025 : USD 9.11 Billion

: USD 9.11 Billion Market Size by 2035 : USD 15.18 Billion

: USD 15.18 Billion CAGR : 5.33% from 2026 to 2035

: 5.33% from 2026 to 2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

The U.S. Ulcerative Colitis Market is projected to grow from USD 3.22 Billion in 2025 to USD 4.94 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 4.47%.

An increase in the prevalence of ulcerative colitis, the use of biological therapies, the availability of contemporary healthcare facilities, and the uptake of innovative oral and injectable treatments are all factors driving the market growth globally.

Market Growth is Propelled by Rising Prevalence of Ulcerative Colitis and Increasing Adoption of Advanced Therapies Globally

The market for ulcerative colitis is anticipated to be driven by a number of significant factors, including the high prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease and the rising incidence rate of ulcerative colitis. Another factor expected to propel market expansion is the rising use of cutting-edge medicines such biologics, JAK inhibitors, and targeted therapy to maintain clinical remission. The market is being driven by the creation of new medication delivery methods and their increased efficacy, efficiency, and patient compliance levels.

Ulcerative Colitis Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Disease Severity

Moderate Ulcerative Colitis dominated with a 42.05% market share in 2025 due to high patient population and consistent need for maintenance therapy. Severe Ulcerative Colitis is projected to record the fastest CAGR of 7.93% through 2026–2035 fueled by increasing diagnosis rates and higher demand for advanced therapies including biologics and combination treatments.

By Drug Class

Biologics (Anti-TNF, Integrin inhibitors, IL inhibitors) held the largest market share of 37.75% in 2025 and is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.28% during 2026–2035 due to their strong clinical efficacy in achieving remission and managing moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis, with widespread adoption across hospitals and specialty clinics.

By Route of Administration

Oral formulations accounted for the highest market share of 52.05% in 2025 due to ease of administration, patient convenience, and strong adherence in long-term treatment settings. Injectable therapies are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.84% during the forecast period driven by rising use of biologics and advanced therapies requiring subcutaneous or intravenous delivery.

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies held the largest share of 45.12% in 2025 driven by strong demand for biologics and advanced therapies administered within controlled clinical environments for moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis management. Specialty Pharmacies are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.28% during the forecast period fueled by increasing adoption of high-cost biologics, expansion of patient support programs, and growing shift toward outpatient care.

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Ulcerative Colitis Market Regional Insights:

Due to the greater incidence rates and strong health care systems in the U.S. and Canada, the North American ulcerative colitis market is dominated, with a 40.84% share in 2025. The market's expansion is significantly influenced by the effective use of biologic medications, JAK inhibitors, and other targeted therapeutic techniques in hospital and specialty settings.

The Asia-Pacific Ulcerative Colitis Market is the fastest-growing region, projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.77% during 2026–2035. This market is fueled by rising incidences of inflammatory bowel disorders and healthcare infrastructure development in China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Ulcerative Colitis Market Report:

AbbVie Inc.

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceuticals)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Pfizer Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

Novartis AG

Amgen Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

UCB S.A.

Celltrion Healthcare Co., Ltd.

Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.

Biogen Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Sanofi S.A.

AstraZeneca plc

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Ulcerative Colitis Market Recent Developments:

In March 2025 , AbbVie continued to expand Rinvoq’s approvals and indications in ulcerative colitis, enhancing its position in advanced oral therapies and strengthening its immunology portfolio across key markets.

, AbbVie continued to expand Rinvoq’s approvals and indications in ulcerative colitis, enhancing its position in advanced oral therapies and strengthening its immunology portfolio across key markets. In July 2025, Johnson & Johnson advanced lifecycle strategies for Stelara and continued development of next-generation immunology therapies, strengthening its presence in inflammatory bowel disease treatment.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

TREATMENT ADOPTION & UTILIZATION METRICS – helps you understand the shift from conventional therapies to advanced treatments such as biologics and JAK inhibitors, along with patient distribution across therapy types and treatment approaches.

– helps you understand the shift from conventional therapies to advanced treatments such as biologics and JAK inhibitors, along with patient distribution across therapy types and treatment approaches. CLINICAL OUTCOMES & DISEASE MANAGEMENT METRICS – helps you evaluate remission duration, response rates, relapse trends, and reduction in corticosteroid dependency, providing insights into treatment effectiveness and patient outcomes.

– helps you evaluate remission duration, response rates, relapse trends, and reduction in corticosteroid dependency, providing insights into treatment effectiveness and patient outcomes. ADVANCED THERAPY ADOPTION & PIPELINE INNOVATION – helps you track the adoption of next-generation biologics, small-molecule drugs, and the expansion of clinical trials, highlighting future growth opportunities and innovation trends.

– helps you track the adoption of next-generation biologics, small-molecule drugs, and the expansion of clinical trials, highlighting future growth opportunities and innovation trends. PRECISION MEDICINE & TARGETED TREATMENT INSIGHTS – helps you analyze the rise of biomarker-driven therapies, IL inhibitors, and integrin blockers, enabling a deeper understanding of personalized treatment strategies.

– helps you analyze the rise of biomarker-driven therapies, IL inhibitors, and integrin blockers, enabling a deeper understanding of personalized treatment strategies. HEALTHCARE DELIVERY & ACCESS DYNAMICS – helps you identify treatment preferences across hospitals, specialty clinics, and home-based care, along with the impact of reimbursement policies and healthcare access on therapy adoption.

– helps you identify treatment preferences across hospitals, specialty clinics, and home-based care, along with the impact of reimbursement policies and healthcare access on therapy adoption. MARKET DEMAND & DISEASE BURDEN ANALYSIS – helps you assess regional prevalence trends, increasing early diagnosis rates, and the growing need for long-term, cost-effective disease management solutions.

Ulcerative Colitis Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 9.11 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 15.18 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.33% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Drug Class (Aminosalicylates (5-ASA), Corticosteroids, Immunomodulators, Biologics (Anti-TNF, Integrin Inhibitors, IL Inhibitors), JAK Inhibitors, Others)

• By Disease Severity (Mild Ulcerative Colitis, Moderate Ulcerative Colitis, Severe Ulcerative Colitis, Others)

• By Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable, Rectal, Others)

• By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Specialty Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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