Global High-Performance Energetic Materials Market Report 2026-2036 for Defence Procurement Organisations, Explosives and Propellant Manufacturers, Materials Scientists, Investors, Policy Analysts

Dublin, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for High-Performance Energetic Materials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This comprehensive market research report provides an authoritative analysis of the global high-performance energetic materials industry, covering twelve compound types - RDX, HMX, CL-20, TNT, PETN, NTO, TATB, FOX-7, ADN, ANPz, ONC, and TADA - across their full application landscape and competitive market structure.

The report was originally commissioned through contracted research engagements with a US-based biomaterials producer and a defence industry client, drawing on non-confidential findings from both programmes, supplemented by direct contributions from energetic materials producers and leading academic researchers. It was revised and extended in March 2026 to incorporate significant market developments and to expand all forecasts to 2036.

The defence and military sector remains the dominant demand driver for high-performance energetic materials and will continue to do so through the forecast period. Geopolitical tensions across Eastern Europe, the Indo-Pacific, and the Middle East have prompted sustained uplifts in national defence budgets across NATO member states, with several European nations committing to defence spending at or above two percent of GDP for the first time in decades.

Technological advancement continues to reshape the industry's longer-term trajectory. Additive manufacturing of energetic components - allowing complex charge geometries and tailored performance characteristics - is progressing from laboratory trials toward limited production use at several leading defence contractors. Nanoenergetic materials research is generating improved formulations with enhanced energy density and reaction control.

Meanwhile, the integration of artificial intelligence into energetic material design is beginning to accelerate the discovery and optimisation of novel compounds, compressing development timelines that have historically extended over many years. The regulatory landscape is also evolving, with the European Chemicals Agency advancing restrictions on lead-based initiators that will drive demand for alternative chemistries, and the International Maritime Organization reviewing transport provisions for newly commercial compounds such as ADN.



The report examines each material in depth, covering synthesis methods, technical properties, performance characteristics, advantages, limitations, and demand drivers across military and defence, aerospace and space, mining and quarrying, oil and gas, construction, pyrotechnics, and emerging applications including additive manufacturing and medical research. Production volume and revenue forecasts are provided for each material for the period 2022 to 2036, with regional breakdowns across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Separate European market analyses - including production volumes, revenues, and a pricing differential table reflecting regulatory compliance costs - are included for RDX and referenced across all material types.



The market analysis section examines the full regulatory environment across the United States, European Union, and key Asia-Pacific jurisdictions including China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, and Singapore. It covers the competitive landscape through regional market player tables, supply chain analysis, price and cost structures, customer segmentation, technological advancements, addressable market sizing, and a forward-looking market outlook through 2036. Risks and opportunities are assessed in the context of shifting geopolitical conditions, evolving insensitive munitions requirements, green chemistry transitions, and the growing role of Asia-Pacific producers in global supply.



A dedicated company profiles section covers 40 producers and suppliers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World, providing company descriptions, product portfolios, and contact information for each. The research methodology is fully documented, including the contracted research origins, literature review scope, quantitative modelling approach, producer contributions, and named academic expert interviews. The report is intended for defence procurement organisations, explosives and propellant manufacturers, materials scientists, investors, and policy analysts requiring current, detailed intelligence on the structure and trajectory of the global energetic materials market.



REPORT HIGHLIGHTS

Overview of the global energetic materials market

High-performance energetic materials - properties, advantages, and limitations

Key market trends

Growth drivers

Market challenges

Biobased energetic materials

Definition and classification of energetic materials

Precursors

Types of high-performance energetic materials

Manufacturing processes and technologies

Markets and Applications

Military and defense - overview and applications including warheads, ammunition, boosters, detonators and initiators, blasting caps and primers, torpedoes and mines, military demolition, energetic composites, and unmanned combat vehicles

Aerospace and space exploration - overview and applications including rocket propulsion, gas generators and pyrotechnic devices, explosive bolts and separation mechanisms, airbag deployment systems, spacecraft thrusters, and emerging concepts

Mining and quarrying - overview and applications including quarrying, metal mining, coal mining, and non-metal mining

Construction and demolition - overview and applications including building demolition, concrete and rock breaking, underwater demolition, explosive cutting, and blasting capsules

Oil and gas - overview and applications including oil well perforating charges, oil and gas well stimulation, geophysical exploration, and other applications

Pyrotechnics - overview and applications including fireworks, signal flares, explosive tracers, and special effects

Other applications - shockwave generators, additive manufacturing, and medical research

Market Analysis

Regulations - United States; Europe (REACH, CLP, Seveso III, ADR, Directive 2014/28/EU); Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Singapore)

Price and cost analysis - global market prices; European market price differential for RDX

Supply chain and manufacturing - supply chain for energetic materials; export and intra-country supply chains

Competitive landscape - market players across North America, China, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World

Technological advancements - nanomaterials, green energetics, advanced formulations, safety and sensitivity studies, advanced synthesis techniques, biological and bioengineering approaches, additive manufacturing, theoretical modelling and AI, green and insensitive energetic materials

Customer segmentation

Geographical markets - United States, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Australia, Russia, Middle East, Europe, Latin America

Addressable market size and risks and opportunities

Future outlook to 2036

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Overview of the global energetic materials market

High-Performance Energetic Materials

Key market trends

Growth drivers

Market Challenges

Biobased energetic materials

Defence Spending & Demand Surge

Key Product & Technology Developments

Regulatory & Geopolitical Developments

Emerging concepts

Green Propellants

Nanoenergetic Materials

D-Printed Energetic Materials

MEMS Microthrusters

Gas Generators for Airbags, Safety Systems, and Fire Suppression

Micro-Ignition and Miniaturized Initiation Devices

Oil and Gas Perforating and Well Stimulation

Thermobaric, Reactive, and Insensitive Munitions

Underwater Propulsion and Underwater Energetic Systems

COMPANY PROFILES (40 COMPANIES)

Austin Powder

BAE Systems

Baiyin Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Bharat Dynamics Limited

Chemring Nobel

China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina)

China North Industries Group Corporation (NORINCO)

Dahana

Dassault Aviation

Dongin Chemical Co. Ltd.

Dyno Nobel

Ensign-Bickford Aerospace and Defense Company

Eurenco

Gansu Yinguang Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

Hanwha Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2vu4vv

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