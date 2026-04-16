Toobit Kicks Off Season of Victory with $1M Prize Pool





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the start of Season of Victory, its latest trading campaign featuring a 1,000,000 USDT prize pool and exclusive LALIGA merchandise for the global trading community.

Running until May 31, 2026, Season of Victory offers traders two primary ways to engage:

Activity 1: Traders earn tiered rewards based on net deposits. Participants can unlock up to 3,000 USDT in voucher packs, which include Trial Funds and Bonuses.

Activity 2: Traders meeting spot or futures trading milestones earn draw chances. Rewards include official LALIGA jerseys, limited-edition scarves, backpacks, and trending token airdrops.

To participate, traders must register on the official campaign page. For a full breakdown of the rules and additional details, please visit the official announcement page.

Season of Victory represents the third major collaboration between the two organizations this year. It follows the successful completion of the 800,000 USDT Elite Championship in January and 1,000,000 USDT Super Match Carnival in March.

The integration of sports and digital finance comes as the sector sees a shift in fan engagement. The global sports sponsorship market is valued at $103.92 billion, with digital adoption reaching 64% among global fanbases.

Furthermore, blockchain-based fan interaction is maturing; as of April 2026, monthly transaction volumes across prediction and sports-related digital markets have scaled to over $20 billion, driven by a rapidly expanding user base seeking deeper multi-platform integration between live sports and trading.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with a fair, secure, and transparent environment to navigate digital asset markets.

The exchange offers a Broker Program with direct API integration for leading platforms including CCXT, Altrady, and CryptoCopy. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram



Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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