SHANGPREE to Showcase Aesthetic Heritage at Beauty Asia Singapore, Expanding Global Presence via Amazon & Shopee by 2026

SINGAPORE, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHANGPREE, Korea’s premier aesthetic skincare brand, is accelerating its global expansion by participating in ‘Beauty Asia’ in Singapore. Following recent successful launches on Amazon US and Japan, the brand is set to officially enter Amazon Singapore and Shopee within 2026, strengthening its digital footprint across Southeast Asia.

■ "Esthetician’s Touch in Your Hands": Introducing the 'FF Program'

At the exhibition, SHANGPREE will present its iconic bestsellers alongside the newly launched ‘FF Program (Focus on Focus PROGRAM)’. The FF Program is a high-performance intensive care line designed to precisely analyze and restore skin balance disrupted by external stressors. Developed based on 36 years of aesthetic clinical data accumulated since 1990, the lineup embodies SHANGPREE’s core mission: bringing the meticulous care of a professional esthetician into the customer’s daily skincare ritual.

■ A K-Beauty Apex Trusted by Global Luxury Channels

Originating from an aesthetic spa in 1990, SHANGPREE has already proven its value within the world’s most selective luxury distribution networks, including Harrods in London and Barneys New York. Participation in Singapore’s Beauty Asia serves as a strategic milestone to further solidify SHANGPREE’s standing as a high-end skincare authority on the global stage.

■ From the US and Japan to Southeast Asia: A Vision for Global Leadership

Following its recent entry into major global markets, SHANGPREE is now focusing on reinforcing its distribution network in Southeast Asia.

"Our participation in Beauty Asia is an opportunity to prove SHANGPREE’s rigorous standards and 36-year heritage to the global market," said a representative from SHANGPREE. "With our recent expansion into Amazon US and Japan, and our upcoming 2026 launches on Amazon Singapore and Shopee, we are committed to building an environment where customers across Southeast Asia can easily experience our high-end aesthetic spa solutions."

# About SHANGPREE

SHANGPREE is a premium skincare brand born from an aesthetic spa in 1990. By evolving decades of clinical expertise into scientific mechanisms, the brand provides precise skin solutions trusted by global experts and luxury retailers worldwide. Its signature lineup includes world-renowned bestsellers such as the Marine Energy Eye Mask, Gold Premium Plus Modeling Mask, and Phyto Essence UV Sunscreen, all of which embody the brand’s commitment to professional-grade results.

# Media Contacts

cs@shangpree.com