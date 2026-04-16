Analysis of the Booming Smart Waste Management Market, 2026-2030 - Integration of IoT and Smart City Infrastructure Driving Industry Growth

Dublin, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Waste Management Market 2026-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart waste management market is anticipated to soar, experiencing a growth of USD 5.63 billion from 2025 to 2030, with a robust CAGR of 22.4% during this forecast period. This report offers insights into market dynamics, highlighting trends, drivers, and potential challenges, alongside an analysis encompassing about 25 key vendors.

Key insights reveal a surge in AI-native autonomous sorting and predictive fleet optimization, alongside the industrialization of IoT-enabled smart bin ecosystems. Rapid urbanization and smart city infrastructure integration further propel market expansion. Information sourced combines primary and secondary inputs from significant industry participants, ensuring a holistic perspective on market size, segmentation, regional analysis, and key company dynamics.

Market Segmentation

By Application:

Collection

Landfill

Recovery and Recycling

Processing

By Type:

Solid Waste

Special Waste

E-waste

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Region:

North America: US, Canada, Mexico

Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands

APAC: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia

South America: Brazil, Argentina, Chile

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, UAE, Egypt

Rest of World (ROW)

The market is set to be further driven by the proliferation of solar-powered compacting smart bins in urban hubs, blockchain integration for transparent waste traceability, and the adoption of decentralized on-site waste processing and bio-energy recovery.

Key Coverage Areas:

Global smart waste management market sizing

Forecast for global smart waste management market

Industry analysis of the global smart waste management market

An in-depth vendor analysis provides a tactical advantage for clients seeking to enhance market positioning. Detailed assessments of top vendors, including Aco Recycling, Arya Omnitalk Wireless Solution, Big Belly Solar LLC., among others, offer insights into potential growth strategies and market opportunities. The report also identifies upcoming trends and challenges, guiding companies to strategically leverage future growth opportunities.

Market characteristics are captured through data synthesis from multiple sources, examining crucial parameters like profit, pricing, competition, and promotions.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Aco Recycling

Arya Omnitalk Wireless Solution

Big Belly Solar LLC.

Bine sp. z o. o.

BRE Group

Covanta Holding Corp.

Ecube Labs Co. Ltd.

Enevo Inc.

Evreka

Kantor Waste4Change

Mr. Fill B.V.

Nordsense

Pepperl and Fuchs SE

Republic Services Inc.

Saahas Waste Management Pvt Ltd

SENSONEO j. s. a.

SUEZ SA

Veolia Environment SA

Waste Harmonics LLC

Waste Management Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lfscbq

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