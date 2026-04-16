Physical Artificial Intellligence (AI) Research Report 2026: A $3.25 Trillion Market by 2040 from $383 Billion in 2026 with Untapped Potential Across Healthcare, Smart Infrastructure, and Agriculture

Dublin, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Physical Artificial Intellligence (AI) Market 2026-2040" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Physical AI Market 2026-2040 is the most comprehensive single-volume analysis of artificial intelligence deployed in the physical world - systems that perceive through sensors, reason through learned models, and act through motors, actuators, and manipulators embedded in robots, vehicles, drones, infrastructure, and wearable devices. The report spans nine primary vertical sectors plus the wearable electronics interface layer and the foundational semiconductor stack that underpins all of them.

The global Physical AI market - encompassing autonomous robots, self-driving vehicles, humanoid systems, industrial automation, wearables, smart infrastructure, and AI-enabled medical and agricultural systems - is forecast to grow from approximately $383 billion in 2026 to $3.26 trillion by 2040, representing one of the largest technology market expansions in history.

It is also, uniquely, an open race. In digital AI, the competitive outcome is increasingly settled. A small number of American foundation model companies, running on NVIDIA hardware, trained on English-dominant internet data, define the global frontier. Physical AI has not settled. The dimensions on which it will be decided - manufacturing capability, deployment data, regulatory speed, supply chain control, and foundation model intelligence - are distributed across different players in ways that make the final outcome genuinely unpredictable. That is the most strategically important observation about this market.



The central thesis - The Open Race - is the report's load-bearing editorial position: no single geography, company, or technology architecture has yet combined intelligence, manufacturing cost, certified trustworthiness, and deployment density in a way that determines the Physical AI era's winner. The United States leads at the AI intelligence layer; China leads at manufacturing scale and cost; Europe leads in certified trustworthiness and industrial deployment density; Japan leads in operational deployment data accumulated through the world's highest robot density. Each advantage is genuine and none is sufficient alone. The 2026-2032 window - when these constraints are most actively being contested - will determine outcomes that compound for decades.



Physical AI adoption is structured around a Three-Wave Framework: Wave 1, the Industrial Proving Ground, concentrates deployment in constrained, structured environments with clear return on investment; Wave 2, Cross-Sector Expansion, extends Physical AI into semi-structured environments as unit economics improve and Chinese manufacturing drives price compression; and Wave 3, Consumer and Sovereign Deployment, brings Physical AI into homes, individual bodies, and national infrastructure at scale. The foundational semiconductor ecosystem - encompassing GPUs, FPGAs, ASICs, and neuromorphic processors for edge inference, real-time sensor processing, and safety-critical embedded control - underpins every Physical AI application covered in the report.



The report profiles more than 700 companies across ten sectors in a consistent format covering country of origin, business overview and funding history, products and technology, and website.



REPORT HIGHLIGHTS

Executive Summary

Introduction

Core Technology Architecture

The Embodiment Gap and Technology Maturity

Semiconductor and Hardware Ecosystem

Global Physical AI Market: Aggregate Size and Growth

Industrial Automation and Smart Manufacturing

Autonomous Vehicles and Mobility Systems

Humanoid and Service Robots

Smart Infrastructure and the Built Environment

Healthcare and Medical Physical AI

AgriTech and Environmental Physical AI

Defence, Security and Dual-Use Physical AI

Space Robotics and Extreme Environments

Consumer Physical AI and Smart Home

Wearable Electronics and Physical AI Integration

Regional Markets

Competitive Landscape and Investment

Key Barriers to Physical AI Adoption

Regulatory Frameworks

Physical AI Sovereignty and Geopolitics

Emerging Physical AI Frontiers

Research Methodology and References

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The Physical AI Moment

The Macro Pull: Why Physical AI Is Structurally Inevitable

Top-Line Market Findings

The Semiconductor Foundation: The $455 Billion Enabler

The Three-Wave Adoption Framework

The Cost Compression Curve: From Enterprise to Consumer

The Investment Surge: Capital Follows Conviction

Strategic Imperatives: The Window Is Narrow

THE OPEN RACE: Who Leads the Physical AI Era?

What Victory Looks Like: The Three Combinations That Win

What This Report Covers

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AND INVESTMENT

The Investment Surge

Investment Themes

Competitive Dynamics by Layer

Key Strategic Battlegrounds

Leading Physical AI Investors

M&A Landscape

The AMI Labs Strategic Position

COMPANY PROFILES

Abbott

Accuray

Activ Surgical

Advanced Farm Technologies

AeiRobot

Aeolus Robotics

AeroFarms

AeroVironment

Aethon (TUG)

AGCO Corporation

AgEagle

Agersens

Agibot / Zhiyuan Robot

Agility Robotics

AGROINTELLI

AgriTask

Agtonomy

AiCure

AiQ Smart Clothing

AI SpaceFactory

AirMap

AirSeed Technologies

AIR (AIR ONE)

Airbus (Zephyr HAPS)

Aidoc

AliveCor

ALS (Automated Laboratory Systems)

Altius Space Machines

Altitude Angel

AltoVolo

Amazfit / Zepp Health

Ambi Robotics

Amazon Prime Air

Amazon Robotics

Analog Devices

Anduril Industries

ANRA Technologies

ANYbotics

Aohang Intelligent Technology

APOTECAchemo

Apple

Apple (Vision Pro)

Applied Intuition

Apptronik

Aquabotix

Arable

Archer Aviation

ARX Robotics

ARxIUM

Asensus Surgical (KARL STORZ)

ASI Mining

ASSA ABLOY

Ascendance Flight Technologies

Astrobotic Technology

Astroscale

Atlas Elektronik

AutoFlight

AutoGrid

AutoStore

Automated Packaging Systems

Auterion

Ava Robotics

Avidbots

Axibo

Axon Enterprise (TASER / AI Defence)

Axis Communications

Baidu Apollo Go

Balyo

Bang & Olufsen

Barnstorm AgTech

Bastian Solutions

BD (Becton Dickinson) / BD Rowa / BD Pyxis

Bedrock Robotics

BeeHero

Bell Flight (Bell Textron) Nexus / APT

Berkshire Grey

BETA Technologies

Beyond Imagination

Biofourmis

BioIntellisense

Bionik Labs

Blue In

Blue Origin

Blue River Technology (John Deere)

Blue White Robotics

Boardwalk Robotics

Boart Longyear

Boeing / Wisk Aero

Boeing (space systems)

Bonsai Robotics

Booster Robotics

Borg Robotics

Bosch

Bosch Sensortec

Bose

Boston Dynamics

Boston Dynamics (Spot)

The Bot Company

Brain Corp

Brainbox AI

Brainlab

Breaker Industries

BrightFarms

Bright Machines

BROKK

BuildingIQ

Built Robotics

Bureau Veritas

Burro

C3.ai

CACI International

Camus Energy

CardieX

Carrier Global

Carbon Robotics

Caterpillar

Cattle Eye

Circular

Clearpath Robotics

ClearSpace

CNH Industrial (Case IH / New Holland)

Cobalt Robotics

Coco

Cognex

Comau

Connecterra

Contoro Robotics

CopperTree Analytics

Corindus (Siemens Healthineers)

Covariant

CREAL SA

CropX

Cubic Farm Systems

Current Health

Cyberdyne

Cyberdyne (HAL)

CycloTech

Daikin

DARPA (RSGS program)

Dascena

Dataa Robotics

Dedrone (Axon)

DEKA Research

DeLaval

Denso Robotics

Deep Robotics

Deep Trekker

Devanthro

Dexcom

Diehl Aviation

Digger DTR

Diligent Robotics

DistalMotion

DJI

Dobot Robotics

Doccla

DOK-ING

D-Orbit

Dogtooth Technologies

Doroni Aerospace

Dreame Technology

DroneDeploy

Dronamics

Dufour Aerospace

Durr

Dusty Robotics

Dwbrobot

Dyna Robotics

Dynium Robot

EarthSense

ECA Group

Ecobee

Ecorobotix

Ecovacs

Eden Green Technology

Ehang

Eka Robotics

Ekso Bionics

Electron Robots

Elephant Robotics

Elevate Farms

Elexon Mining

Elbit Systems

Elroy Air

Embodied Inc.

Emerson Electric / AspenTech

Emesent

Emotiv

Enchanted Tools

EngineAI

Engineered Arts

Enkel Energi

Enlighted (Siemens)

Enline Energy

Epi-Watch

Epiroc

Epirus

Epson (Moverio)

Epson Robots

Epoch Robotics / ROBOTERA

ERC System

Equivital

Eureka Robotics

Eve Air Mobility

Eviation

Exyn Technologies

FANUC

Farm-ng

FarmWise

FDROBOT

Ferrovial Vertiports

Fetch Robotics / Zebra Technologies

FFRobotics

Field AI

Figure AI

Fitbit (Google)

Flyability

Flytrex

FLIR Systems / Teledyne FLIR

FLSmidth

Formic

ForwardX Robotics

Foundation Robotics

Fourier Intelligence

Four Growers

Foxglove

Freight Farms

Furhat Robotics

Galaxea AI

Galbot

Garmin

Gatik

Gather AI

Gauzy

GE Aerospace (eVTOL / AAM Division)

GE HealthCare

GEA

Geek

Generalist

Generative Bionics

Generation Robots

Genetec

Ghost Robotics

GITAI

Globus Medical

Gradient Comfort

Greeneye Technology

GreyOrange

Hanson Robotics

Harvest Automation

Harvest CROO Robotics

Heart Aerospace

Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence

HID Global

Hirebotics

Hitachi

Hocoma

Holiday Robotics

Honda

Honeywell Building Management

Honeywell Intelligrated

Horizon Aircraft

HTC (Vive XR)

Hullbot

Humanoid (SKL Robotics)

Huntington Ingalls Industries (REMUS)

Huawei

Hylio

IBM

IBM Maximo

ICON (extraterrestrial construction)

Inceptio

iniVation AG

InstantEye Robotics

IntBot

Interactive Wear

InteraXon (Muse)

InTouch Health (Teladoc)

InVia Robotics

Inuktun

Iron Ox

iRhythm

Isansys Lifecare

Itron

i.v.STATION

Jabra (GN Audio)

JAKA Robotics

Jaunt Air Mobility

JBT Corporation

Joby Aviation

John Deere

Johnson & Johnson MedTech (OTTAVA)

Johnson Controls

JOZ-Tech

JuneBrain

KAKTI

Kaman (KMAX)

Kawada Robotics

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Robotics

Keenon Robotics

Kepler Exploration Robotics

Kernel

Keybotic

Kiwibot

KION Group

Kinestral Technologies

KNAPP

KODE Labs

Kodiak Robotics

Koidra

KONE

KUKA

Kubota

Kuafu

K.U.L.T

L3Harris Technologies

Landis Gyr

Laronix

Leju Robotics

Lely

Leonardo DRS

Levi Strauss (Project Jacquard)

LifeSignals Group

Liebherr

LimX Dynamics

Lockheed Martin

Locus Robotics

Loki Robotics

Lucid Audio

Lunar Outpost

Lumos Robotics

MacLean Engineering

Macco Robotics

Magic Leap

MagicLab

Malloy Aeronautics

Manna Drone Delivery

MANUS Technology Group

MARTAC

Masimo

Matic (Robotics)

Maxar Technologies

May Mobility

Mayflower Autonomous Ship (ProMare / IBM)

MDT

Mecademic

Medra

Medrobotics

Medtronic

Mendaera

Mentee Robotics

Meta

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n14q7x

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