Physical Artificial Intellligence (AI) Research Report 2026: A $3.25 Trillion Market by 2040 from $383 Billion in 2026 with Untapped Potential Across Healthcare, Smart Infrastructure, and Agriculture

Dublin, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Physical Artificial Intellligence (AI) Market 2026-2040" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Physical AI Market 2026-2040 is the most comprehensive single-volume analysis of artificial intelligence deployed in the physical world - systems that perceive through sensors, reason through learned models, and act through motors, actuators, and manipulators embedded in robots, vehicles, drones, infrastructure, and wearable devices. The report spans nine primary vertical sectors plus the wearable electronics interface layer and the foundational semiconductor stack that underpins all of them.
The global Physical AI market - encompassing autonomous robots, self-driving vehicles, humanoid systems, industrial automation, wearables, smart infrastructure, and AI-enabled medical and agricultural systems - is forecast to grow from approximately $383 billion in 2026 to $3.26 trillion by 2040, representing one of the largest technology market expansions in history.
It is also, uniquely, an open race. In digital AI, the competitive outcome is increasingly settled. A small number of American foundation model companies, running on NVIDIA hardware, trained on English-dominant internet data, define the global frontier. Physical AI has not settled. The dimensions on which it will be decided - manufacturing capability, deployment data, regulatory speed, supply chain control, and foundation model intelligence - are distributed across different players in ways that make the final outcome genuinely unpredictable. That is the most strategically important observation about this market.
The central thesis - The Open Race - is the report's load-bearing editorial position: no single geography, company, or technology architecture has yet combined intelligence, manufacturing cost, certified trustworthiness, and deployment density in a way that determines the Physical AI era's winner. The United States leads at the AI intelligence layer; China leads at manufacturing scale and cost; Europe leads in certified trustworthiness and industrial deployment density; Japan leads in operational deployment data accumulated through the world's highest robot density. Each advantage is genuine and none is sufficient alone. The 2026-2032 window - when these constraints are most actively being contested - will determine outcomes that compound for decades.
Physical AI adoption is structured around a Three-Wave Framework: Wave 1, the Industrial Proving Ground, concentrates deployment in constrained, structured environments with clear return on investment; Wave 2, Cross-Sector Expansion, extends Physical AI into semi-structured environments as unit economics improve and Chinese manufacturing drives price compression; and Wave 3, Consumer and Sovereign Deployment, brings Physical AI into homes, individual bodies, and national infrastructure at scale. The foundational semiconductor ecosystem - encompassing GPUs, FPGAs, ASICs, and neuromorphic processors for edge inference, real-time sensor processing, and safety-critical embedded control - underpins every Physical AI application covered in the report.
The report profiles more than 700 companies across ten sectors in a consistent format covering country of origin, business overview and funding history, products and technology, and website.
REPORT HIGHLIGHTS
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Core Technology Architecture
- The Embodiment Gap and Technology Maturity
- Semiconductor and Hardware Ecosystem
- Global Physical AI Market: Aggregate Size and Growth
- Industrial Automation and Smart Manufacturing
- Autonomous Vehicles and Mobility Systems
- Humanoid and Service Robots
- Smart Infrastructure and the Built Environment
- Healthcare and Medical Physical AI
- AgriTech and Environmental Physical AI
- Defence, Security and Dual-Use Physical AI
- Space Robotics and Extreme Environments
- Consumer Physical AI and Smart Home
- Wearable Electronics and Physical AI Integration
- Regional Markets
- Competitive Landscape and Investment
- Key Barriers to Physical AI Adoption
- Regulatory Frameworks
- Physical AI Sovereignty and Geopolitics
- Emerging Physical AI Frontiers
- Research Methodology and References
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- The Physical AI Moment
- The Macro Pull: Why Physical AI Is Structurally Inevitable
- Top-Line Market Findings
- The Semiconductor Foundation: The $455 Billion Enabler
- The Three-Wave Adoption Framework
- The Cost Compression Curve: From Enterprise to Consumer
- The Investment Surge: Capital Follows Conviction
- Strategic Imperatives: The Window Is Narrow
- THE OPEN RACE: Who Leads the Physical AI Era?
- What Victory Looks Like: The Three Combinations That Win
- What This Report Covers
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AND INVESTMENT
- The Investment Surge
- Investment Themes
- Competitive Dynamics by Layer
- Key Strategic Battlegrounds
- Leading Physical AI Investors
- M&A Landscape
- The AMI Labs Strategic Position
COMPANY PROFILES
- Abbott
- Accuray
- Activ Surgical
- Advanced Farm Technologies
- AeiRobot
- Aeolus Robotics
- AeroFarms
- AeroVironment
- Aethon (TUG)
- AGCO Corporation
- AgEagle
- Agersens
- Agibot / Zhiyuan Robot
- Agility Robotics
- AGROINTELLI
- AgriTask
- Agtonomy
- AiCure
- AiQ Smart Clothing
- AI SpaceFactory
- AirMap
- AirSeed Technologies
- AIR (AIR ONE)
- Airbus (Zephyr HAPS)
- Aidoc
- AliveCor
- ALS (Automated Laboratory Systems)
- Altius Space Machines
- Altitude Angel
- AltoVolo
- Amazfit / Zepp Health
- Ambi Robotics
- Amazon Prime Air
- Amazon Robotics
- Analog Devices
- Anduril Industries
- ANRA Technologies
- ANYbotics
- Aohang Intelligent Technology
- APOTECAchemo
- Apple
- Apple (Vision Pro)
- Applied Intuition
- Apptronik
- Aquabotix
- Arable
- Archer Aviation
- ARX Robotics
- ARxIUM
- Asensus Surgical (KARL STORZ)
- ASI Mining
- ASSA ABLOY
- Ascendance Flight Technologies
- Astrobotic Technology
- Astroscale
- Atlas Elektronik
- AutoFlight
- AutoGrid
- AutoStore
- Automated Packaging Systems
- Auterion
- Ava Robotics
- Avidbots
- Axibo
- Axon Enterprise (TASER / AI Defence)
- Axis Communications
- Baidu Apollo Go
- Balyo
- Bang & Olufsen
- Barnstorm AgTech
- Bastian Solutions
- BD (Becton Dickinson) / BD Rowa / BD Pyxis
- Bedrock Robotics
- BeeHero
- Bell Flight (Bell Textron) Nexus / APT
- Berkshire Grey
- BETA Technologies
- Beyond Imagination
- Biofourmis
- BioIntellisense
- Bionik Labs
- Blue In
- Blue Origin
- Blue River Technology (John Deere)
- Blue White Robotics
- Boardwalk Robotics
- Boart Longyear
- Boeing / Wisk Aero
- Boeing (space systems)
- Bonsai Robotics
- Booster Robotics
- Borg Robotics
- Bosch
- Bosch Sensortec
- Bose
- Boston Dynamics
- Boston Dynamics (Spot)
- The Bot Company
- Brain Corp
- Brainbox AI
- Brainlab
- Breaker Industries
- BrightFarms
- Bright Machines
- BROKK
- BuildingIQ
- Built Robotics
- Bureau Veritas
- Burro
- C3.ai
- CACI International
- Camus Energy
- CardieX
- Carrier Global
- Carbon Robotics
- Caterpillar
- Cattle Eye
- Circular
- Clearpath Robotics
- ClearSpace
- CNH Industrial (Case IH / New Holland)
- Cobalt Robotics
- Coco
- Cognex
- Comau
- Connecterra
- Contoro Robotics
- CopperTree Analytics
- Corindus (Siemens Healthineers)
- Covariant
- CREAL SA
- CropX
- Cubic Farm Systems
- Current Health
- Cyberdyne
- Cyberdyne (HAL)
- CycloTech
- Daikin
- DARPA (RSGS program)
- Dascena
- Dataa Robotics
- Dedrone (Axon)
- DEKA Research
- DeLaval
- Denso Robotics
- Deep Robotics
- Deep Trekker
- Devanthro
- Dexcom
- Diehl Aviation
- Digger DTR
- Diligent Robotics
- DistalMotion
- DJI
- Dobot Robotics
- Doccla
- DOK-ING
- D-Orbit
- Dogtooth Technologies
- Doroni Aerospace
- Dreame Technology
- DroneDeploy
- Dronamics
- Dufour Aerospace
- Durr
- Dusty Robotics
- Dwbrobot
- Dyna Robotics
- Dynium Robot
- EarthSense
- ECA Group
- Ecobee
- Ecorobotix
- Ecovacs
- Eden Green Technology
- Ehang
- Eka Robotics
- Ekso Bionics
- Electron Robots
- Elephant Robotics
- Elevate Farms
- Elexon Mining
- Elbit Systems
- Elroy Air
- Embodied Inc.
- Emerson Electric / AspenTech
- Emesent
- Emotiv
- Enchanted Tools
- EngineAI
- Engineered Arts
- Enkel Energi
- Enlighted (Siemens)
- Enline Energy
- Epi-Watch
- Epiroc
- Epirus
- Epson (Moverio)
- Epson Robots
- Epoch Robotics / ROBOTERA
- ERC System
- Equivital
- Eureka Robotics
- Eve Air Mobility
- Eviation
- Exyn Technologies
- FANUC
- Farm-ng
- FarmWise
- FDROBOT
- Ferrovial Vertiports
- Fetch Robotics / Zebra Technologies
- FFRobotics
- Field AI
- Figure AI
- Fitbit (Google)
- Flyability
- Flytrex
- FLIR Systems / Teledyne FLIR
- FLSmidth
- Formic
- ForwardX Robotics
- Foundation Robotics
- Fourier Intelligence
- Four Growers
- Foxglove
- Freight Farms
- Furhat Robotics
- Galaxea AI
- Galbot
- Garmin
- Gatik
- Gather AI
- Gauzy
- GE Aerospace (eVTOL / AAM Division)
- GE HealthCare
- GEA
- Geek
- Generalist
- Generative Bionics
- Generation Robots
- Genetec
- Ghost Robotics
- GITAI
- Globus Medical
- Gradient Comfort
- Greeneye Technology
- GreyOrange
- Hanson Robotics
- Harvest Automation
- Harvest CROO Robotics
- Heart Aerospace
- Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence
- HID Global
- Hirebotics
- Hitachi
- Hocoma
- Holiday Robotics
- Honda
- Honeywell Building Management
- Honeywell Intelligrated
- Horizon Aircraft
- HTC (Vive XR)
- Hullbot
- Humanoid (SKL Robotics)
- Huntington Ingalls Industries (REMUS)
- Huawei
- Hylio
- IBM
- IBM Maximo
- ICON (extraterrestrial construction)
- Inceptio
- iniVation AG
- InstantEye Robotics
- IntBot
- Interactive Wear
- InteraXon (Muse)
- InTouch Health (Teladoc)
- InVia Robotics
- Inuktun
- Iron Ox
- iRhythm
- Isansys Lifecare
- Itron
- i.v.STATION
- Jabra (GN Audio)
- JAKA Robotics
- Jaunt Air Mobility
- JBT Corporation
- Joby Aviation
- John Deere
- Johnson & Johnson MedTech (OTTAVA)
- Johnson Controls
- JOZ-Tech
- JuneBrain
- KAKTI
- Kaman (KMAX)
- Kawada Robotics
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries Robotics
- Keenon Robotics
- Kepler Exploration Robotics
- Kernel
- Keybotic
- Kiwibot
- KION Group
- Kinestral Technologies
- KNAPP
- KODE Labs
- Kodiak Robotics
- Koidra
- KONE
- KUKA
- Kubota
- Kuafu
- K.U.L.T
- L3Harris Technologies
- Landis Gyr
- Laronix
- Leju Robotics
- Lely
- Leonardo DRS
- Levi Strauss (Project Jacquard)
- LifeSignals Group
- Liebherr
- LimX Dynamics
- Lockheed Martin
- Locus Robotics
- Loki Robotics
- Lucid Audio
- Lunar Outpost
- Lumos Robotics
- MacLean Engineering
- Macco Robotics
- Magic Leap
- MagicLab
- Malloy Aeronautics
- Manna Drone Delivery
- MANUS Technology Group
- MARTAC
- Masimo
- Matic (Robotics)
- Maxar Technologies
- May Mobility
- Mayflower Autonomous Ship (ProMare / IBM)
- MDT
- Mecademic
- Medra
- Medrobotics
- Medtronic
- Mendaera
- Mentee Robotics
- Meta
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n14q7x
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