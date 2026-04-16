Concierge Medicine Industry Report 2026-2030: Revenue Projected to Reach USD 9.51, Driven by Preventive Care Emphasis

Dublin, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Concierge Medicine Market 2026-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global concierge medicine market is projected to expand by USD 9.51 billion between 2025 and 2030, with a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. This increase is driven by factors such as the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, an aging population, and a growing focus on preventive care and wellness. The study offers a detailed analysis of market size, trends, drivers, and challenges, alongside a vendor analysis that includes around 25 vendors.
The report features an in-depth examination of the current market landscape, highlighting the latest trends and driving factors. By employing a blend of primary and secondary research, the study provides substantial market size data, segment and regional analysis, and a detailed vendor landscape. Historical and forecast data are included to offer a robust view of market progression.
The global concierge medicine market is segmented as follows:
By Application:
- Primary Care
- Pediatric
- Cardiology
- Internal Medicine
- Others
By Ownership:
- Group
- Standalone
By End-User:
- Individual
- Corporate Organization
By Region:
- North America: US, Canada, Mexico
- Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands
- Asia
- Rest of World (RoW)
The integration of advanced technologies with concierge medicine is emerging as a key driver for market growth. Innovations such as AI integration with telemedicine and comprehensive health and wellness services are anticipated to fuel significant demand in coming years.
The report on the global concierge medicine market encompasses:
- Global concierge medicine market sizing
- Global concierge medicine market forecasting
- Global concierge medicine market industry analysis
With a robust vendor analysis to enhance clients' market positioning, the report provides detailed examinations of several leading global concierge medicine vendors. These include 1Life Healthcare Inc., Atrium Health, Baylor Scott and White Health, and others such as Castle Connolly Health Partners, including a total of 20 industry stakeholders.
The study identifies future trends and challenges influencing market growth, assisting companies in strategizing effectively to capitalize on emerging opportunities. By synthesizing data from multiple sources and analyzing key parameters like profit, pricing, competition, and promotions, the report offers a comprehensive and reliable market overview.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- 1Life Healthcare Inc.
- Atrium Health
- Baylor Scott and White Health
- Castle Connolly Health Partners
- Cedars Sinai Health System
- Concierge Choice Physicians
- Crossover Health
- Diamond Physicians
- MD2 International LLC
- MDVIP Inc.
- PartnerMD LLC
- Peninsula Doctor
- PreferredMD Inc.
- Premise Health
- Privia Health Group Inc.
- SignatureMD Inc.
- Sollis Health
- Specialdocs Consultants LLC
- The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- WorldClinic
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/omh444
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