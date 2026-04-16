Vietnam Portland Cement Export Guide 2023-2026: Analysis of Leading Destinations and Companies

Dublin, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Portland Cement Export Guide 2023-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

To assist global building materials purchasers, infrastructure contractors, and related trading companies, the "Vietnam Portland Cement Export Guide 2023-2026" has been released. This comprehensive guide provides an in-depth analysis of the Vietnamese Portland Cement industry, export markets, and key exporting companies for the specified period.

The guide details various exporting company types, including domestic manufacturers, international brand distributors, traders, and foreign-invested manufacturers. It highlights the top 10 exporting companies, offering profiles, contact information, and essential details such as export volume, value, price, origin, and key suppliers for 2023-2026, complemented by an Excel data source.

The "Vietnam Portland Cement Export Guide 2023-2026" equips global cement buyers with systematic and authoritative information, facilitating quick identification of reliable supply channels in Vietnam. It serves as a valuable reference for international trading companies and investment institutions, streamlining their market research and selection processes.

Industry Overview

Vietnam's Portland cement industry is a key component of the nation's basic industries, known for its large-scale production and high supply capacity. The industry is driven by infrastructure construction, real estate development, and industrial park expansion. Government initiatives, such as highways, ports, airports, urban rail transit, and social housing projects, solidify Portland cement's critical role in construction.

Vietnam boasts over 90 cement and clinker production plants with a designed capacity exceeding 100 million tons, making Portland cement the dominant product. Major producers include domestic entities like VICEM and Xuan Thanh Group, along with foreign companies such as Japan's Sumitomo and Thailand's SCG operating joint ventures and controlled stakes.

The industry faces challenges from large production capacity, export dependence, stable yet slowing domestic demand, and pressures from environmental protection and energy efficiency. Future growth will hinge on infrastructure investment, real estate market recovery, and advancements in environmental sustainability and intelligent upgrades.

Export Market Overview

Vietnam is a significant cement exporter in Southeast Asia, with increasing exports. The country's abundant limestone resources, established production systems, and low manufacturing costs provide a competitive advantage in price and supply chain. Exports continue to rise, with the United States as the largest market.

In 2024, approximately 150 Vietnamese exporters shipped Portland cement, totaling US$737 million. Major export destinations include the United States and Singapore. From January to August 2025, cumulative export value reached US$439 million.

Foreign Investment Overview

Vietnam's government supports continued development of major infrastructure projects, ensuring a stable market foundation for cement industry investments. As a major clinker exporter, the country occupies an important position in regional trade networks. The need to upgrade traditional cement enterprises attracts foreign investments through technological advancements.

Investment Advantages

Political stability and rapid economic growth.

Competitive labor costs.

Strategic location with convenient transportation.

Favorable policies and legal protections for foreign investors.

High openness with 19 free trade agreements.

Investment Regulations

The cement industry is open to foreign investment. Investors can engage in production projects via wholly-owned subsidiaries, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures. The government encourages environmentally compliant and technologically advanced foreign companies to enhance industry efficiency and standards.

Guide Highlights

Comprehensive Coverage: Directory of major exporters, including profiles of domestic, international, and foreign-owned manufacturers.

Directory of major exporters, including profiles of domestic, international, and foreign-owned manufacturers. Detailed Information: Basic details of the top 10 exporters, export quantities, values, prices, destinations, and key exporters.

Basic details of the top 10 exporters, export quantities, values, prices, destinations, and key exporters. Product Focus: Data-driven analysis of export policies, market supply, and key destinations, providing reliable insights and strategies.

Data-driven analysis of export policies, market supply, and key destinations, providing reliable insights and strategies. Efficient Connectivity: Includes Excel data for screening and contact management, enhancing buyer-supplier connections.

Includes Excel data for screening and contact management, enhancing buyer-supplier connections. Market Value: Industry and market overview, with analysis of trends and opportunities for global buyers.

Companies Featured

Long Son Cement Factory

Vissai Ninh Binh Joint Stock Company

Chinfon Cement Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q7ti0b

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