BOSS Zhipin's Sustained Share Repurchases Achieved Nearly RMB880 Million in 2026

BEIJING, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HK: 2076) today announced the continued execution of its share repurchase program, utilizing over RMB17.0 million to repurchase 349,516 ordinary shares on April 15. Year-to-date in 2026, the Company has deployed nearly RMB880 million toward share repurchases. This move underscores the Company's ongoing commitment to shareholder returns.