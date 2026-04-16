BEIJING, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HK: 2076) today announced the continued execution of its share repurchase program, utilizing over RMB17.0 million to repurchase 349,516 ordinary shares on April 15. Year-to-date in 2026, the Company has deployed nearly RMB880 million toward share repurchases. This move underscores the Company's ongoing commitment to shareholder returns.
BOSS Zhipin's Sustained Share Repurchases Achieved Nearly RMB880 Million in 2026
| Source: Kanzhun Limited Kanzhun Limited
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April 15, 2026 06:30 ET | Source: Kanzhun Limited
BEIJING, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HK: 2076) today announced the continued execution of its share repurchase program, utilizing...Read More
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April 14, 2026 06:30 ET | Source: Kanzhun LimitedBOSS Zhipin Continues Share Repurchases, with Total Repurchases Amounting to Over RMB835 Million in 2026
BEIJING, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HK: 2076) today announced the continued execution of its share repurchase program, utilizing...Read More