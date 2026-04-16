Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Epidemiology Forecast Report 2025-2034: Highlights CKD Gender Disparities and Regional Variations

Dublin, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chronic Kidney Disease Epidemiology Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth examination of CKD demographics, projecting incidence and prevalence trends across various populations and market regions, including age, gender, and type-based determinants.

The report covers eight key markets: the United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, Japan, and India, offering a detailed view of CKD epidemiology. In these regions, men generally experience a higher burden of CKD than women, although this gap is less pronounced in developed countries. Additionally, major risk factors such as diabetes mellitus and hypertension contribute significantly to CKD cases, requiring early diagnosis and comprehensive management to mitigate cardiovascular and other related health risks.

CKD has become one of the deadliest non-communicable diseases worldwide, ranking as the 8th leading cause of death by 2023, with approximately 1.4 million deaths annually. The global prevalence of CKD affects an estimated 850 million people, making it a profound health challenge. Regions with high CKD prevalence include Central Latin America, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South Asia, highlighting a critical need for resources and intervention in these areas. In contrast, high-income countries in Asia Pacific and Western Europe report lower CKD prevalence.

The report outlines vital data and insights into country-specific CKD epidemiology. In the United States, around 35.5 million adults are affected, with variations in prevalence according to age, gender, and race, demonstrating significant gender and racial disparities. In India, over 120 million people are estimated to live with CKD, largely influenced by the widespread prevalence of diabetes and hypertension. Treatment strategies focus on slowing disease progression, managing complications, and preserving renal function through lifestyle modifications and pharmacological interventions.

The report also addresses critical questions regarding CKD prevalence across the major markets during the forecast period, anticipated trends in the patient population, and country-specific scenarios in the historical and forecast periods. It also offers insight into the current treatment landscape and unmet needs in CKD management.

The scope of the report includes an analysis of CKD symptoms, causes, risk factors, pathophysiology, diagnostic criteria, treatment options, and a detailed examination of CKD segmentation across various markets. The report aims to identify patient demographics, unmet needs, and the broader burden of CKD, providing valuable information to stakeholders and healthcare providers striving to improve patient outcomes and reduce the disease's impact worldwide.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/auk2cu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.