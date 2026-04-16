United States Residential Maid Services Industry Report 2026: The Most Comprehensive Analysis Ever of the Little-Researched $17 Billion Market

Dublin, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The U.S. Residential Maid Services Industry 2026" report from Marketdata LLC has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new Marketdata study is simply the most comprehensive analysis ever of the little-researched $17 billion U.S. residential maid services market, that employs 228,000 workers. There are about a dozen maid service franchises that combined account for about 20-25% of industry receipts. However, many more independent non-franchise companies and solo operators also compete.

Maid services have enjoyed fairly steady growth, as an aging population, time-pressed consumers and Millennials boost demand. The Bureau of Labor Statistics expects continued growth for this occupation, although recessions do affect the business. Off-the-books solo maids, many foreign immigrants, constitute a significant share of the workforce (legal and illegal).

This study traces the industry's size, growth, end-user segments, structure, growth drivers, major trends, a profile of the maids workforce, and operating ratios - Receipts tracked from 2008- 2025, with 2026 & 2030 forecasts. The report examines how maid services operate, their avg. rates for cleaning, franchises vs. independents market share, maids hourly and yearly pay, turnover, and more. Includes findings of surveys by the ARCSI trade group and the Economic Policy Institute. National operating ratios and key metrics from the BLS and other sources.

Companies by sales volume. Investment costs to buy franchises by company. Competitor profiles and market share/revenues for: The Maids, Maid Brigade, Merry Maids (ServiceMaster), Molly Maid, MaidPro, Cottage Care, Home Cleaning Centers of America, The Cleaning Authority, and Maid to Perfection.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction: Sources Used, Report Methodology

Nature of the Industry

How maid services operate, fees charged, pay methods, types of maids, etc.

Demand factors - discussion

Maids by sex, gender, ethnicity

Immigration and the underground workers, solo operators

End-user household demographics: findings of Mediamark Research survey: major target age groups and usage of professional cleaning services

Demand Factors

Projected no. of U.S. households using a maid or housekeep, by age group

Percentage of U.S households using a maid or service

Rise of dual income families

Effect of recessions and the overall economy, disposable income

Table:

Estimated Number of Households Using Cleaning Services: 2012-2025

Industry Structure & Operating Ratios

Maid Services Industry Snapshot: 2024 (no. of maids, no. of companies, industry receipts, payroll)

Bureau of Labor Statistics national data: number of maids in U.S - total no. maids working in private residences, hotels & motels, commercial sites, healthcare facilities, avg. hourly wages and annual income.

Maid Services operating ratios:

Avg. income for maids, earnings per hour

Avg. revenue per job

Technician turnover rate

Revenue per job hour

Pricing

Avg. prices per cleaning

How residential cleaning rates are determined

Average house cleaning rates

New cleaning job employment

Census Tables & Maps (May 2025)

Industries with the highest levels of employment in this occupation

Employment of maids and house cleaners, by state

Mean annual wages of maids and house cleaners, by state

Top paying states for this occupation

Metropolitan areas with the highest employment level in this occupation

Metro areas with highest concentration of jobs and location quotients in this occupation

Top paying metro areas for this occupation

Top paying non-metropolitan areas for this occupation.

Map: employment of maids & housecleaners, by state: 2023

Map: annual mean wage of maids & housecleaners, by state: 2023

ARCSI Maids Trade Association Statistics: Industry & Member Profiles

ARCSI members, by: year they started business, annual sales, no. of employees, online marketing methods used, etc.

Estimate of avg. annual sales per maid service company, total national industry receipts.

Tables:

No. of maid service companies in U.S., estimated no. of residential maids working

No. of maid service companies, by their no. of employees

No. of maid service companies, by sales volume

No. of maid service Franchises, by sales volume

No. of maid service Independents, by sales volume

Profile of The Maids Workforce

Discussions of:

Average hourly earnings

No. of maids in the U.S., by ethnicity

Geographic concentration of maids

Job outlook to 2033

Economic Policy Institute's 2021 Survey and Report Findings: discussions of: maids by Sex & race, immigrants, hourly pay, wage gap for domestic workforce, part-time vs. full-time Workers, no. of maids by region, etc.)

Table:

Number of house cleaners, by state & region

Major Industry Trends & Growth Drivers

Discussions of:

The adoption of green cleaning practices

Growing integration of technology

The rise of disposable income and dual income families

Higher demand for specialized cleaning services

Recurring revenue models and subscription services

Industry Size & Growth

Industry size estimates: cautions about data from other sources, no "official" government or Trade association data, estimates can differ wildly

Industry size estimates, methods, rationale by trade groups (ARSCI), competitors, Marketdata

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Occupational Outlook for maids occupation

Methods to estimate industry size: based on number of U.S. maids x annual wage based on a ground up approach, the addition of system-wide sales of the major franchises as a percent of total industry As a percent of the total broader commercial & residential cleaning services market Artificial intelligence / ChatGPT estimates, under varying scenarios (market without a Recession in next four years, with recession - low, medium, best case scenarios)

Effects of the pandemic, recovery rates since 2020

State and regional market potential (estd. revenues, share of market), by state & region (Northest, Midwest, South, West)

Marketdata estimates of industry size/growth in 2025 and forecast for 2026 & 2030

Table:

$ Market size, by state and region: 2025

Competitor Profiles: Franchising in the Industry

Summary of maid franchises - discussion, average yearly revenue per maids franchise

Number of maid services franchises: 2008-2025, by company

Analysis of franchises vs. independent maid service companies, differences between two groups,

Estimated share of industry revenues for each group.

Competitor Profiles: address, history, when founded, when started franchising, services, no. of U.S. and non-U.S. franchises, franchise packages sold, etc. for: The Maids Maid Brigade Merry Maids (ServiceMaster) Molly Maid MaidPro Cottage Care Home Cleaning Centers of America The Cleaning Authority Maid to Perfection



Tables:

Number of franchise units in No. America, by company: 2008-2025

Estimated annual revenue by franchise company, market share - 2025

Reference Directory of Industry Information Sources

Addresses, phones, contacts at major industry trade associations, trade journals, consulting firms: commercial cleaning, carpet cleaning, maid services

Companies Featured

The Maids

Maid Brigade

Merry Maids (ServiceMaster)

Molly Maid

MaidPro

Cottage Care

Home Cleaning Centers of America

The Cleaning Authority

Maid to Perfection

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tei9sp

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