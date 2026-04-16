Coop Pank AS will hold an investor webinar to introduce the results for the Q1 2026

Coop Pank invites shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor webinar, scheduled on 22 April 2026 at 9.30 am (EET). The webinar will be held in Estonian.

The webinar will be hosted by the Chairman of the Management Board, Arko Kurtmann, and the Chief Financial Officer, Paavo Truu, who will present the unaudited financial results of the first quarter of 2026.

During the webinar all attendees can ask questions via Slido: https://app.sli.do/event/s3XN21fkhD83PAgQEKWLQd

All questions will be answered after the presentation.

Link to the webinar: https://youtube.com/live/mohkdCfj1Ew.

The webinar will be recorded and published on the company's website www.cooppank.ee and on our YouTube account.

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 229,800. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 320 stores.

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