Niche Announces Collaboration with Huron to Bring Real-Time Market Intelligence to Enrollment and Financial Aid Strategy

PITTSBURGH, PA, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niche, a leading SaaS platform serving college enrollment and admissions teams, today announced a collaboration with Huron, a global professional services firm with deep expertise in higher education enrollment, operations, and financial aid strategy. The collaboration is focused on connecting student demand signals with institutional revenue forecasting and modeling expertise.

Together, Niche and Huron are working to bring a critical capability to institutions even the most sophisticated aid models have lacked: connecting real-time market intelligence directly to enrollment and Net Tuition Revenue (NTR) forecasting.

Bridging student demand and enrollment revenue outcomes

Higher education leaders are managing enrollment strategies across nearly 16 million students and $200 billion in annual tuition dollars, while facing demographic pressure, heightened competition, and growing financial scrutiny.

Yet most institutions still rely on fragmented systems that separate early student interest signals from downstream financial aid modeling and revenue projections.

This collaboration brings together two organizations uniquely positioned to close this gap:

Niche's real-time behavioral data drawn from millions of college-bound students actively searching and engaging on its platform

Huron’s proven enrollment and financial aid consulting and managed services expertise

Bringing greater precision to recruitment cycle forecasting

"Institutions have moved toward more dynamic, prescriptive financial aid strategies, but they’re only as good as the signals that feed them," said Mark Eshelman, EVP of Sales at Niche. "By connecting live student data with sophisticated enrollment modeling, we'll be giving institutions the full picture for the first time."

Huron emphasized the role this collaboration will have on the market. “By bringing together new sources of market intelligence with financial aid and enrollment expertise, institutions can make earlier, more informed decisions to help improve admissions outcomes and optimize net tuition revenue,” said Rob Bielby, managing director at Huron. “This combination of behavioral insight and institutional analytics enables leaders to adjust course with greater confidence throughout the recruitment cycle.”

Designed for strategic enrollment and financial leaders

This collaboration will support institutional leaders responsible for tuition revenue forecasting and discount rate management, including Vice Presidents of Enrollment, CFOs, and Directors of Financial Aid. These leaders need clearer visibility into recruitment cycle performance to adjust course before final enrollment numbers are set.

Frequently asked questions about improving enrollment forecast accuracy

How can colleges more accurately forecast enrollment and Net Tuition Revenue (NTR)?

Colleges improve forecast accuracy by combining real-time student demand signals with financial aid strategy and historical yield data. This creates a more complete view of likely enrollment and revenue outcomes.

How can enrollment and financial aid teams adjust strategy mid-cycle?

Teams adjust mid-cycle by tracking funnel performance and projected revenue in real time. This allows institutions to reallocate aid, prioritize key student segments, and refine outreach before decisions are finalized.

What data improves enrollment yield predictions?

Yield predictions improve with real-time engagement data, historical enrollment trends, and financial aid sensitivity by segment. Together, these inputs show both likelihood to enroll and how to influence outcomes.

Learn more

To learn more about the Niche and Huron collaboration and stay informed on availability, visit: niche.com/about/partners/huron

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About Niche

Trusted by over 70 million people annually, Niche is the country’s leading college and school search platform. With products like Niche Market Intelligence, Niche Engage, and Niche Direct Admissions® we provide nearly 5,000 higher education and K-12 partners with the tools and support they need to build and shape their future classes. For over 20 years, Niche has been a trusted resource for students and families alike, and we remain dedicated to modernizing, personalizing, and simplifying the education journey.

Contact Info



Nick Liberati, Director of Communications & Content

nick.liberati@niche.com

+1 412-361-5080