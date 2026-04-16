Hazardous Location LED Lighting Market Outlook 2026-2034 - Increasing Industrialization Spurs Demand for Explosion-Proof LED Fixtures Globally

Dublin, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hazardous Location LED Lighting Market by Class, Device Type, End Use Industry, and Region 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hazardous location LED lighting market, valued at USD 531.6 Million in 2025, is expected to expand to USD 847.5 Million by 2034, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.88% from 2026-2034. Key drivers include strict safety standards, increasing energy efficiency demands, and heightened workplace safety awareness.

The need for energy-efficient lighting solutions is a significant market driver, with LEDs offering energy savings that lower facility operating costs. Growing workplace safety awareness also fuels demand, as firms invest in superior lighting to protect workers and comply with regulations. Industrialization and infrastructure advancements further boost market expansion.

Regulatory bodies mandate safety features in hazardous location lighting, increasing LED adoption. Standards by organizations like the NEC and OSHA have heightened the requirement for explosion-proof and safety-compliant fixtures.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by class, device type, and industry.

Class breakdown includes:

Class I

Class II

Class III

Device type segmentation comprises:

Zone 0

Zone 20

Zone 1

Zone 21

Zone 2

Zone 22

End-use industry segmentation covers sectors like:

Oil & Gas

Petrochemical

Industrial

Power Generation

Pharmaceutical

Processing

Others

The oil & gas industry holds the largest market share in this segment. Regionally, Asia Pacific leads the market, driven by energy efficiency needs, stringent safety laws, and rapid industrial growth.

Competitive Landscape

The report analyzes the competitive market, featuring key players such as ABB Ltd., Dialight PLC, Emerson Electric Co., Glamox AS, Hilclare Lighting, Hubbell Limited, Larson Electronics LLC, Nemalux Inc., and others.

Key Questions Answered

The report addresses the market's historical and future performance, key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and regional markets. It also discusses market segmentation by class, device type, and end-use industry, as well as the competitive structure and major players in the market.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 137 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $531.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $847.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured

ABB Ltd.

Dialight PLC

Emerson Electric Co.

Glamox AS

Hilclare Lighting

Hubbell Limited

Larson Electronics LLC

Nemalux Inc.

Prolux International LLC

R. Stahl Limited

Raytec Limited

Shenzhen CESP Co. Ltd.

Worklite Lighting LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fml81f

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