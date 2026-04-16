Vietnam Refrigeration Compressor Import Guide 2023-2026 - Cold Chain and Home Appliance Growth Spurs Compressor Import Demand

Dublin, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Refrigeration Compressor Import Guide 2023-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

To assist global refrigeration compressor manufacturers and exporters in expanding into the Vietnamese market, the analyst has launched the "Vietnam Refrigeration Compressor Import Guide 2023-2026." This comprehensive guide offers insights into Vietnam's refrigeration compressor industry, import market, and profiles of key importing companies for this period.

Vietnam's importing companies include specialized refrigeration equipment importers, manufacturers of complete units like air conditioners, refrigerators, and freezers, as well as distributors and after-sales service providers. The guide presents the top 10 importing companies, highlighting company profiles, contact details, import volumes, values, prices, and major suppliers from 2023 to 2026, supported by an Excel data source.

The publication aims to streamline customer acquisition for refrigeration compressor exporters, offering precise channels for entering the Vietnamese market. It also provides critical insights for international trading companies and investment institutions to refine regional supply chain strategies, enabling suppliers to align with Vietnamese market trends, manage potential risks, and strengthen their competitive advantage globally.

Industry Overview

Vietnam's refrigeration compressor sector has been growing rapidly, driven by the expansion of home appliance manufacturing, cold chain logistics, and industrial refrigeration demand. Enhanced household incomes and urbanization have escalated the consumption of home appliances, thereby propelling the demand for compressors. Concurrently, the rise in e-commerce, fresh food, seafood processing, and pharmaceutical logistics has spurred the development of refrigeration systems for cold chain storage and food processing, boosting demand for medium and large commercial compressors.

The Vietnamese government's focus on cold chain infrastructure, food processing exports, and industrial park expansion contributes to market capacity growth for refrigeration equipment and compressors. However, local manufacturing is primarily limited to supporting and assembling components for home appliances, with a significant portion of compressors being imported. This ongoing expansion produces ample opportunities in mid-to-high-end energy-efficient compressors for foreign manufacturers and service companies, as import demand remains strong.

Import Market Overview

Vietnam's refrigeration compressor import market continues to surge, heavily relying on imports for advanced equipment. Despite possessing capabilities to assemble low to mid-range equipment, it depends largely on foreign suppliers for key components and systems. The import market has seen consistent growth as a result of the expanding domestic manufacturing sector, cold chain logistics, food processing industry, and retail channels.

Data indicates approximately 900 Vietnamese importers acquired refrigeration compressors in 2024, amounting to US$118 million, marking a 33.9% increase from the previous year. Up to September 2025, total imports reached US$98.31 million, up by 11.5%. China, South Korea, and Japan are predominant import sources, constituting 67.4%, 9.7%, and 6.2% of total imports, respectively.

Foreign Investment in Vietnam's Refrigeration Compressor Industry Investment Background

Vietnam's demand for refrigeration systems is rapidly expanding, fueled by rising incomes and industrial developments. The market's need for foreign technology and imports offers substantial opportunities for global companies to enter.

Investment Advantages:

Political stability and rapid economic advancement.

Low labor costs and strategic geographical location.

Comprehensive legal protections and preferential policies for foreign investors.

In regional economic cooperation with numerous free trade agreements.

Investment Regulations

Vietnam offers a high degree of openness in the refrigeration compressor sector, allowing 100% foreign-owned enterprises. Prioritized under national polices, it benefits from favorable conditions such as corporate tax incentives.

Guide Highlights:

Comprehensive Coverage: Lists major importers, manufacturers, distributors, and service providers.

Detailed Information: Includes data on the top 10 importers, their operations, and supplier information.

Product Focus: Analyzes import policies, market demands, and supply chains using data-driven insights.

Efficient Connectivity: Offers a clear format with accompanying Excel data for streamlined networking and engagement.

Market Value: Provides an industry overview and analytical insights to capitalize on market opportunities.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9bsdy

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