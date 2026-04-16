Guardian Capital Announces April 2026 Cash Distributions for Guardian Capital ETFs

TORONTO, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital LP (the “Manager”) announces the following regular cash distributions for the period ending April 30, 2026, in respect of the ETF series of the Guardian Capital funds listed below (the “Guardian Capital ETFs”). In each case, the distribution will be paid on April 30, 2026 to unitholders of record on April 24, 2026. The ex-dividend date in each case is anticipated to be April 24, 2026.

Guardian Capital ETFs Series of ETF Units Distribution

Frequency Trading

Symbol Exchange Distribution Amount

(per ETF Unit) GuardBondsTM 2026 Investment Grade Bond Fund ETF Units Monthly GBFC Cboe Canada CAD$0.0249 GuardBondsTM 2027 Investment Grade Bond Fund ETF Units Monthly GBFD Cboe Canada CAD$0.0267 GuardBondsTM 2028 Investment Grade Bond Fund ETF Units Monthly GBFE Cboe Canada CAD$0.0310 GuardBondsTM 2029 Investment Grade Bond Fund ETF Units Monthly GBFF Cboe Canada CAD$0.0401 GuardBondsTM 1-3 Year Laddered Investment Grade Bond Fund ETF Units Monthly GBLF Cboe Canada CAD$0.0275 Guardian Canadian Bond Fund ETF Units Monthly GCBD TSX CAD$0.0471 Guardian Canadian Equity Income Fund ETF Units Monthly GCEI TSX CAD$0.0650 Guardian Directed Equity Path Portfolio Hedged ETF Units Monthly GGEP.F TSX CAD$0.0671 Guardian Directed Equity Path Portfolio ETF Units Monthly GGEP TSX CAD$0.0673 Guardian Directed Premium Yield Portfolio Hedged ETF Units Monthly GGPY.F TSX CAD$0.1231 Guardian Directed Premium Yield Portfolio ETF Units Monthly GGPY TSX CAD$0.1164 Guardian i3 Global Dividend Premium Yield Fund ETF Units Monthly GIDY TSX CAD$0.0834 Guardian Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund ETF Units Monthly GIGC TSX CAD$0.0300 Guardian Short Duration Bond Fund ETF Units Monthly GSDB TSX CAD$0.0188 Guardian Strategic Income Fund ETF Units Monthly GSIF Cboe Canada CAD$0.1002 Guardian Ultra-Short Canadian T-Bill Fund ETF Units Monthly GCTB TSX CAD$0.0883 Guardian Ultra-Short U.S. T-Bill Fund ETF Units Monthly GUTB.U TSX USD$0.1448



About Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP is the manager and portfolio manager of the Guardian Capital Funds and Guardian Capital ETFs, with capabilities that span a range of asset classes, geographic regions and specialty mandates. Additionally, Guardian Capital LP manages portfolios for institutional clients such as defined benefit and defined contribution pension plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments and investment funds. Guardian Capital LP is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc., which is part of the Desjardins Group. For further information on Guardian Capital LP, please call 416-350-8899 or visit www.guardiancapital.com.

About Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Founded in 1998, Desjardins Global Asset Management (DGAM) is one of Canada’s leading asset managers, with in house expertise in equity, fixed income, private equity and real assets (including infrastructure and real estate) across a variety of investment vehicles. DGAM manages more than $124 billion CAD in institutional assets (as of December 31, 2025) on behalf of insurance companies, pension funds, endowment funds, non-profit organizations and corporations across Canada. With offices in Montreal, Quebec City and Toronto, its team of over 100 investment professionals uses a collaborative approach and combines innovation, accessibility and discipline to design solutions tailored to clients’ unique needs. DGAM integrates Desjardins’ cooperative values into its investment process to ensure it supports the sustainable and responsible growth of its partners’ and clients’ assets.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Noble

mnoble@guardiancapital.com

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information included in this press release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All information other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “outlook”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “should”, “plan”, “continue”, or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events or the negative thereof. Forward-looking information in this press release may include statements with respect to management’s beliefs, plans, estimates, and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations. Such forward-looking information reflects management’s beliefs and is based on information currently available. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information, as there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Guardian Capital LP undertakes no obligation, except as required by applicable law, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase Guardian Capital ETFs and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the Guardian Capital ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. For ETFs other than money market funds, unit values change frequently. ETFs are not guaranteed and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) or Cboe Canada Inc. (“Cboe”). If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX or Cboe, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. ETF and mutual fund securities, including units of the Guardian Capital ETFs, are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurances that the Guardian Ultra-Short Canadian T-Bill Fund or the Guardian Ultra-Short U.S. T-Bill Fund will be able to maintain the net asset value per unit of the mutual fund units at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment in these money market funds will be returned to you.

All trademarks, registered and unregistered, are owned by Guardian Capital Group Limited and are used under licence.