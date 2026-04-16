Soleo Health Appoints Joy Rowan as New Senior Vice President of Sales to Drive Strategic Growth Initiatives

FRISCO, Texas, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleo Health, an innovative leader and national provider of complex specialty pharmacy services, today announced the appointment of Joy Rowan, MS, MBA to the role of senior vice president, sales. Reporting to the chief commercial officer, Rowan will lead the Company’s field sales organization to accelerate commercial performance and deliver on its strategic growth initiatives.

With over 25 years of industry experience and a proven track record of leading high-performing sales teams, Rowan will drive revenue growth by bringing a sharp strategic vision and the leadership depth needed to continue to scale the sales organization.

Rowan joins Soleo Health with an extensive background as a healthcare executive and a deep expertise in navigating complex specialty markets. Prior to joining Soleo Health, she held key leadership roles at Cencora and Merck, where she built and scaled dynamic sales teams, drove market expansion through innovative go-to-market strategies, and supported the successful launch of numerous specialty infusion therapies.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Soleo Health team. The Company’s commitment to improving patient outcomes and expanding access to specialty therapies is something I am deeply passionate about,” said Rowan. “I look forward to leveraging my experience to grow the sales organization and help ensure that more patients receive the life-changing treatments they need."

"We are excited to welcome Joy to the Soleo Health leadership team. She brings a rare combination of strategic vision, deep industry relationships, and a proven ability to build and motivate teams that win,” said Craig Vollmer, chief commercial officer at Soleo Health. “As we continue to grow and expand our reach, Joy is exactly the kind of leader who will accelerate that momentum and help us deliver even greater value to our patients, referral partners, and the broader complex specialty pharmacy market."

About Soleo Health

Frisco, Texas-based Soleo Health is a leading, independent national provider of complex specialty pharmacy services and infusion therapy administered in the home or at alternate sites of care. Soleo Health’s interdisciplinary team comprises highly experienced clinical pharmacists, registered nurses, reimbursement specialists and patient care ambassadors collaborating with its referring partners.

The Company optimizes patient care solutions and delivers comprehensive services, leading to quantifiable clinical and economic value, resulting in positive patient experiences. Soleo Health has 28 pharmacy locations with national nursing coverage and pharmacy licensure in 50 states. It is accredited by URAC for Specialty Pharmacy, ACHC for Specialty Pharmacy, with a Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs, Ambulatory Infusion Centers, Home Infusion Therapy, and Infusion Pharmacy, and the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy. Additionally, the Company operates more than 30 infusion suites and centers throughout the U.S.

Visit www.soleohealth.com or connect with Soleo Health on LinkedIn, Facebook and X for more information.

Contact Information: phone 833.234.1010, fax 844.797.5050 or email marketing@soleohealth.com