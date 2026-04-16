Remedy Plan Therapeutics Announces Multiple Presentations at the AACR Annual Meeting 2026

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remedy Plan Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies that target fundamental metabolic vulnerabilities in disease, today announced that multiple abstracts will be presented on its lead clinical candidate, RPT1G, and pipeline of novel small-molecule NAMPT inhibitors at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026, taking place April 17–22 in San Diego.

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: RPT1G, a novel hyperbolic NAMPT inhibitor, effectively synergizes with PARP inhibitors in solid tumors in vitro and in a xenograft breast cancer model (link to abstract)

Session: Novel Targets and Pathways

Date and Time: Monday, April 20, 2–5 p.m. PT

Abstract / Poster Number: 3050 / 11

Lead Author: Michael Schelle, Remedy Plan Therapeutics, Gaithersburg, MD

Title: Phase 1, open-label, multi-center trial of RPT1G in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes/neoplasms (link to abstract)

Session: Phase I and Phase II Clinical Trials in Progress

Date and Time: Tuesday, April 21, 2–5 p.m. PT

Abstract / Poster Number: CT267 / 1

Lead Author: Dennise A. de Jesús-Díaz, Remedy Plan Therapeutics, Gaithersburg, MD

Title: Crippling cancer’s energy and escape: NAMPT and BCL2 as dual targets in T-ALL (link to abstract)

Session: Novel Therapeutics and Drug Targets 1

Date and Time: Sunday, April 19, 2–5 p.m. PT

Abstract / Poster Number: 442 / 12

Lead Author: John Robert Sanchez, Hematopoietic Biology and Malignancy, UT MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX



Title: Targeting NAMPT using Novel Inhibitor RPT-E-037 in Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumor (link to abstract)

Session: Novel Antitumor Agents 1

Date and Time: Sunday, April 19, 2–5 p.m. PT

Abstract / Poster Number: 419 / 22

Lead Author: Md Hafiz Uddin, Oncology, Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute, Wayne State University, Detroit, MI

Title: NAMPT inhibition enhances the efficacy of standard chemotherapies and immunomodulation in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (link to abstract)

Session: Cellular Responses to Anticancer Drugs

Date and Time: Monday, April 20, 2–5 p.m. PT

Abstract / Poster Number: 2936 / 13

Lead Author: Purnachandra Nagaraju Ganji, Hematology and Oncology, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, AL

Title: Combination of NAMPT inhibitors plus pyrimidine analog antimetabolites floxuridine and 5-FU impair rhabdomyosarcoma proliferation and survival (link to abstract)

Session: Drug Combinations, Repurposing, and Differentiation

Date and Time: Tuesday, April 21, 9 a.m.–12 p.m. PT

Abstract / Poster Number: 4470 / 18

Lead Author: Jamie Gudyka, Pediatric Oncology Branch, National Cancer Institute, Bethesda, MD

Title: Preclinical evaluation of a novel hyperbolic NAMPT inhibitor in combination with pan-RAS targeted therapies in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (link to abstract)

Session: Novel Antitumor Agents 2

Date and Time: Tuesday, April 21, 9 a.m.–12 p.m. PT

Abstract / Poster Number: 4579 / 22

Lead Author: Husain Yar Khan, Wayne State University School of Medicine, Karmanos Cancer Institute, Detroit, MI

About RPT1G

RPT1G is a novel small-molecule NAMPT inhibitor designed to selectively target cancer cell metabolism while avoiding the on-target toxicities that have historically limited NAMPT inhibitors. The drug utilizes a unique hyperbolic inhibition mechanism that allows controlled modulation of NAMPT activity rather than complete enzyme shutdown. This approach is designed to maintain metabolic function in healthy cells while disrupting the metabolic vulnerabilities of cancer cells.

About Remedy Plan Therapeutics

Remedy Plan Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies that target fundamental metabolic vulnerabilities in disease. The company’s proprietary drug discovery platform has enabled the development of a new class of novel NAMPT inhibitors designed to overcome decades-long challenges associated with targeting this pathway.

Remedy Plan’s lead candidate, RPT1G, is currently being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1 clinical study in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML) and higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (HR-MDS) (NCT07107126). In parallel, the company is advancing clinical studies that explore NAMPT inhibition across additional oncology applications, as well as autoimmune and metabolic diseases.

For more information, visit www.remedyplan.com.

Investor Relations and Media Contact:

Ryan Porter

Argot Partners

remedyplan@argotpartners.com