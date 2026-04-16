CoinShares Appoints Paul Grinberg as Chairman and Announces Full Board of Directors Following Nasdaq Listing

Board composition includes former acting CFTC Chair Caroline D. Pham and seasoned financial institution executive Christopher D. Myers, meeting Nasdaq independence standards

SAINT HELIER, Jersey — April 16, 2026 — CoinShares PLC ("CoinShares" or "the Group") (Nasdaq: CSHR), a leading global asset manager specializing in digital assets, today announced the composition of its Board of Directors, effective March 31, 2026. The Board comprises five directors, three of whom are independent, meeting Nasdaq listing standards. Paul Grinberg has been appointed Chairman of the Board and Chairman of the Audit Committee.

The announcement follows CoinShares' completion of its Nasdaq listing on April 1, 2026, via merger with Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. The listing marks a significant milestone in the firm's evolution from Europe's pioneering digital asset manager into a publicly listed global asset manager on Nasdaq.

Jean-Marie Mognetti, President, CEO and Co-Founder of CoinShares, commented: "I am pleased to welcome Paul, Chris, and Caroline to the CoinShares board. Each brings a depth of experience that reflects what this next chapter demands. Paul's record of building institutional-grade governance at Axos Financial, combined with his experience taking companies through public market transitions, makes him the right person to chair the board at this moment. Chris's tenure leading one of California's most consistently profitable community banking franchises gives us an experienced voice on governance, capital allocation, and M&A. And Caroline's background, including her service as Acting Chair of the CFTC, positions us to engage with the US regulatory landscape with credibility and clarity. Together with Daniel Masters and myself, this board brings the institutional rigor, regulatory depth, and strategic continuity that CoinShares' next phase of growth requires."

Paul Grinberg — Independent Director, Chairman of the Board, Chairman of the Audit Committee

Paul Grinberg brings over three decades of experience in financial services, public company governance, and capital markets. He currently serves as Chairman of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AX), a leading technology-driven banking and financial services company with over $25 billion in assets, where he has played a central role in building institutional-grade governance infrastructure. Earlier in his career, Grinberg held senior roles in investment banking and structured finance, advising on complex capital markets transactions across the financial services sector.

Grinberg has extensive experience with Nasdaq-listed companies and has previously served as a SPAC operator, bringing direct familiarity with the governance demands of post-merger public companies. His appointment as Chairman of the Audit Committee reflects his expertise in financial reporting, internal controls, and public company compliance.

Grinberg holds an M.B.A. in Finance from Columbia Business School and a B.S. in Accounting and Economics from Yeshiva University. He is a member of Beta Gamma Sigma.

Christopher D. Myers — Independent Director, Remuneration Committee

Christopher D. Myers brings more than three decades of executive leadership in regulated financial institutions, with particular depth in governance, capital allocation, and M&A execution. He served as President and Chief Executive Officer of CVB Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: CVBF) — parent company of Citizens Business Bank — from 2006 to 2020, overseeing a period of significant growth that saw the institution expand to over $11 billion in assets. Under his leadership, CVB Financial maintained a track record of consistent profitability and executed multiple strategic acquisitions, establishing it as one of the most reliably performing community banking franchises in California.

Myers brings to CoinShares a perspective forged in scaled, regulated financial institutions — directly relevant as the firm builds the governance infrastructure appropriate to its Nasdaq listing and continued AUM growth. He will serve on the Remuneration Committee.

Myers holds an M.B.A. in Finance from UCLA Anderson School of Management and a B.A. in English and American Literature from Harvard University.

The Honorable Caroline D. Pham — Independent Director

Caroline D. Pham brings rare depth at the intersection of financial regulation, digital assets, and public policy. Pham is the Chief Legal Officer and Chief Administrative Officer at MoonPay, a global financial technology company that helps businesses and consumers move value across fiat and digital assets. She served as a Commissioner of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) from 2022 to 2025 and as Acting Chair of the CFTC, where she was deeply involved in shaping the regulatory framework for digital asset markets in the United States. Prior to her government service, she held senior global roles at Citigroup spanning derivatives, structured products, and regulatory affairs — giving her a practitioner's understanding of the financial markets she later oversaw.

Pham's appointment signals CoinShares' commitment to engaging with the US regulatory landscape with the same institutional seriousness it has brought to European regulation for over a decade. Her expertise will be instrumental as CoinShares navigates the evolving US framework for digital asset investment products.



Pham holds a J.D. from The George Washington University Law School, a B.A. in Political Science from UCLA, and an executive certificate from UCLA Anderson School of Management.

Jean-Marie Mognetti — Co-Founder, President & Chief Executive Officer

Jean-Marie Mognetti co-founded CoinShares in 2013 and has served as Chief Executive Officer since 2019. Under his leadership, CoinShares has grown from a European pioneer to a global digital asset manager with over $6 billion in assets under management, a #1 position in Europe, and a top-four global ranking (in terms of AUM) alongside BlackRock, Fidelity, and Grayscale. Mognetti's strategic vision has driven the firm's expansion across ETPs, capital markets, and active strategies, and its evolution into a publicly listed asset manager on Nasdaq.

Daniel Masters — Director

Daniel Masters is a co-founder of CoinShares and has been a driving force in the firm's investment strategy since its inception. Prior to co-founding CoinShares, Masters had a distinguished career in commodity trading at leading global financial institutions, including JP Morgan and Salomon Brothers, where he led energy trading operations. He brings to the board deep expertise in digital asset markets, investment risk, and the operational realities of running institutional trading infrastructure — built across more than thirty years in global markets.

About CoinShares

CoinShares PLC (Nasdaq: CSHR) is a leading global asset manager specialising in digital assets, delivering a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. Focusing on digital assets since 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, and in the US by the Securities and Exchange Commission, National Futures Association and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com

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