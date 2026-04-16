Vietnam Packaging Machinery Import Guide 2023-2026 - Foreign Investment Thrives Amid Expanding Demand; China Leads as Top Import Source

Dublin, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Packaging Machinery Import Guide 2023-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

To help global packaging machinery manufacturers and exporters efficiently expand into the Vietnamese market, a new guide titled "Vietnam Packaging Machinery Import Guide 2023-2026" has been released. The comprehensive guide offers insights into the Vietnamese packaging machinery industry, profiling top import companies and analyzing import trends for the period. Key company profiles, contact information, import specifics such as volume, value, and suppliers, are meticulously detailed, providing critical data for investors and exporters.

Vietnam's packaging machinery sector has been rapidly expanding, fueled by growth in food processing, beverages, agricultural products, daily chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and electronics manufacturing. As Vietnam continues to strengthen its position as a global exporter of agricultural and light industrial products, its enterprises are enhancing automation levels in packaging to meet international quality and hygiene standards, thus increasing demand for advanced machinery.

The industry's progress is complemented by rising domestic consumption and a burgeoning electronics manufacturing sector, alongside an e-commerce boom. These developments drive substantial demand for filling, sealing, labeling, and vacuum packaging machinery. However, local production is primarily confined to lower-end machinery, like small packaging machines and sealing devices, which struggle to compete with sophisticated imports from countries like Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and China.

Though the Vietnamese government is incentivizing the local machinery industry to adapt digital technologies, domestic capabilities remain insufficient to meet high standards in food processing, pharmaceuticals, and electronics, necessitating continued reliance on imports. Vietnam's packaging machinery import market shows robust momentum, chiefly supported by sectors like food processing, beverages, and electronics manufacturing, among others.

Recent statistics reveal that approximately 2,800 companies imported packaging machinery into Vietnam in 2024, totaling $156 million, marking a 3.6% increase year-on-year. From January to September 2025, imports reached $136 million, a 12.5% increase over the previous year. China, South Korea, and Japan dominate as Vietnam's primary import sources.

Vietnam is now a strategic production hub, attracting significant foreign investment due to its political stability, rapid economic growth, low labor costs, strategic location, and open trade policies. Foreign investors benefit from legal frameworks that support 100% foreign-owned enterprises in packaging machinery and associated parts.

Key highlights of the report include:

Comprehensive Coverage: Profiles of major importers across diverse sectors such as food processing, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and more.

Profiles of major importers across diverse sectors such as food processing, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and more. Detailed Information: Import data inclusive of quantities, values, prices, and supplier details.

Import data inclusive of quantities, values, prices, and supplier details. Product Focus: Market-oriented analysis of import policies and supply sources tailored for trade companies and investors.

Market-oriented analysis of import policies and supply sources tailored for trade companies and investors. Efficient Connectivity: Includes user-friendly Excel data for effective market engagement.

Includes user-friendly Excel data for effective market engagement. Wide Range of Applications: Relevant for producers, traders, and other key players in the industrial chain.

This guide is indispensable for suppliers aiming to capture the evolving opportunities within the Vietnamese market. It equips exporters and investors with essential tools to navigate market trends, reduce risks, and strengthen international competitiveness.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/it9ztt

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