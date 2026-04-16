Freight Forwarders Network Solutions Boosts Training Opportunities Through TraversEd Partnership

Members of Conqueror, Globalia, and The Cooperative gain access to a comprehensive three-tier certification pathway and on-demand "Short Track" digital learning

Freight Forwarders Network Solutions (FFNS), the powerhouse behind three of the world’s most prominent logistics alliances, Conqueror Freight Network, Globalia Logistics Network, and The Cooperative Logistics Network, has announced a major expansion of its global online training initiatives. By partnering with CIFFA’s international education division, TraversEd, FFNS is providing its 748 members across 149 countries with a competitive edge in an increasingly volatile marketplace.



In addition to the already available International Transportation and Trade and Essentials of Freight Forwarding courses, Conqueror, The Cooperative, and Globalia are now introducing a third program: Advanced Freight Services, completing a three-course certification track designed to master complex operations. The Advanced Freight Services course focuses on key areas of modern logistics, including ocean transportation, project cargo, chartering, customs procedures, transportation law, sustainability, and the evolving role of freight forwarders within global supply chains.



To meet the need for rapid upskilling, FFNS is also offering TraversEd Short Tracks virtually. These 1-to-4-hour virtual modules, available both live with experts or on demand, allow forwarders to quickly adapt to niche industry shifts without disrupting their daily operations.



Members of Conqueror Freight Network, Globalia Logistics Network, and The Cooperative Logistics Network can access all courses directly from the dedicated Courses section of their respective network websites, ensuring a seamless and user-friendly learning experience. Members will benefit from an exclusive discount on all the courses, reinforcing FFNS’s commitment to continuous learning and professional development.

As stated by Antonio Torres, President and Founder of Freight Forwarders Network Solutions, “The logistics industry is evolving faster than ever, and freight forwarders can no longer rely on experience alone. Our networks are evolving with it; we are constantly looking for ways to go further and deliver more value to our members. Through our collaboration with TraversEd, we’re providing structured, high-level training that translates directly into stronger capabilities and new business opportunities.”



By expanding its training ecosystem, FFNS reinforces its commitment to continuously evolving alongside the industry and delivering greater value to its members. Combined with its trusted partnerships, exclusive territories, and personalized support, this initiative strengthens the networks’ ability to help members grow, adapt, and succeed in an increasingly complex global logistics landscape.

For further information, kindly contact:

Tamishra Basu / Jesus Mera

marketing@ffns.es

www.ffns.es

www.conquerornetwork.com

www.thecooperativelogisticsnetwork.com

www.globalialogisticsnetwork.com

https://www.traversedglobal.com/training/

https://www.traversedglobal.com/short-tracks-online-learning

