Wire and Cable Report 2026: 2024-2030 Forecasts for 12 Product Categories with Production-share Analysis for 1,711 Manufacturers, Along with Technology Overviews

Dublin, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wire and Cable Report: 7th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wire and cable market value was $308 billion in 2025 and is forecast to grow at a cagr of 6.6% to $422 billion in 2030

This report provides 2024-2030 forecasts for 12 product categories across 37 countries and 10 regions, supported by cross-checked copper and aluminium consumption data, detailed national market commentary, and production-share analysis for 1,711 manufacturers, along with technology overviews and statistical validation of the dataset.

Key Highlights and Report Scope

The fastest growing cable is insulated copper subsea cable but the largest in tonnage is bare ACSR conductor, reflecting the expansion of transmission networks, followed by building wire and winding wire. In value the largest demand is for bare ACSR conductor, followed by underground cable, building wire and winding wire.

Market size and forecasts of twelve categories of wire and cable are provided in tonnes and US$ from 2024 to 2030, globally, for 37 countries and 10 regions.

1,711 manufacturers of wire and cable are listed across every market.

Market size in US$ was calculated for each country as production + imports exports = market.

Consumption was crosschecked with parallel calculations derived from the published volume of copper and aluminium, the core conductor materials.

Growth forecasts for each product were derived from disaggregated industry forecasts of the 12 product categories in each country.

National % production shares by value of the 1,711 wire and cable manufacturing companies are provided in every country.

Market commentary for 37 countries: the market, network developments, telecoms, automotive, construction, OEM, together with profiles of 346 leading manufacturers.

Outlines of important product and technology categories, e.g. subsea cable, land based UGC, superconductors, industrial cable, electrified railways, cable properties.

Statistical analysis of the accuracy of the market data.

PDF contains: 324 pages, 15 figures, 150 tables.

Excel contains: 48 market spreadsheets, 1 x Production + imports - exports = market, 1 x Imports & Exports, 1 x production shares (1,711 companies in 37 countries).

Key Topics Covered:

19 TOP 50 ENERGY AND COMMUNICATIONS CABLE MANUFACTURERS

GLOBAL PRODUCTION AND DEMAND OF WIRE AND CABLE

Global demand in tonnage and US$ value

Insulated energy cable, bare conductors, and all other cables, 2020-2030

Consumption of wire and cable by end use

THE ANALYSIS OF ERROR

Introduction

Uncertainty

COPPER AND ALUMINIUM SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Supply and demand of aluminium

Supply and demand of copper

Copper and aluminium price trends

THE APPLICATIONS AND TECHNOLOGIES OF METALLIC WIRE AND CABLE

Power conductors and cable

Overhead lines (OHL)

Insulated cable

OHL Bare conductors

ACSR

Insulated cable

Underground land-based cable (UGC)

Subsea or submarine cables

Telecoms cable

Industrial wire and cable

Automotive cable

Low Voltage cable

SUBSEA CABLE

Subsea cable infrastructure

Subsea cable production and demand

Export and array cable - offshore wind, oil and gas systems

Interconnectors and export EHV and HV cables

Subsea interconnections between land areas

Offshore wind power

Energy (Oil & Gas)

Traditional power supply for offshore oil and gas platforms

Production of subsea cable

GTW Gas to Wire

LAND-BASED UNDERGROUND CABLE

Global usage of undergrounding

Drivers for underground cables

High costs

Impact of urbanisation

Insulated land cable in the industrial sector

INDUSTRIAL CABLE MARKETS

Transport - cable, wires and wiring harnesses

Aircraft

Shipping

Automobiles

Mining

Construction

Manufacturing and process industry

ELECTRIFIED RAILWAYS

History and development

Power delivery

Overhead line

Third rail

Electromagnetic induction

Line lengths

Electrified railway lengths by country

The technology of overhead traction systems

The scale of the challenge for rail transport

ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY, SUPERCONDUCTORS

What is a superconductor?

Critical Temperature

HTS vs LTS

The evolution of superconductivity - Technical development

HTS development

Advantages of superconductor cable

Higher current-carrying capacity

Low impedance

Rights-of-way

Very low Electro Magnetic Field (EMF)

Lower life-costs for the system

Challenges to be overcome

High initial cost

Cryogenic Refrigeration System (CRS)

Splicing of the HTS cable

Current state of development of the SC market

Promoters

CABLE PROPERTIES

Conductivity

Tensile strength

Flexibility or flex ratio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nlb5ie

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.