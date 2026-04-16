Wire and Cable Report 2026: 2024-2030 Forecasts for 12 Product Categories with Production-share Analysis for 1,711 Manufacturers, Along with Technology Overviews

Dublin, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wire and Cable Report: 7th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global wire and cable market value was $308 billion in 2025 and is forecast to grow at a cagr of 6.6% to $422 billion in 2030
This report provides 2024-2030 forecasts for 12 product categories across 37 countries and 10 regions, supported by cross-checked copper and aluminium consumption data, detailed national market commentary, and production-share analysis for 1,711 manufacturers, along with technology overviews and statistical validation of the dataset.
Key Highlights and Report Scope
- The fastest growing cable is insulated copper subsea cable but the largest in tonnage is bare ACSR conductor, reflecting the expansion of transmission networks, followed by building wire and winding wire. In value the largest demand is for bare ACSR conductor, followed by underground cable, building wire and winding wire.
- Market size and forecasts of twelve categories of wire and cable are provided in tonnes and US$ from 2024 to 2030, globally, for 37 countries and 10 regions.
- 1,711 manufacturers of wire and cable are listed across every market.
- Market size in US$ was calculated for each country as production + imports exports = market.
- Consumption was crosschecked with parallel calculations derived from the published volume of copper and aluminium, the core conductor materials.
- Growth forecasts for each product were derived from disaggregated industry forecasts of the 12 product categories in each country.
- National % production shares by value of the 1,711 wire and cable manufacturing companies are provided in every country.
- Market commentary for 37 countries: the market, network developments, telecoms, automotive, construction, OEM, together with profiles of 346 leading manufacturers.
- Outlines of important product and technology categories, e.g. subsea cable, land based UGC, superconductors, industrial cable, electrified railways, cable properties.
- Statistical analysis of the accuracy of the market data.
PDF contains: 324 pages, 15 figures, 150 tables.
Excel contains: 48 market spreadsheets, 1 x Production + imports - exports = market, 1 x Imports & Exports, 1 x production shares (1,711 companies in 37 countries).
Key Topics Covered:
19 TOP 50 ENERGY AND COMMUNICATIONS CABLE MANUFACTURERS
GLOBAL PRODUCTION AND DEMAND OF WIRE AND CABLE
- Global demand in tonnage and US$ value
- Insulated energy cable, bare conductors, and all other cables, 2020-2030
- Consumption of wire and cable by end use
THE ANALYSIS OF ERROR
- Introduction
- Uncertainty
COPPER AND ALUMINIUM SUPPLY AND DEMAND
- Supply and demand of aluminium
- Supply and demand of copper
- Copper and aluminium price trends
THE APPLICATIONS AND TECHNOLOGIES OF METALLIC WIRE AND CABLE
- Power conductors and cable
- Overhead lines (OHL)
- Insulated cable
- OHL Bare conductors
- ACSR
- Insulated cable
- Underground land-based cable (UGC)
- Subsea or submarine cables
- Telecoms cable
- Industrial wire and cable
- Automotive cable
- Low Voltage cable
SUBSEA CABLE
- Subsea cable infrastructure
- Subsea cable production and demand
- Export and array cable - offshore wind, oil and gas systems
- Interconnectors and export EHV and HV cables
- Subsea interconnections between land areas
- Offshore wind power
- Energy (Oil & Gas)
- Traditional power supply for offshore oil and gas platforms
- Production of subsea cable
- GTW Gas to Wire
LAND-BASED UNDERGROUND CABLE
- Global usage of undergrounding
- Drivers for underground cables
- High costs
- Impact of urbanisation
- Insulated land cable in the industrial sector
INDUSTRIAL CABLE MARKETS
- Transport - cable, wires and wiring harnesses
- Aircraft
- Shipping
- Automobiles
- Mining
- Construction
- Manufacturing and process industry
ELECTRIFIED RAILWAYS
- History and development
- Power delivery
- Overhead line
- Third rail
- Electromagnetic induction
- Line lengths
- Electrified railway lengths by country
- The technology of overhead traction systems
- The scale of the challenge for rail transport
ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY, SUPERCONDUCTORS
- What is a superconductor?
- Critical Temperature
- HTS vs LTS
- The evolution of superconductivity - Technical development
- HTS development
- Advantages of superconductor cable
- Higher current-carrying capacity
- Low impedance
- Rights-of-way
- Very low Electro Magnetic Field (EMF)
- Lower life-costs for the system
- Challenges to be overcome
- High initial cost
- Cryogenic Refrigeration System (CRS)
- Splicing of the HTS cable
- Current state of development of the SC market
- Promoters
CABLE PROPERTIES
- Conductivity
- Tensile strength
- Flexibility or flex ratio
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nlb5ie
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