Smart Parking Market Intelligence Report 2026-2034 - Advancements in Technology and Strategic Collaborations Point Towards a Promising Future

Dublin, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Parking Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by System, Technology, Component, Solution, Vertical Type, Parking Site, and Region, 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart parking market, initially valued at USD 6.3 billion in 2025, is projected to grow to USD 15.8 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 10.1% from 2026 to 2034. North America currently leads the market with over 35% share due to factors like urbanization, increased vehicle numbers, governmental initiatives, and a heightened focus on convenience and reducing environmental impact.

Smart parking solutions optimize resource allocation by automating operations like payment collection and space monitoring. By integrating Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and analytics, these systems improve management efficiency, reduce maintenance costs, and offer contactless payments, thus enhancing customer satisfaction. Automation alleviates human error and streamlines operations, offering increased parking capacity without new infrastructure.

The adoption of dynamic pricing models enhances revenue opportunities, adjusting rates according to demand, while IoT sensors provide real-time parking availability, minimizing search time and fuel consumption. Advanced parking solutions like valet and robotic systems further enhance efficiency and user convenience, contributing to smarter urban management and enhanced user experiences.

Market Trends

Rapid urbanization drives the demand for smart parking systems, especially with the rise in SUV sales. Technological advancements, particularly IoT and AI, allow for real-time monitoring and optimal management strategies.

Government initiatives support smart parking through policies that prioritize urban space allocation, promoting sustainable urban development. The focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions reinforces the need for such solutions.

User convenience remains a major growth driver for the market, with systems that reduce parking search time by up to 43% and integrate automated payment options, enhancing the overall user experience.

Industry Segmentation and Regional Analysis

The market's key segments include systems, technology, and solutions, with guided park assist systems and ultrasonic technology gaining significant market share. In terms of regional growth, North America leads due to its advanced infrastructure and technological focus, while Asia Pacific is rapidly expanding with an emphasis on electric vehicles. Europe's growth is driven by increased car registrations, fueling the need for efficient parking systems.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape

Market leaders are investing in R&D to innovate smart parking technologies, forming strategic partnerships to enhance their market presence. Companies such as Aisin Corporation, ParkHelp Technologies, and Skidata GmbH are pivotal in shaping market dynamics.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 148 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $6.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $15.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured:

Aisin Corporation

Amano Corporation

ParkHelp Technologies

ParkMobile LLC (EasyPark Group)

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

Skidata GmbH (Assa Abloy AB)

Smart Parking Limited

Urbiotica

Valeo SA (Valeo Group)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6mpbyq

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