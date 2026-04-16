Gen AI In Corporate Accounting Seminar 2026: Potential Opportunities and Challenges in Integrating AI Into Financial Operations, Reporting, and Strategic Decision-making (June 24, 2026)

Dublin, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gen AI In Corporate Accounting 2026 (June 24, 2026)" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This seminar explores the transformative impact of Generative AI (GenAI) on corporate accounting practices, examining both opportunities and challenges in integrating AI technologies into financial operations, reporting, and strategic decision-making.

Learning Objectives:

Understand the fundamentals of GenAI and its applications in accounting

Evaluate practical use cases for automation and efficiency improvements

Develop strategies for implementing GenAI in accounting workflows

Explore future trends and their implications for the accounting profession

Who Should Attend:

CFOs (and their staff)

Controllers

VPs of Finance

Financial Managers

Internal Auditors

Tax Accountants

Treasury Staff

Accountants in Industry

Internal Control/SOX personnel

Consultants

Public Accountants

Educators

Agenda:

8:45-10:10 GenAI Overview in Accounting & Finance

Define key AI terms

Demystifying the different forms of AI

Practical use-cases today

Exciting use-cases for tomorrow

Strategies for approach AI adoption

10:10-10:25 Break

10:25-11:40 GenAI in Financial Accounting & Reporting

Accelerate close and consolidation process

Using AI to draft financial statement narratives, MD&A sections and footnote disclosures

Evaluating outputs: when to trust, when to verify and how to document your review

Integrating with existing systems to streamline

11:40-11:50 Break

11:50-1:05 Corporate Case Study

Where we started and our path to trusting AI products and results

1:05-1:50 Lunch Break

1:50-3:00 GenAI Use Cases in FP&A

Opportunities to use AI in budgeting, forecasting and advanced analytics

Examples to walk through

Prompts that work

3:00-3:10 Break

3:10-4:40 GenAI in Internal Controls and Risk Management

Learn how to prepare your organization for AI-driven audit, compliance and governance challenges

How GenAI can automate or enhance internal control activities

How to evaluate and validate AI outputs as part of a sound control system

CPE: Earn up to 16 credits



Speakers

Abby Cohen , Deloitte, Senior Manager

, Deloitte, Senior Manager Glenn Snyder, Riveron, Senior Director - Interim Management, Head of FP&A

Riveron, Senior Director - Interim Management, Head of FP&A Dom Mills , Grant Thornton, Partner

, Grant Thornton, Partner Julie Dockins , Grant Thornton, Audit Senior Manager

, Grant Thornton, Audit Senior Manager Alex Brosseau , Deloitte, Senior Manager - Tax Policy

, Deloitte, Senior Manager - Tax Policy Brian Aubuchon , Riveron, Managing Director

, Riveron, Managing Director Heather DiFiore , FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director

, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director Kevin Donofrio , KPMG, Director

, KPMG, Director Rich Daisley , RSM, Senior Manager, Accounting Standards Group

, RSM, Senior Manager, Accounting Standards Group Ankita Shukla , RSM, Manager - ESG Advisory

, RSM, Manager - ESG Advisory Kizzy Guft , Protiviti, Managing Director

, Protiviti, Managing Director Shawn Seasongood , Protiviti, Managing Director

, Protiviti, Managing Director Devin Zeller , Protiviti, Director

, Protiviti, Director Dan Hansen , Protiviti, Managing Director

, Protiviti, Managing Director Jon Medina, Protiviti, Managing Director

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3tt7id

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