Entertainment AR and VR System on a Chip (SoC) Market Outlook, 2026-2030 & 2035 - Apple, Samsung Electronics, and Meta Platforms Lead the $3.8 Billion Industry

Dublin, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Entertainment Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) System on a Chip (SoC) Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The entertainment augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) system on a chip (SoC) market has experienced significant growth, projected to expand from $3.12 billion in 2025 to $3.81 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 22.1%. This surge is driven by the rising demand for immersive entertainment experiences and advancements in GPU and AI accelerator technologies, as well as the adoption of standalone and tethered AR/VR systems.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to further accelerate, reaching $8.51 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 22.3%. Factors fueling this growth include high-end immersive gaming demands, mixed and extended reality applications, integration of 5G and Wi-Fi 6/7, and the development of energy-efficient, high-performance SoC solutions. Key trends highlight power efficiency optimization, low-latency processing, and advanced graphics rendering support.

The increasing adoption of AR is a significant contributor to the market's expansion. AR enables overlays of digital information onto real environments, boosting demand driven by AR-enabled smartphones and wearables. The technology powers real-time interactive overlays and spatial effects through high-performance graphics processing within chip architectures. In August 2024, the U.S. Government Accountability Office reported substantial funding allocations for AR and VR technologies, underscoring the market's potential.

Leading companies like Qualcomm are advancing real-time rendering engines and integrating high-performance graphics with AI acceleration in SoCs to offer ultra-realistic visuals and low latency. In January 2024, Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 Platform, aimed at enhancing next-generation AR and VR headsets, supporting ultra-high-resolution displays, and improving thermal efficiency.

In October 2023, Qualcomm and Meta Platforms Inc. announced a partnership to innovate in immersive device performance. This collaboration aims to develop next-gen extended reality SoC platforms integrating advanced graphics and sensor fusion for superior AR and VR experiences, leveraging Meta's hardware ecosystem. Meta Platforms Inc. is renowned for its contributions to virtual and mixed reality devices.

Key players in this market include Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Meta Platforms Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, among others, focusing on AR and VR SoC solutions.

Market Segmentation:

By SoC Type: AR and VR-focused SoCs, Standalone and Tethered Configurations, High to Low-End SoCs.

By Technology: VR, AR, Mixed Reality Systems.

By Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6/7, Edge Computing Integrated SoCs.

By Application: Games, Videos, and other uses.

By End-User: Consumer Entertainment, Media Companies, Gaming Studios.

Notable Companies: Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics, Meta Platforms, NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, QUALCOMM and others.

Geographical Scope: Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, North America, Western and Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, China, Australia, and more.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.81 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.51 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.3% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Entertainment Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) System on a Chip (SoC) market report include:

Apple Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Meta Platforms Inc

NVIDIA Corporation

Intel Corporation

QUALCOMM Incorporated

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

MediaTek Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Synopsys Inc.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Realtek Semiconductor Corp.

Himax Technologies

VeriSilicon Holdings Co. Ltd.

Allwinner Technology Co. Ltd.

Ambarella Inc.

Rockchip Electronics Co. Ltd.

SiFive Inc.

OMLogic Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ksf121

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