POS Software Markets and Competition Analysis, 2026-2034 - Retail Sector Dominates, Embracing Digital Transformation

Dublin, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "POS Software Market Report by Component, Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Application, End User, and Region 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Point of Sale (POS) software market, valued at USD 13.6 billion in 2025, is poised to reach USD 25.3 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 6.91% from 2026-2034. Market dynamics are largely driven by the increased need for efficiency in business operations, the rise of digital payments and mobile POS solutions, and the integration of advanced technologies.

POS SOFTWARE MARKET ANALYSIS:

Market Drivers: Accelerated demand for rapid transaction processing and inventory management in retail and hospitality is pivotal. Innovative features like sales monitoring and customer data management enhance POS software appeal.

Accelerated demand for rapid transaction processing and inventory management in retail and hospitality is pivotal. Innovative features like sales monitoring and customer data management enhance POS software appeal. Key Trends: Cloud-based POS systems are favored for scalability, while mobile POS systems offer operational flexibility. North America leads adoption, with the Asia-Pacific market growing swiftly due to retail expansion.

Cloud-based POS systems are favored for scalability, while mobile POS systems offer operational flexibility. North America leads adoption, with the Asia-Pacific market growing swiftly due to retail expansion. Competitive Landscape: Key players focus on AI and machine learning to enrich software capabilities. Investments in innovation reflect strategic advancements in the POS ecosystem.

Key players focus on AI and machine learning to enrich software capabilities. Investments in innovation reflect strategic advancements in the POS ecosystem. Challenges and Opportunities: Data security and compliance with regulations such as data sovereignty present both challenges and avenues for growth, demanding robust security solutions.

POS SOFTWARE MARKET TRENDS

Increasing Demand for Streamlined Operations

Industries like retail and hospitality seek integrated solutions for sales, accounting, and CRM. The food service market, poised to grow from USD 2.98 trillion in 2023 to USD 4.04 trillion by 2032, drives demand for multifunctional POS tools.

Shift Towards Cloud-Based Solutions

Cloud-based POS solutions offer lower costs, scalability, and remote operability, leading to new partnerships, such as NCR Corporation and Google Cloud, enhancing AI-driven customer experiences.

Enhanced Customer Experience Needs

The push for personalized shopping experiences compels businesses to upgrade POS systems that leverage extensive customer data for targeted promotions.

POS SOFTWARE MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Components: Software and Service.

Software and Service. Types: Fixed POS continues to dominate, providing robust solutions for transaction-heavy environments, despite the rise of mobile POS.

Fixed POS continues to dominate, providing robust solutions for transaction-heavy environments, despite the rise of mobile POS. Deployment Modes: On-premises remains preferred for control and security, particularly in sensitive sectors like healthcare.

On-premises remains preferred for control and security, particularly in sensitive sectors like healthcare. Organization Size: Large enterprises lead due to complex operational needs requiring comprehensive POS solutions.

Large enterprises lead due to complex operational needs requiring comprehensive POS solutions. Applications: Include inventory tracking, sales reporting, and customer engagement.

Include inventory tracking, sales reporting, and customer engagement. End Users: Retail holds sway, utilizing POS systems for transaction management and enhanced customer interaction.

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

North America leads in market share due to advanced tech adoption and robust retail infrastructure, supported by major POS software developments.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Companies like Block Inc., Clover Network, and SAP SE are investing in AI and collaborative ventures to enhance service offerings. Expansion in developing regions through local partnerships enables market growth.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED IN THIS REPORT:

What was the size of the global POS software market in 2025?

What is the expected growth rate during 2026-2034?

What are the key drivers for market expansion?

How did COVID-19 affect the POS software landscape?

What are the major trends in types and deployment modes?

Which organizations dominate based on size?

What is the segmentation by end user?

Which regions are leading the market?

Who are the key market players?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 141 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $13.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $25.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured

Block Inc.

Clover Network LLC

Gofrugal

H&L POS

Idealpos Solutions Pty. Ltd.

Lightspeed

LithosPOS

Panasonic Canada Inc.

SAP SE

swiftpos

Toast Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5f5lek

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment