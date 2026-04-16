Ealixir Reports Full Year 2025 Results

MIAMI, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ealixir, Inc. (OTCID: EAXR) (“Ealixir” or the “Company”), an internet technology company specializing in online reputation management services for the AI era, today announced financial results for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025.

“2025 was a year of meaningful growth and progress, as we strengthened our foundation across the full client lifecycle, from client intake and pricing discipline through to delivery and long-term digital identity support,” said Eleonora Ramondetti, Chief Executive Officer of Ealixir. “These improvements resulted in enhanced conversion and assessment capabilities as we expanded our global footprint, resulting in a 7% growth in year-over-year revenue generation and 23% increase in gross profit. These advancements reflect a maturing, scalable operating model and position Ealixir to deliver consistent performance and capitalize on growth opportunities in 2026, while navigating an evolving digital landscape shaped by advancements in AI and broader macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions.”

"We also took deliberate steps to support our next phase of growth. The online infrastructure that shapes how reputation is formed has changed fundamentally. AI systems, from search overviews to large language models, now synthesize thousands of sources simultaneously to form a single, confident answer about a person or company. Reputation is no longer determined by a handful of search results; it is determined by the entire information ecosystem those AI systems draw from. This shift makes AI not just relevant to what we do, but foundational to our entire suite of services. We are building Ealixir to operate across every layer of that ecosystem, and 2025 laid the operational groundwork to do that at scale.”

Recent Operational Highlights

Expanded strategic advisory offerings with the launch of a crisis management service, providing rapid response support for high-impact reputational events.

Strengthened sales and marketing infrastructure by implementing standardized training, upgraded CRM and lead management systems, and a unified commercial framework to improve demand generation, conversion, and pipeline visibility.

Launched Ealixir Editions, a new editorial division that expands the Company’s offerings into AI-driven digital narrative building through authorship, integrated media/SEO, and structured online presence.

Financial Results for the Twelve-Month Period Ended December 31, 2025 (“FY 2025”):

Revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 (“FY 2025”) was approximately $3.6 million compared to approximately $3.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 (“FY 2024”). The increase in revenue was due to improved conversion rates driven by enhanced sales infrastructure, stronger client acquisition processes, and the expansion of service offerings, partially offset by variability in performance across certain geographic regions and periods during the year.

Gross profit for FY 2025 was approximately $2.8 million compared to approximately $2.3 million for FY 2024.

Total operating expenses for FY 2025 were approximately $2.6 million compared to approximately $2.7 million for FY 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by targeted cost optimization initiatives, including the streamlining of third-party vendor relationships, consolidation of certain operational functions, and the implementation of greater efficiency in internal workflows and automation tools, as well as a more strategic approach to external partnerships and business development initiatives, with reduced reliance on traditional paid marketing channels. We also improved operational efficiency, and greater control over discretionary spending, particularly across administrative expenses and non-core external services, while continuing to prioritize investments in core infrastructure and revenue-generating capabilities.

Net income for FY 2025 was approximately $0.1 million compared to a net loss of approximately $0.3 million for FY 2024. The improvement in net income reflects continued progress towards our profitability objectives.

About Ealixir Inc.

Ealixir Inc. (OTCID: EAXR) is a digital identity infrastructure company specializing in online reputation management. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ealixir helps individuals, executives, professional organizations, and SMBs take control of how they are represented across the information ecosystem that shapes public perception in the age of AI.

Ealixir offers an integrated suite of solutions spanning the full lifecycle of digital reputation management, including content removal, compliance database remediation, narrative development, crisis management, editorial publishing, monitoring and reporting. The Company's proprietary process enables the lawful removal and correction of harmful online content across search results, news archives, compliance databases, and social platforms.

Ealixir is expanding its technology capabilities to deliver more scalable, data-driven solutions for managing digital identity in an increasingly AI-influenced information environment.

For more information, visit www.ealixir.com .



Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements generally include words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends. These statements are based on various assumptions, identified or not, and on the current expectations of the Company's management. They are not predictions of actual performance. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to sustain growth or achieve profitability, potential expenses surpassing revenues, and potential legal and regulatory costs associated with expanding its services in various geopolitical locations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is impossible to predict how they may affect the Company. If changes occur, the Company's business, financial condition, and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

Ealixir Inc.

info@ealixir.com

IR Contacts

KCSA Strategic Communications

Phil Carlson

212-896-1233

ealixir@kcsa.com

Ealixir, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets As of December 31, 2025

2024

Assets Current assets Cash $ 113,641 $ 101,970 Accounts receivable, net 1,576,075 560,947 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 346,151 345,945 Total current assets 2,035,867 1,008,862 Property & equipment, net 13,502 30,848 Right-of-use asset - 36,816 Total assets $ 2,049,369 $ 1,076,526 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 599,546 $ 382,920 Accounts payable - related parties 163,486 122,558 Stockholder loans payable - current 275,000 - Notes payable 76,382 89,648 Accrued expenses 501,195 475,308 Deferred revenue 683,109 516,548 Operating lease liability, current portion - 43,765 Taxes payable 41,873 19,466 Total current liabilities 2,340,591 1,650,213 Stockholder loans payable - non current 200,000 - Total liabilities 2,540,591 1,650,213 Commitments and contingencies - - Stockholders’ deficit: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, Series Z Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share, 1,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 1,000 1,000 Common stock, $0.001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized, 60,121,536 and 60,282,036 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 60,121 60,281 Additional paid in capital 57,684,040 57,683,879 Accumulated deficit (58,143,688 ) (58,245,370 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (92,695 ) (73,477 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (491,222 ) (573,687 ) Total liabilities and deficit $ 2,049,369 $ 1,076,526





Ealixir, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) For the Years Ended December 31, 2025

2024

Revenue Removal services $ 3,179,802 $ 2,688,383 Ancillary services 402,891 668,388 Total revenue 3,582,693 3,356,771 Cost of sales 745,960 1,046,188 Total cost of sales 745,960 1,046,188 Gross profit 2,836,733 2,310,583 Operating expenses General and administrative expenses 2,252,676 2,693,280 Advertising and marketing expenses 344,673 19,896 Total operating expenses 2,597,349 2,713,176 Operating profit/(loss) 239,384 (402,593 ) Other income (expenses) Gain (loss) on disposition - assets (17,077 ) 2,406 Gain on termination of lease 13,190 Gain (loss) on foreign exchange (93,246 ) 40,878 Gain on forgiveness of debt 26,651 145,674 Interest expense (25,356 ) (18,312 ) Total other income/(expense) (95,838 ) 170,646 Income (Loss) before income tax 143,546 (231,947 ) Provision for income taxes (41,864 ) (32,868 ) Net income/(loss) $ 101,682 $ (264,815 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Foreign exchange gain (loss) (19,218 ) 2,530 Comprehensive income/(loss) 82,464 (262,285 ) Net income/(loss) per common share Basic and diluted net income/(loss) per common share $ 0.00 $ (0.00 ) Basic and diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding 60,121,796 60,282,036





Ealixir, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Year Ended

December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 101,682 $ (264,815 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Gain on disposition - subsidiary - 2,406 Depreciation 5,399 9,477 Amortization of operating right of use assets 6,241 74,897 Bad debt expense 67,639 123,174 Imputed interest on stockholder loans - 4,397 Disposal of assets 17,281 - Gain on termination of lease (13,190 ) Gain on forgiveness of debt - (145,674 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,082,767 ) 597,884 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (206 ) 18,069 Other assets - 3,000 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 242,514 104,746 Accounts payable - related parties 40,928 (32,632 ) Deferred revenue 166,561 (171,404 ) Other current liabilities - (21,728 ) Taxes payable 22,407 (16,720 ) Lease liability - (81,941 ) Net Cash provided by (used in) Operating Activities (425,511 ) 203,136 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (5,334 ) (10,142 ) Net Cash used in Investing Activities (5,334 ) (10,142 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from notes payable, net of payments (13,266 ) 44,212 Stockholder loans payable 475,000 (191,174 ) Net Cash provided by (used in) Financing Activities 461,734 (146,962 ) Effects of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents (19,218 ) 2,530 Net change in cash 11,671 48,562 Cash, beginning of period 101,970 53,408 Cash, end of period $ 113,641 $ 101,970 Supplemental cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 18,209 $ 4,524 Cash paid for taxes $ - $ - Non-cash Investing and Financing transactions: Due to stockholders reclassed to additional paid in capital - (398,649 )



