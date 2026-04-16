Korro Announces Oral and Poster Presentations at Upcoming Scientific Conferences

American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 29 th Annual Meeting (ASGCT)

TIDES USA 2026: Oligonucleotide and Peptide Therapeutics Conference

3 rd International Conference on Ureagenesis Defects and Allied Conditions

European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Congress 2026

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Korro, Bio, Inc. (Korro) (Nasdaq: KRRO), a biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for rare and highly prevalent diseases, today announced oral and poster presentations highlighting data from its oligonucleotide delivery based RNA editing technology (OPERA®) will take place at the following scientific conferences:

3rd International Conference on Ureagenesis Defects and Allied Conditions, April 22-24 in Pozzuoli, Italy

Oral presentation title: KRRO-121, a GalNAc-conjugated oligonucleotide stabilizing Glutamine Synthetase, demonstrates robust ammonia clearance in preclinical hyperammonemia models

Speaker: Maria Dafne Cardamone, Ph.D, Associate Director, Biology, Korro Bio, Inc.

Date/Time: April 24, 2026, 9:25 AM – 9:50 AM CEST

American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 29th Annual Meeting (ASGCT), May 11-15 in Boston, MA

Oral presentation title: KRRO-121, a GalNAc-conjugated oligonucleotide modulating glutamine synthetase, demonstrates robust ammonia clearance and potential to treat hyperammonemia in preclinical model systems

Speaker: Todd Chappell, Chief Operating Officer, Korro Bio, Inc.

Date/Time: May 14, 2026, 3:45-4:00 PM EST

Session/Track: Programmable Epigenetic and RNA Editing for Precision Regulation

Oral presentation title: A GalNAc-conjugated RNA editing oligonucleotide achieves >90% editing of pathogenic SERPINA1 transcripts, restoring Alpha-1 Antitrypsin function in AATD models

Speaker: Tyson Moyer, Ph.D, Associate Director, Biology, Korro Bio, Inc.

Date/Time: May 15, 2026, 4:30-4:45 PM EST

Session/Track: Expanding Cell and Gene Therapy Through Therapeutic RNA and Epigenome Engineering

Poster presentation title: RNA Editing of TARDBP reduces TDP-43 aggregation while restoring its nuclear localization and splicing function in ALS disease models

Name: Leah Liu, Ph.D, Director, Biology, Korro Bio, Inc.

Poster Number: 1314

Date/Time: May 12, 2026, 5-6:30 PM EST

Session/Track: Welcome and Poster Reception

Poster presentation title: Novel triplet chemistries informed by structural biology expand OPERA® platform capabilities

Name: Adam Hedger, Ph.D, Scientist II, Medicinal Chemistry, Korro Bio, Inc.

Poster Number: 2313

Date/Time: May 13, 2026, 5-6:30 PM EST

Session/Track: Poster Reception

TIDES USA 2026: Oligonucleotide and Peptide Therapeutics Conference, May 11-14 in Boston, MA

Podium presentation title: Precision RNA editing at scale: platform innovations generating product candidates

Speaker: Loïc Vincent, Ph.D, Chief Scientific Officer, Korro Bio, Inc.

Date/Time: May 14, 2026, 9:30-10:00 AM EST

Session/Track: Oligonucleotide Discovery, Preclinical and Clinical

EASL Congress 2026: May 27-30 in Barcelona, Spain

Poster presentation title: Uncontrolled Ammonia is Associated with Increased Healthcare Resource Utilization in Hepatic Encephalopathy

Name: Jonathan T. Fischer, Ph.D, Senior Manager, Strategy and Portfolio Planning, Korro Bio, Inc.

Poster Number: WED-441

Date/ Time: May 25, 2026, 8:30AM – 5:00 PM CET (poster)

Session/Track: Cirrhosis and Its Complications: Other Clinical Complications Except ACLF and Critical Illness

About Korro

Korro is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new class of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for both rare and highly prevalent diseases. Korro is generating a portfolio of differentiated programs that are designed to harness the body’s natural RNA editing process, enabling a precise yet transient single base edit. By editing RNA instead of DNA, Korro is expanding the reach of genetic medicines by delivering additional precision and tunability, which has the potential for increased specificity and improved long-term tolerability. Using an oligonucleotide-based approach, Korro expects to bring its medicines to patients by leveraging its proprietary platform with precedented delivery modalities, manufacturing know-how, and established regulatory pathways of approved oligonucleotide drugs. Korro is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit korrobio.com.

Korro intends to use its Investor Relations website, LinkedIn, and X (Twitter) as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor Korro’s Investor Relations website and follow @KorroBio on LinkedIn, and X (Twitter), in addition to following Korro’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations, and webcasts.

Korro Bio Contact Information

Investor & Media Contact

Malini Chatterjee, Ph.D

Blueprint Life Science Group

mchatterjee@bplifescience.com or ir@korrobio.com

917.330.4269