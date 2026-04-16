NIOB Retains Advisory Firm to Help Foster Respectful and Constructive Relationship with Atikamekw Stakeholders

Vancouver, British Columbia, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: NIOB) (OTCQB: NIOMF) (FSE: KS82.F) is building on its engagement with local stakeholders during the permitting process by implementing a structured and proactive approach to stakeholder relations.

It intends to build on the collaborative approach established during meetings with Indigenous and other local stakeholders, as part of the Company’s applications for Authorizations for Impact-Causing Exploration Work (ATI) at its Québec properties. North American Niobium has retained Transfert Environnement et Société to support these efforts in the province, particularly for its Blanchette, Bardy, Sabot, and Miskam properties. All are located approximately 45 kilometers northwest of La Tuque.

“Building respectful and transparent relationships with First Nations communities is fundamental to how we approach exploration in Québec,” said Murray Nye, Chief Executive Officer of North American Niobium. “We recognize the importance of respecting the territory and maintaining open dialogue with communities such as Wemotaci, and we believe responsible exploration can coexist with community priorities when engagement is approached thoughtfully. We also understand that economic opportunities and employment are important considerations for many communities. By working with Transfert, we aim to strengthen timely communications and engagement processes in a way that supports respectful operations and helps our drilling activities proceed smoothly through the year, where possible.”

NIOB has received ATI authorizations for Bardy and Blanchette, as well as Seigneurie . The Company has chosen to go beyond the required minimum for community engagement given the strong discovery potential of the La Tuque area, and believes Transfert’s expertise and experience will be an asset as it develops a more pro-active approach to community relations.

TRANSFERT AND ITS ROLE

Transfert is a Québec-based advisory firm with experience supporting resource and infrastructure projects. It has experience working with Indigenous communities and local stakeholders in Québec, as well as an understanding of social, environmental, and regulatory considerations that can accompany resource development activities. Its past clients include Nemaska Lithium, among others.

Transfert has been retained under a cash consulting agreement, and is expected to:

Establish and facilitate open-door meetings and dialogue opportunities with community stakeholders

Support stakeholder communications and engagement planning, including improved outreach pathways to members potentially affected by exploration and other activities

Provide guidance on community relations best practices in Québec

Assist with other stakeholder engagement matters as exploration activities progress.

NORTH AMERICAN NIOBIUM’S APPROACH TO COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT

The Company’s evolving approach:

recognizes that maintaining constructive and respectful relationships with Indigenous communities and other stakeholders in areas where exploration activities may occur is critical.

understands that communities are often engaged with multiple stakeholders and projects, including activities related to hydroelectric development, wind energy, forestry, and other industrial sectors. As a result, the capacity to maintain timely communications with all stakeholders can be constrained.

acknowledges that community councils play a central role in communicating information to community members. Due to competing priorities and existing demands on their time, the council may not always be able to ensure timely communications with all members regarding external project activity. Because the Company does not have direct access to community member contact information, it cannot independently ensure comprehensive outreach.

considers timely communications to be important, including in connection with ATI-related processes, and to support its objective of continuing drilling and exploration activities throughout the year, while maintaining respectful engagement and minimizing disruption.

The Company expects to plan additional meetings with First Nations representatives and other community members will be planned in the coming days and weeks as part of its ongoing engagement efforts.

These meetings are intended to support clear communication and help ensure that planned exploration and drilling activities are conducted responsibly and run smoothly, with attention to community interests and operational considerations.

ABOUT NORTH AMERICAN NIOBIUM AND CRITICAL MINERALS CORP.

North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. is a North American mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of precious, base, and critical mineral assets. Its portfolio includes the Silver Lake property in British Columbia’s Omineca Mining Division and a recently acquired land package in Québec’s Grenville Province. The Québec properties add exposure to rare earth elements (REE), niobium (Nb), and nickel-copper (Ni-Cu) occurrences, expanding the Company’s footprint into critical minerals that are strategically important for energy and defense applications.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Murray Nye, Chief Executive Officer

info@northamericanniobium.com

+1 (647) 984-4204

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects, anticipates or intends to occur in the future, or that otherwise reflect management’s expectations or beliefs about future events, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “strategy,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results “will,” “would,” “may,” “could,” or “should” occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to: (i) statements regarding the Properties and their mineral prospectivity; (ii) the Company’s planned exploration, development and evaluation activities on the Properties; and (iii) the potential for the Grenville Province to host significant rare earth element, niobium, nickel-copper or other critical mineral deposits. Such forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current plans, intentions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to certain assumptions, including, without limitation, assumptions that exploration results will continue to support the prospectivity of the Properties.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or outcomes and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to: the timing and receipt of required regulatory approvals; changes in commodity prices and market conditions; the availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms; general economic, business and political conditions; risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, including operational risks, geological uncertainties, environmental risks and accidents; changes in government regulation or policy; and the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by the Company is available in the Company’s public disclosure record on SEDAR+ .

Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof and are based on information currently available and management’s beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions at that time. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.