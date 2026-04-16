eToro's AI investing companion Tori gets real-time X intelligence, powered by Grok 4.2

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trading and investing platform eToro , today announced the relaunch of Tori , its AI investing companion, introducing three major upgrades: persistent memory, real-time market sentiment from X powered by Grok 4.2, and the ability to create and manage user-defined AI-driven Agent Portfolios entirely through conversation.

The relaunch marks a significant step in eToro's strategy to embed artificial intelligence at the core of the investing experience.

Real-time market sentiment from X via Grok 4.2

Through an expanded integration with X, Tori delivers live market sentiment directly from the platform, powered by Grok 4.2. Users can ask about any asset, trend or breaking news event and receive real-time insights drawn from X, including evolving sentiment and market reactions. What previously required monitoring multiple feeds and social platforms can now be accessed through a single question inside eToro.

xAI commented: “Financial conversations move fast. When major investors disclose positions, an analyst flags a macro shift, or retail sentiment turns on a major asset, the signal is on X first. eToro’s Tori now captures that signal in real time.”

Yoni Assia, Co-founder and CEO of eToro, said: "By integrating Grok 4.2 directly into Tori, we are bringing the pulse of the market to everyday investors. Translating real-time sentiment into structured intelligence that investors can use immediately. We believe this is a powerful step forward in combining community insight with trusted execution."

eToro has previously partnered with X around financial market access and education, and this integration deepens that collaboration by embedding real-time X intelligence directly within the investing workflow.

Persistent memory: investing that builds with you

Tori now features persistent memory across sessions. It remembers a user's portfolio, interests, prior conversations and activity patterns, picking up where the last interaction ended. The longer it is used, the more contextual and personalised the experience becomes, transforming Tori from a reactive tool into a continuous investing companion.

Agent Portfolios: from insight to execution via conversation

As part of its broader AI-first strategy, eToro has introduced Agent Portfolios , dedicated sub-portfolios within an eToro account, built specifically for AI-driven trading.

Users can create a separate portfolio, allocate a defined amount of capital, connect an AI agent via a scoped API key, and define clear operating parameters - all through natural conversation with Tori. Once activated, the AI agent executes strategies within that portfolio only, while the user's main portfolio remains fully under their direct control.

Agent Portfolios remove the technical barrier to deploying AI-driven strategies, making what was previously the domain of quantitative specialists accessible to any eToro user.

Yoni Assia added: "Agent Portfolios provide a structured way to experiment with intelligent portfolio automation in a controlled environment. This is not about replacing investors. It is about extending their capabilities, enabling them to deploy AI-driven strategies safely, transparently and on their own terms.”

A new standard for AI-powered investing

With the relaunch, Tori moves from a question-and-answer assistant to a proactive investing layer that understands a user's context, tracks real-time market developments, surfaces relevant insights, and enables immediate action. Together, these capabilities represent a new benchmark for what investors should expect from an AI investing companion.

Contacts

Media - pr@etoro.com

For the latest on Grok and xAI visit x.AI

About eToro

eToro is a trading and investing platform that empowers you to invest, share and learn. We were founded in 2007 with the vision of a world where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today we have 40 million registered users from 75 countries. We believe there is power in shared knowledge and that we can become more successful by investing together. So we’ve created a collaborative investment community designed to provide you with the tools you need to grow your knowledge and wealth. On eToro, you can hold a range of traditional and innovative assets and choose how you invest: trade directly, invest in a portfolio, or copy other investors. You can visit our media centre here for our latest news.

Disclaimers:

Availability of the above-mentioned products and services may vary by jurisdiction and country, for example not all of these products and services are currently available to US users.

Tori does not provide investment advice. Tori is an AI-powered tool designed to offer educational content, data and general market insights. It does not consider personal circumstances and should not be relied upon for investment decisions.

eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk.

eToro is a group of companies that are authorised and regulated in their respective jurisdictions. The regulatory authorities overseeing eToro include: