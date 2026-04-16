Shower Tray Market Trends and Regional Business Opportunities, 2026-2030 & 2035

Dublin, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shower Tray Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report offers comprehensive insights into global market size, regional shares, competitor analysis, detailed market segments, trends, and opportunities.



The shower tray market has witnessed robust growth over recent years, with the market size projected to expand from $3.07 billion in 2025 to $3.25 billion in 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 5.9%. This trend is anticipated to continue, with the market reaching $4.12 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.1%. Factors driving this growth include an increase in luxury bathroom interior demand, adoption of accessible solutions for aging populations, smart home bathroom integration, and expansion of e-commerce channels. Eco-friendly materials are also gaining popularity.

Key trends influencing the market include demand for barrier-free walk-in designs, preference for anti-slip surfaces, and lightweight, modular fixtures. The rise in residential construction and renovation projects significantly supports market expansion. Consumers are increasingly interested in modernizing living conditions and enhancing property value, driving the demand for effective bathroom solutions such as shower trays.

Leading companies are focusing on sustainable, recyclable materials to improve product durability and safety. For instance, Roca expanded its Terran-N shower tray line in July 2025 to include mineral-resin composites with recycled content, catering to design-focused projects in both residential and hospitality sectors.

Strategic acquisitions in the industry underscore growth, as evidenced by TECE Group's acquisition of Absara Industrial in March 2025, bolstering its offerings in integrated bathroom solutions and innovative drainage technologies.

Prominent players in the market include Geberit AG, Roca Sanitario S.A., Villeroy & Boch AG, Duravit AG, and many others. The market faces challenges from tariffs that increase the cost of imported raw materials, particularly affecting regions like North America and parts of Europe. Nonetheless, tariffs have spurred domestic production, enhancing local manufacturing and promoting sustainable innovation.

Markets Covered:

Material Types: Acrylic, Ceramic, Stone, Fiberglass, Composite Materials

Shapes: Square, Rectangular, Corner, Quadrant, Round

Installation Types: Above-Floor, Level-Entry, Wall-Mounted, Pre-Formed Bases

Distribution Channels: Offline, Online

End Users: Residential, Commercial, Hospitality, Healthcare, Educational Institutions

Geographic Focus: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, and more.

Time Series: Five-year historical trend analysis and ten-year forecast projections.

Data Features: Market growth ratios, GDP correlations, and expenditure per capita analytics. Includes sourcing and referencing for all data insights.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.12 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Shower Tray market report include:

Geberit AG

Roca Sanitario S.A.

Porcelanosa Grupo A.I.E.

Villeroy & Boch AG

RAK Ceramics P.J.S.C.

Duravit AG

VitrA (Eczacibasi Building Products)

Jaquar Group

Kaldewei GmbH & Co. KG

Roth Werke GmbH

Hatria S.p.A.

HSK Duschkabinenbau KG

Novellini Group S.p.A.

Kudos Showers Ltd.

Bette GmbH & Co. KG

Ideal Bathrooms Group Ltd.

Duscholux AG

Coram Group Ltd.

HUPPE

Marmorin Design Sp. z o.o.

Lakes Showering Spaces Ltd.

McAlpine Plumbing Products Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8lud6y

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