High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Earth Electrode Line Market Report 2026 - Renewable Energy Integration Fueling HVDC Market Expansion Worldwide

Dublin, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Earth Electrode Line Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) earth electrode line market is experiencing significant growth, projected to expand from $1.61 billion in 2025 to $2.69 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. This robust growth trajectory is driven by the increasing integration of renewable energy sources, expanding grid interconnection projects, and the growing reliance on HVDC systems globally.

The market's expansion is partly attributable to factors like the increasing offshore renewable integration, rising investments in ultra-high voltage networks, and the expansion of submarine HVDC links. These elements highlight an industry-wide focus on grid stability and reliable long-distance electricity transmission, particularly for large-scale generation facilities located far from urban centers.

Noteworthy trends shaping the market include the deployment of long-distance HVDC transmission projects and the rising demand for corrosion-resistant grounding materials. Additionally, the integration of environmental protection measures and the enhancement of system reliability and safety are pivotal to future growth. The role of HVDC earth electrode lines is crucial as they provide essential ground return paths enhancing operational reliability and maintaining grid stability.

The rising integration of renewable energy sources, such as solar, wind, and hydropower, is a key factor boosting market growth. This shift towards cleaner energy is part of a global decarbonization strategy supported by government policies and incentives. For instance, Eurostat reported that renewable energy accounted for 24.5% of total energy consumption in the EU in 2023, up from 23% in 2022. This trend underscores the heightened demand for HVDC systems capable of efficient long-distance electricity transport.

In June 2024, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. acquired Sudkabel GmbH, enhancing its localized production for HVDC systems aimed at supporting European grid projects. This acquisition is indicative of industry trends towards consolidation and capability expansion in support of energy transition initiatives.

Leading companies operating in this market include Hitachi Ltd., Siemens AG, General Electric (GE) Grid Solutions, and Schneider Electric SE, among others. These firms are actively involved in advancing the industry's capabilities and addressing emerging challenges.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

By Type: Overhead Line; Underground Cable; Submarine Cable

By Voltage Rating: Below 500 kV; 500-800 kV; Above 800 kV

By Installation: Land-Based; Deep Well; Sea; Shore Electrode Systems

By Application: Bulk Power Transmission; Grid Interconnection; Offshore Wind Integration

By End-User: Utilities; Industrial; Renewable Plants; Others

Geographies Covered: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series: Five years historical and ten years forecast data.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.78 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.8% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Earth Electrode Line market report include:

Hitachi Ltd.

Siemens AG

General Electric (GE) Grid Solutions

Schneider Electric SE

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

ABB Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

Prysmian Group

TBEA Co. Ltd.

Nexans S.A.

LS Cable & System Ltd.

NKT A/S

Riyadh Cables Group Company

Sterlite Power Transmission Limited

XD Group

Hyosung Heavy Industries

NR Electric Co. Ltd.

C-EPRI Electric Power Engineering Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r5skmt

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