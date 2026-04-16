FX Junction Among the Top 3 Social Trading Platforms in Industry Review

FOMBONI, Union of the Comoros, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FX Junction has been ranked among the top three social trading platforms worldwide in an editorial feature published by Trader Magazine, a prominent online outlet serving the professional trading and investment community. The analysis, titled "The Rise of Social Trading: A New Era for Retail Investors," evaluates platforms that have shaped the development of social and copy trading, naming FX Junction alongside TradingView and Myfxbook.

The review highlights FX Junction's role as a dedicated forex social network with a strong emphasis on signal sharing and community-driven analysis. The publication notes the platform's verified ranking system for signal providers, its direct connection between strategy publishers and followers, and its focused, community-first design as key differentiating factors.

The feature identifies social trading as a structural shift in retail market participation, driven by increased transparency through verified performance data and open strategy publishing. FX Junction's inclusion recognises its contribution to making professional-grade signal sharing accessible to a broader base of forex traders.

The full article is available at Trader Magazine.

About FX Junction

The investment and trading platform FX Junction has surpassed 40,000 users, placing it among the world’s leading social trading networks. In the area of CFDs and forex, FX Junction had already established itself as one of the global leaders among social platforms for traders.

FX Junction was founded in 2011. The company’s launch was supported by a Swiss investor through the parent company Pine Group SA, alongside U.S. executive Ryan Novak.

The platform has established itself as a successful social network for online trading, enabling members to connect with other traders to exchange ideas, strategies, and additional information related to the financial markets. By linking their MetaTrader accounts, members can analyze their trading activity using a wide range of performance statistics and follow each other’s positions. They can also use the AutoCopy system to replicate trades from verified signal providers in real time.

For more information about the company, users can visit: https://www.fxjunction.com

Contact: Marketing@fxjunction.com

Contact

FX Junction Team of Analysts

FX Junction

support@fxjunction.com

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