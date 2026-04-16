Correction: Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

16 April 2026

FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 20 April 2026

Effective from 20 April 2026, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 20 April 2026 to 19 July 2026:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030509559, (SNP), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 20 April 2026: 3.4430% pa

NO0012724113, (Tier2), maturity in 2032, new rate as at 20 April 2026: 8.0800% pa

NO0013730457, (SNP), maturity in 2031, new rate as at 20 April 2026: 5.1600% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.

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