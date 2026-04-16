Arrive AI Inc. Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Arrive AI Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAI). The investigation focuses on Arrive AI’s executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

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If you purchased Arrive AI securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click here to join the investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

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Background of the investigation

On April 14, 2026, Arrive AI disclosed that its previously issued financial statements for the quarters ended June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2025 should no longer be relied upon due to errors in such financial statements. The Company further stated that these errors will impact its reported net income, balance sheet presentation, and footnote disclosures.

Following this disclosure, the price of Arrive AI’s stock declined, damaging investors.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Arrive AI complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Arrive AI stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder-rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits and also assists foreign investors who purchased shares on U.S. exchanges. To learn more, visit www.johnsonfistel.com .

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Johnson Fistel, PLLP

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James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com