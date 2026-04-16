Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Intelligence Report 2026-2034 - High Demand from Pharmaceutical, Healthcare, and E-Commerce Industries for Temperature-Sensitive Products

Dublin, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by System, Solution, End User, and Region, 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cold chain tracking and monitoring market, valued at USD 7.7 billion in 2025, is projected to reach USD 16.9 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.82% between 2026 and 2034. Dominating this market is North America, holding a 33.0% share in 2025, driven by increasing demand from pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. The adoption of analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) is optimizing routes and storage conditions, while expanding e-commerce portals propel market growth.

Demand for temperature-sensitive items is rising across industries like chemical, food and beverage (F&B), and pharmaceutical sectors, pushing the need for real-time monitoring systems. Technologies such as RFID, GPS, and IoT enhance visibility and reduce spoilage, encouraging the use of smart cold chain systems. Government regulations and quality standards further drive the adoption of advanced systems ensuring precise temperature control.

The United States plays a significant role in this market, driven by demand for the secure delivery of temperature-sensitive items, including vaccines and specialty chemicals. Pharmaceutical innovations, especially in mRNA-based therapies, enhance the need for precise temperature control across supply chains. The expanding e-commerce market, valued at USD 1.16 trillion in 2024, and advancements in IoT and cloud analytics present favorable outlooks for the industry.

COLD CHAIN TRACKING AND MONITORING MARKET TRENDS:

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Industries: The pharmaceutical sector's growth, evidenced by a 6%-8% CAGR from 2018 to 2023 in India, fuels the demand for cold chain solutions. Increasing production and global distribution of temperature-sensitive drugs require real-time monitoring systems to ensure safety and compliance.

The pharmaceutical sector's growth, evidenced by a 6%-8% CAGR from 2018 to 2023 in India, fuels the demand for cold chain solutions. Increasing production and global distribution of temperature-sensitive drugs require real-time monitoring systems to ensure safety and compliance. Advanced Tracking Technologies: With the need for quality assurance in products like vaccines and perishable foods, businesses are adopting IoT-enabled sensors, RFID, and cloud systems for monitoring. Technologies offering location, temperature, and humidity visibility help prevent quality compromise due to temperature fluctuations.

With the need for quality assurance in products like vaccines and perishable foods, businesses are adopting IoT-enabled sensors, RFID, and cloud systems for monitoring. Technologies offering location, temperature, and humidity visibility help prevent quality compromise due to temperature fluctuations. Expansion of E-commerce Portals: The rise of online platforms catering to temperature-sensitive products catalyzes the demand for efficient cold chain logistics. E-commerce is anticipated to boost grocery sales by USD 164 billion, totaling USD 646 billion globally by 2029. Advanced tracking systems ensure product integrity, reduce spoilage, and enhance customer satisfaction.

INDUSTRY SEGMENTATION

System Analysis:

Hardware: Holds a 78.1% share, essential for data capture and transmission.

Software: Complements hardware to enhance data analysis.

Solution Analysis:

Storage

Transportation: Largest share due to high demand for monitoring solutions to ensure product integrity during transit.

End User Analysis:

Healthcare

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverage: Comprises 77.5% of the market due to stringent safety standards.

Chemical

Others

Regional Insights:

North America: Holds a 33.0% share, led by advancements in tech and government support.

Asia-Pacific: Rapid expansion due to increasing urbanization and healthcare demands.

Europe, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa: Experience steady growth through tech adoption and regulatory requirements.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Key players are investing in technologies enhancing tracking accuracy and efficiency. Major firms like Berlinger & Co. AG, Carrier Global Corporation, and SmartSense by Digi, among others, focus on IoT, AI, and blockchain integration to improve data transparency and operational efficiency.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 148 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $7.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $16.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured

Berlinger & Co. AG

Carrier Global Corporation

Cold Chain Technologies

Controlant

Ellab A/S

Elpro Buchs AG

Infratab Inc

Monnit Corporation

Orbcomm

Rotronic AG

Smarter Technologies Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bsj4zc

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