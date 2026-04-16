Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Intelligence Report 2026-2034 - High Demand from Pharmaceutical, Healthcare, and E-Commerce Industries for Temperature-Sensitive Products

Advancements in IoT, AI, and real-time monitoring technologies drive market growth, especially in North America, due to regulatory compliance and supply chain optimization needs

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by System, Solution, End User, and Region, 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cold chain tracking and monitoring market, valued at USD 7.7 billion in 2025, is projected to reach USD 16.9 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.82% between 2026 and 2034. Dominating this market is North America, holding a 33.0% share in 2025, driven by increasing demand from pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. The adoption of analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) is optimizing routes and storage conditions, while expanding e-commerce portals propel market growth.

Demand for temperature-sensitive items is rising across industries like chemical, food and beverage (F&B), and pharmaceutical sectors, pushing the need for real-time monitoring systems. Technologies such as RFID, GPS, and IoT enhance visibility and reduce spoilage, encouraging the use of smart cold chain systems. Government regulations and quality standards further drive the adoption of advanced systems ensuring precise temperature control.

The United States plays a significant role in this market, driven by demand for the secure delivery of temperature-sensitive items, including vaccines and specialty chemicals. Pharmaceutical innovations, especially in mRNA-based therapies, enhance the need for precise temperature control across supply chains. The expanding e-commerce market, valued at USD 1.16 trillion in 2024, and advancements in IoT and cloud analytics present favorable outlooks for the industry.

COLD CHAIN TRACKING AND MONITORING MARKET TRENDS:

  • Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Industries: The pharmaceutical sector's growth, evidenced by a 6%-8% CAGR from 2018 to 2023 in India, fuels the demand for cold chain solutions. Increasing production and global distribution of temperature-sensitive drugs require real-time monitoring systems to ensure safety and compliance.
  • Advanced Tracking Technologies: With the need for quality assurance in products like vaccines and perishable foods, businesses are adopting IoT-enabled sensors, RFID, and cloud systems for monitoring. Technologies offering location, temperature, and humidity visibility help prevent quality compromise due to temperature fluctuations.
  • Expansion of E-commerce Portals: The rise of online platforms catering to temperature-sensitive products catalyzes the demand for efficient cold chain logistics. E-commerce is anticipated to boost grocery sales by USD 164 billion, totaling USD 646 billion globally by 2029. Advanced tracking systems ensure product integrity, reduce spoilage, and enhance customer satisfaction.

INDUSTRY SEGMENTATION

System Analysis:

  • Hardware: Holds a 78.1% share, essential for data capture and transmission.
  • Software: Complements hardware to enhance data analysis.

Solution Analysis:

  • Storage
  • Transportation: Largest share due to high demand for monitoring solutions to ensure product integrity during transit.

End User Analysis:

  • Healthcare
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Food and Beverage: Comprises 77.5% of the market due to stringent safety standards.
  • Chemical
  • Others

Regional Insights:

  • North America: Holds a 33.0% share, led by advancements in tech and government support.
  • Asia-Pacific: Rapid expansion due to increasing urbanization and healthcare demands.
  • Europe, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa: Experience steady growth through tech adoption and regulatory requirements.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Key players are investing in technologies enhancing tracking accuracy and efficiency. Major firms like Berlinger & Co. AG, Carrier Global Corporation, and SmartSense by Digi, among others, focus on IoT, AI, and blockchain integration to improve data transparency and operational efficiency.

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages148
Forecast Period2025-2034
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$7.7 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034$16.9 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate8.8%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Companies Featured

  • Berlinger & Co. AG
  • Carrier Global Corporation
  • Cold Chain Technologies
  • Controlant
  • Ellab A/S
  • Elpro Buchs AG
  • Infratab Inc
  • Monnit Corporation
  • Orbcomm
  • Rotronic AG
  • Smarter Technologies Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bsj4zc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

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                Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Cold Chain
                            
                            
                                Cold Chain Logistics
                            
                            
                                Cold Chain Monitoring
                            
                            
                                Cold Storage
                            
                            
                                Industrial Refrigeration
                            
                            
                                Refrigeration
                            

                



        


    

        
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