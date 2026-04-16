Windows & Doors Market to Cross USD 278 Billion by 2031 with Doors Segment Holding 58%+ Revenue Share in 2025, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence’s latest report, the windows and doors market size is set to grow from USD 216.04 billion in 2025 to USD 225.38 billion in 2026, reaching USD 278.36 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.32% during 2026–2031. This growth is being driven by increasing demand for energy-efficient building solutions, supported by stricter regulatory frameworks such as ENERGY STAR Version 7.0 and the EU’s EPBD, which are accelerating the adoption of high-performance windows and doors across residential and commercial applications. At the same time, advancements in materials, modular construction, and smart technologies are enhancing product efficiency and installation timelines, even as supply-side challenges like raw material constraints and labor availability continue to influence market dynamics. Additionally, rising urbanization and infrastructure development, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, are contributing to sustained demand across new construction and renovation projects. Manufacturers focusing on innovation, automation, and regionally optimized supply chains are better positioned to capitalize on evolving market opportunities.

Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, “The windows and doors market reflects steady demand shaped by construction cycles and renovation activity across regions. Mordor Intelligence applies consistent data validation and cross-market benchmarking, offering a balanced, verifiable view that supports confident comparison with other industry analyses.”

Windows and Doors Market Growth Drivers

Modular Building Trends Reshaping Installation Efficiency

The shift toward modular construction is transforming how windows and doors are designed and installed, with factory-assembled units helping reduce project timelines, material waste, and on-site complexity. Pre-glazed and standardized components are making installation faster and more consistent, especially in large-scale housing projects. Growing regulatory support in regions like the United Kingdom and Australia is further enabling adoption, while manufacturers focusing on easy installation systems, integrated technologies, and adaptable designs are gaining a competitive edge. This approach also minimizes dependency on skilled on-site labor, helping address workforce constraints. As demand for faster and more scalable construction grows, modular-ready window and door solutions are becoming increasingly critical across modern building projects.

Renovation Trends and Aging Homes Fuel Replacement Demand

Rising interest rates are encouraging homeowners to invest in upgrades instead of moving, driving strong renovation activity. Aging housing stock across North America and Europe is further supporting demand, as many properties are reaching the stage where window and door replacements become necessary. Home improvement projects are increasingly focused on improving energy efficiency and structural resilience, especially in regions prone to extreme weather. There is also growing interest in designs that support long-term living, including wider openings and more accessible features. This shift is aligning product demand with comfort, safety, and durability, keeping renovation-led growth a key driver in the market.

Windows and Doors Market Share by Region

North America remains a key market, supported by strong renovation spending and the gradual expansion of off-site construction methods. Government incentives, including ENERGY STAR tax credits and regional support for weather-resistant upgrades, continue to sustain demand even as new housing activity fluctuates. At the same time, labor shortages pose ongoing challenges, though increased automation and streamlined installation solutions are helping improve project timelines. In colder regions of the United States and Canada, higher-performance solutions are becoming standard, particularly in multi-family housing projects focused on improving energy efficiency.

The Middle East & Africa region is emerging as the fastest-growing market, driven by large-scale developments across hospitality, healthcare, and education sectors. Demand is being shaped by extreme climate conditions, where advanced glazing solutions and adaptable door systems are essential for managing heat and supporting flexible indoor-outdoor spaces. Increasing focus on energy efficiency, supported by green building regulations and rising energy costs, is accelerating the adoption of high-performance materials. At the same time, the development of local manufacturing and assembly hubs, particularly in the Gulf, is helping improve supply chain efficiency and reduce delivery timelines across neighboring regions.

Major Segments Highlighted in the Windows and Doors Market Report

By Product Type

Doors

Windows

By Material

Wood

Metal

Plastic / uPVC / Composite

By Application

Swinging

Sliding

Folding

Revolving and Others

By End-User

Residential

Non-Residential (Commercial, Industrial, Institutional)

By Installation Type

New Construction

Replacement / Retrofit

By Geography

North America

Canada



United States



Mexico



South America

Brazil



Peru



Chile



Argentina





Rest of South America



Europe

United Kingdom



Germany



France



Spain



Italy



BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)



NORDICS (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden)



Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific

India



China



Japan



Australia



South Korea



South East Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines)



Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa

United Arab Emirates





Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Nigeria



Rest of Middle East and Africa



Overview – Windows and Doors Industry



Study Period 2021-2031 Market Size in 2026 USD 225.38 Billion Market Size Forecast 2031 USD 278.36 Billion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 4.32% during 2026-2031 Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031 Middle East and Africa projected to record the fastest growth rate Segments Covered By Product Type, By Material, By Application, By End-User, By Installation Type and By Geography Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.

Windows and Doors Companies: (Covers global and market-level overviews, key segments, available financial insights, strategic developments, company market positioning and share, product and service offerings, along with recent industry updates)

Andersen Corporation

JELD-WEN Holding Inc.

Pella Corporation

YKK AP Inc.

Marvin Windows & Doors

Masonite International

Cornerstone Building Brands / Ply Gem

MI Windows and Doors

LIXIL Corporation

ASSA ABLOY Group

Rehau Group

VEKA AG

Deceuninck NV

Profine GmbH (Kommerling)

Saint-Gobain Building Glass & Solutions

Schuco International

Aluplast GmbH

Fenesta Building Systems (DCM Shriram)

PGT Innovations

Atrium Corporat

Get in-depth industry insights on the global windows and doors market research report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/windows-and-doors-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Explore related reports from Mordor Intelligence

India UPVC Doors And Windows Market Size: India’s UPVC windows and doors market was valued at USD 1.49 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 1.6 billion in 2026, reaching USD 2.27 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.28% during 2026–2031. This growth is closely tied to the country’s expanding construction pipeline, supported by large-scale infrastructure and housing initiatives. Government schemes such as PM Surya Ghar Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban 2.0 are accelerating demand, particularly for energy-efficient and low-maintenance solutions across emerging urban centers

ASEAN UPVC Doors And Windows Market Share: The ASEAN UPVC doors and windows market is categorized by product type into uPVC doors and uPVC windows, by end-user into residential and commercial segments, and by distribution channel into offline and online sales. Geographically, the market covers key countries including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and the rest of the ASEAN region.

North America UPVC Doors and Windows Market Analysis: North America UPVC Doors and Windows Market reflects a moderately concentrated landscape, with a mix of established national brands and numerous regional players competing across segments. Companies are increasingly focusing on strategies such as installation innovation, targeted consolidation, and building resilient supply chains to navigate varying tariffs and regulatory standards across regions. A key area of differentiation lies in installation efficiency, where interior-mounted systems help reduce labor time, limit weather-related disruptions, and streamline scheduling for homeowners, ultimately improving turnaround times in replacement-driven demand.

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