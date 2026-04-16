Windows & Doors Market to Cross USD 278 Billion by 2031 with Doors Segment Holding 58%+ Revenue Share in 2025, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence’s latest report, the windows and doors market size is set to grow from USD 216.04 billion in 2025 to USD 225.38 billion in 2026, reaching USD 278.36 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.32% during 2026–2031. This growth is being driven by increasing demand for energy-efficient building solutions, supported by stricter regulatory frameworks such as ENERGY STAR Version 7.0 and the EU’s EPBD, which are accelerating the adoption of high-performance windows and doors across residential and commercial applications. At the same time, advancements in materials, modular construction, and smart technologies are enhancing product efficiency and installation timelines, even as supply-side challenges like raw material constraints and labor availability continue to influence market dynamics. Additionally, rising urbanization and infrastructure development, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, are contributing to sustained demand across new construction and renovation projects. Manufacturers focusing on innovation, automation, and regionally optimized supply chains are better positioned to capitalize on evolving market opportunities.
Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, “The windows and doors market reflects steady demand shaped by construction cycles and renovation activity across regions. Mordor Intelligence applies consistent data validation and cross-market benchmarking, offering a balanced, verifiable view that supports confident comparison with other industry analyses.”
Windows and Doors Market Growth Drivers
Modular Building Trends Reshaping Installation Efficiency
The shift toward modular construction is transforming how windows and doors are designed and installed, with factory-assembled units helping reduce project timelines, material waste, and on-site complexity. Pre-glazed and standardized components are making installation faster and more consistent, especially in large-scale housing projects. Growing regulatory support in regions like the United Kingdom and Australia is further enabling adoption, while manufacturers focusing on easy installation systems, integrated technologies, and adaptable designs are gaining a competitive edge. This approach also minimizes dependency on skilled on-site labor, helping address workforce constraints. As demand for faster and more scalable construction grows, modular-ready window and door solutions are becoming increasingly critical across modern building projects.
Renovation Trends and Aging Homes Fuel Replacement Demand
Rising interest rates are encouraging homeowners to invest in upgrades instead of moving, driving strong renovation activity. Aging housing stock across North America and Europe is further supporting demand, as many properties are reaching the stage where window and door replacements become necessary. Home improvement projects are increasingly focused on improving energy efficiency and structural resilience, especially in regions prone to extreme weather. There is also growing interest in designs that support long-term living, including wider openings and more accessible features. This shift is aligning product demand with comfort, safety, and durability, keeping renovation-led growth a key driver in the market.
Windows and Doors Market Share by Region
North America remains a key market, supported by strong renovation spending and the gradual expansion of off-site construction methods. Government incentives, including ENERGY STAR tax credits and regional support for weather-resistant upgrades, continue to sustain demand even as new housing activity fluctuates. At the same time, labor shortages pose ongoing challenges, though increased automation and streamlined installation solutions are helping improve project timelines. In colder regions of the United States and Canada, higher-performance solutions are becoming standard, particularly in multi-family housing projects focused on improving energy efficiency.
The Middle East & Africa region is emerging as the fastest-growing market, driven by large-scale developments across hospitality, healthcare, and education sectors. Demand is being shaped by extreme climate conditions, where advanced glazing solutions and adaptable door systems are essential for managing heat and supporting flexible indoor-outdoor spaces. Increasing focus on energy efficiency, supported by green building regulations and rising energy costs, is accelerating the adoption of high-performance materials. At the same time, the development of local manufacturing and assembly hubs, particularly in the Gulf, is helping improve supply chain efficiency and reduce delivery timelines across neighboring regions.
Major Segments Highlighted in the Windows and Doors Market Report
By Product Type
- Doors
- Windows
By Material
- Wood
- Metal
- Plastic / uPVC / Composite
By Application
- Swinging
- Sliding
- Folding
- Revolving and Others
By End-User
- Residential
- Non-Residential (Commercial, Industrial, Institutional)
By Installation Type
- New Construction
- Replacement / Retrofit
By Geography
- North America
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- Canada
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- United States
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- Mexico
- South America
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- Brazil
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- Peru
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- Chile
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- Argentina
- Argentina
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- Rest of South America
- Europe
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- United Kingdom
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- Germany
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- France
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- Spain
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- Italy
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- BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)
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- NORDICS (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden)
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- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
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- India
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- China
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- Japan
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- Australia
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- South Korea
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- South East Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines)
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- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
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- United Arab Emirates
- United Arab Emirates
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- Saudi Arabia
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- South Africa
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- Nigeria
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- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Overview – Windows and Doors Industry
|Study Period
|2021-2031
|Market Size in 2026
|USD 225.38 Billion
|Market Size Forecast 2031
|USD 278.36 Billion
|Industry Expansion
|Growing at a CAGR of 4.32% during 2026-2031
|Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031
|Middle East and Africa projected to record the fastest growth rate
|Segments Covered
|By Product Type, By Material, By Application, By End-User, By Installation Type and By Geography
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|Customization Scope
|Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.
Windows and Doors Companies: (Covers global and market-level overviews, key segments, available financial insights, strategic developments, company market positioning and share, product and service offerings, along with recent industry updates)
- Andersen Corporation
- JELD-WEN Holding Inc.
- Pella Corporation
- YKK AP Inc.
- Marvin Windows & Doors
- Masonite International
- Cornerstone Building Brands / Ply Gem
- MI Windows and Doors
- LIXIL Corporation
- ASSA ABLOY Group
- Rehau Group
- VEKA AG
- Deceuninck NV
- Profine GmbH (Kommerling)
- Saint-Gobain Building Glass & Solutions
- Schuco International
- Aluplast GmbH
- Fenesta Building Systems (DCM Shriram)
- PGT Innovations
- Atrium Corporat
Get in-depth industry insights on the global windows and doors market research report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/windows-and-doors-market?utm_source=globenewswire
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ASEAN UPVC Doors And Windows Market Share: The ASEAN UPVC doors and windows market is categorized by product type into uPVC doors and uPVC windows, by end-user into residential and commercial segments, and by distribution channel into offline and online sales. Geographically, the market covers key countries including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and the rest of the ASEAN region.
North America UPVC Doors and Windows Market Analysis: North America UPVC Doors and Windows Market reflects a moderately concentrated landscape, with a mix of established national brands and numerous regional players competing across segments. Companies are increasingly focusing on strategies such as installation innovation, targeted consolidation, and building resilient supply chains to navigate varying tariffs and regulatory standards across regions. A key area of differentiation lies in installation efficiency, where interior-mounted systems help reduce labor time, limit weather-related disruptions, and streamline scheduling for homeowners, ultimately improving turnaround times in replacement-driven demand.
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