Small Caliber Ammunition Market Projected to Hit $16.64 Billion by 2035, Driven by Global Defense Modernization – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Small Caliber Ammunition Market size is valued at USD 11.81 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 16.64 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 3.58% during 2026–2035. The market is expected to grow significantly between 2026 and 2035 due to a number of factors, including the increasing number of military modernization projects, growing demands from the law enforcement community, growing civilian needs for self-defense, and the development of eco-friendly ammunition.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size (2025): USD 11.81 Billion

Market Size (2035): USD 16.64 Billion

CAGR (2026–2035): 3.58%

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024

Get a Sample Report of Small Caliber Ammunition Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/10028

The U.S. Small Caliber Ammunition Market is projected to grow from USD 4.06 Billion in 2025 to USD 5.53 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 3.50%. Growth is driven by expanding military modernization initiatives, growing demands for homeland security and law enforcement, the widespread use of high-caliber, environmentally friendly ammunition, and investments in innovative centerfire, rimfire, and other special ammunition rounds.

Rising Military Modernization Programs to Boost Market Expansion Globally

Military and police organizations, and civilian shooters, are increasingly choosing to use high-caliber ammunition, such as the NATO 5.56mm, NATO 7.62mm, Parabellum 9mm, and sustainable polymer cartridges, to boost their readiness and effectiveness. The introduction of centerfire and rimfire technology, and better ballistic performance, toughness, and sustainability, is driving this trend, boosting defense systems, and facilitating market growth.

Major Small Caliber Ammunition Market Companies Listed in the Report are

Northrop Grumman Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

BAE Systems plc

Rheinmetall AG

FN Herstal

CBC Global Ammunition

Vista Outdoor Inc.

Olin Corporation (Winchester Ammunition)

Nammo AS

Remington Arms Company LLC

Hornady Manufacturing Company

Sierra Bullets

Aguila Ammunition

Barnaul Cartridge Plant

Sellier & Bellot

Poongsan Corporation

Denel SOC Ltd

IMI Systems (Israel Military Industries)

CCI Ammunition

Federal Premium Ammunition

Small Caliber Ammunition Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Ammunition Type

Centerfire Ammunition held the largest market share of 69.32% in 2025 and is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.07% during 2026–2035 owing to its extensive usage in military, police, and civilian sectors. The growth is also driven by increased military modernization efforts, greater homeland security requirements, and more civilians participating in shooting exercises.

By Caliber Size

5.56mm NATO dominated with 29.62% market share in 2025 and is also projected to record the fastest CAGR of 4.54% through 2026–2035 due to its extensive use in defense organizations in different parts of the world. The high effectiveness of the caliber in combat missions, adaptability in military training exercises, and compatibility with modern firearm technology make it the most preferred caliber.

By End-Use

Military accounted for the highest market share of 54.67% in 2025 owing to massive defense procurements, substantial modernization efforts, and constant deployment for combat, training, and tactical operations. Law Enforcement are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.28% during the forecast period due to increasing threats to national security, tactics employed in preventing crime within cities, and preparation for tactical actions.

By Material/Component

Brass-Cased Ammunition dominated with 59.86% share in 2025 owing to its long-term reliability, durability, and versatility of application across a host of firearms. Lead-Free/Polymer Ammunition are anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.83% through 2026–2035 due to growing environmental concerns coupled with increasing demand for sustainable options and advancements in materials globally.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Small Caliber Ammunition Market, make an Enquiry Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/10028

Small Caliber Ammunition Market Key Segments

By Ammunition Type

Centerfire Ammunition

Rimfire Ammunition

Blank Ammunition

Tracer Ammunition

Others

By Caliber Size

5.56mm NATO

7.62mm NATO

9mm Parabellum

22 LR

Others

By End-Use

Military

Law Enforcement

Civilian/Commercial Shooting

Security Agencies/Private Contractors

Others

By Material/Component

Brass-Cased Ammunition

Steel-Cased Ammunition

Nickel-Plated Ammunition

Lead-Free/Polymer Ammunition

Others

Regional Insights:

With a market share of 39.51%, North America leads the world thanks to large military expenditures, excellent military modernization programs, and widespread civilian participation in the shooting sports industry. Because of their interest in sports and tactical readiness, the U.S. and Canada are leaders in center fire cartridges and distinctive calibers.

Due to rising defense spending in China, India, South Korea, and Australia, the Asia-Pacific region has the highest CAGR of 5.33%. The need for sophisticated calibers has increased due to growing efforts to modernize the military and growing worries about homeland security.

Recent Developments:

In February 2025 , Northrop Grumman expanded its defense supply agreements to include advanced 5.56mm and 7.62mm NATO rounds, strengthening its role in U.S. and allied military modernization programs.

, Northrop Grumman expanded its defense supply agreements to include advanced 5.56mm and 7.62mm NATO rounds, strengthening its role in U.S. and allied military modernization programs. In January 2026, General Dynamics secured new contracts to supply 5.56mm and 9mm rounds for the U.S. military training and tactical operations, reinforcing its position as a key supplier in North America.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

MANUFACTURING & CAPACITY UTILIZATION METRICS – helps you understand production capacity, automation levels, plant downtime, and expansion of localized manufacturing across key markets.

– helps you understand production capacity, automation levels, plant downtime, and expansion of localized manufacturing across key markets. SAFETY & PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate misfire rates, ballistic performance improvements, testing standards, and compliance across military and civilian applications.

– helps you evaluate misfire rates, ballistic performance improvements, testing standards, and compliance across military and civilian applications. INNOVATION & MATERIAL ADVANCEMENT METRICS – helps you uncover R&D investments, adoption of lead-free and polymer-based ammunition, and advancements in next-generation ballistic materials.

– helps you uncover R&D investments, adoption of lead-free and polymer-based ammunition, and advancements in next-generation ballistic materials. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – helps you identify the integration of smart ammunition, AI-based monitoring systems, and digital inventory solutions across defense operations.

– helps you identify the integration of smart ammunition, AI-based monitoring systems, and digital inventory solutions across defense operations. WORKFORCE & TRAINING INSIGHTS – helps you assess training intensity, certification compliance, workforce stability, and adoption of advanced training modules in military and law enforcement sectors.

– helps you assess training intensity, certification compliance, workforce stability, and adoption of advanced training modules in military and law enforcement sectors. ENVIRONMENTAL COMPLIANCE & SUSTAINABILITY METRICS – helps you analyze carbon footprint reduction, recycling rates, adoption of eco-friendly materials, and compliance with global environmental standards.

Buy an Enterprise-User PDF of Small Caliber Ammunition Market Outlook Report 2026-2035: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/10028

Small Caliber Ammunition Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 11.81 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 16.64 Billion CAGR CAGR of 3.58% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Related Reports

Programmable Ammunition Market

Caliber Ammunition Market

Ammunition Market

Small Arms Market

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.