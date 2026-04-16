IDEX Metals Announces $7.0 Million Brokered Private Placement Offering of Special Warrants

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VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDEX Metals Corp. ("IDEX" or the "Company") (TSXV: IDEX; OTCQB: IDXMF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Clarus Securities Inc. on behalf of a syndicate of agents (the “Agents”) in connection with a brokered private placement of up to 17,500,000 special warrants of the Company (“Special Warrants”) at a price of $0.40 per Special Warrant (the “Offering Price”) for gross proceeds of up to $7,000,000 (the “Offering”).

Each Special Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire, for no additional consideration, one unit of the Company (each, a "Unit"), with each Unit being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) at an exercise price of $0.60 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The Company has granted the Agents an option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to offer and sell up to an additional 15% of the number of Special Warrants issued pursuant to the Offering, exercisable at any time up to 48 hours prior to the Closing Date (as defined herein).

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for exploration and development of the Company’s Freeze Project, including drilling, geophysics, and for general working capital purposes

CEO Clayton Fisher commented: “This financing positions IDEX to build on the 2025 exploration season at Freeze, where our integrated drilling, geophysics, geochemistry and mapping continued to strengthen our understanding of the broader mineralized system. We are excited to return to the field and drill test the porphyry copper target beneath North Breccia, while also advancing the broader Kismet Corridor and generating new drill targets across the Freeze Project. With a growing pipeline of opportunities and increasing confidence in the potential of the project, we believe this financing gives us the flexibility to execute an ambitious 2026 program and continue creating value for shareholders.

Following the Closing Date, the Company will use its commercially reasonable best efforts to prepare and file with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces in which the Special Warrants are sold, and obtain a receipt for, a final short form prospectus (the “Final Prospectus”) qualifying the distribution of the Common Shares and Warrants to be issued upon exercise of the Special Warrants. In the event that the Company has not received a receipt for the Final Prospectus within nine (9) weeks following the Closing Date, each unexercised Special Warrant will thereafter entitle the holder thereof to receive upon the exercise thereof, at no additional consideration, one-and-one-twentieth (1.05) of a Unit (instead of one (1) Unit).

All unexercised Special Warrants will automatically be exercised on the day that is the earlier of (a) the third business day after a receipt is issued for the Final Prospectus, and (b) the date which is four (4) months and a day following the Closing Date.

The Agents will receive an aggregate cash fee equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds from the Offering, including in respect of any exercise of the Over-Allotment Option, subject to a reduced fee of 3.0% for up to $3,000,000 of Special Warrants issued to president’s list purchasers (“President’s List Purchasers”). In addition, the Company will issue the Agents non-transferable broker warrants (the “Broker Warrants”) equal to 6.0% of the total number of Special Warrants under the Offering (including in respect of any exercise of the Over-Allotment Option), subject to a reduction to 3.0% for President’s List Purchasers. Each Broker Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price equal to the Offering Price for a period of 24 months after the Closing Date.

The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”), and the entering into of an agency agreement between the Company and the Agents. Closing of the Offering is expected to be on or about May 5, 2026, or such other date as may be determined by the Company and the Agents (the "Closing Date").

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. “United States” and “U.S. person” are as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

About IDEX Metals Corp.

IDEX Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing a portfolio of base and precious metal projects in Idaho, USA. IDEX is primarily focused on the exploration and development of the Freeze Copper-Gold porphyry prospect located in the newly discovered Idaho Copper District, Washington County, Idaho. With a strategic land position in a top-tier mining jurisdiction and surrounded by major industry players, IDEX is committed to redefining district-scale exploration in Idaho.

For more information, please visit https://idexmetals.com/.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Clayton Fisher, CEO & Director

For further information regarding IDEX contact:

Investor Relations

info@idexmetals.com

1 (604) 260-0356

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

No securities regulatory authority or stock exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to closing of the Offering, the receipt of TSXV approval, the filing and receipt for the Final Prospectus, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.