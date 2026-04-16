Gene Therapy Market Report 2026-2034 - CRISPR and AAV Technologies Propel Gene Therapy Advancements; Global Market Growing at 12.27% CAGR

Dublin, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gene Therapy Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Gene Type, Vector Type, Delivery Method, Application, and Region, 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gene therapy market size is projected to expand significantly, with an estimated value of USD 19.3 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 12.27% from 2026-2034. This growth is propelled by the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders and the advancements in gene therapy technologies. North America leads the market, holding a 56% share in 2025, driven by its sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, significant research investments, and regulatory frameworks that encourage innovation.

Gene therapy is gaining traction due to its potential to treat diseases like cystic fibrosis, hemophilia, and cancer by addressing the genetic root causes. Innovations in technologies such as CRISPR-Cas9, viral vectors, and next-generation sequencing are enhancing the efficacy and safety of gene therapy, shortening research durations, and improving clinical trial success rates. Governments and regulatory agencies are playing supportive roles by providing streamlined approval procedures and incentives, which are encouraging further development of gene therapies, especially for rare and complex diseases.

The United States stands as a vital market segment due to its high incidence of genetic and chronic conditions. The launch of groundbreaking treatments, like Orchard Therapeutics' Lenmeldy for MLD, emphasizes the transformative potential of gene therapies. These therapies, priced at $4.25 million, are being rolled out across specialized treatment centers, supported by innovative reimbursement models.

Key market trends include advancements in viral vector technology, crucial for delivering therapeutic genes into patient cells. Viral vectors like AAVs and lentiviruses, due to their targeted delivery capabilities, are pivotal in enhancing treatment safety and efficacy. Research continues to push boundaries, exploring larger genetic payloads and expanding treatable disorder scopes.

Investments in gene therapy research and development are intensifying, with funds like the Gene Therapy Innovation Fund supporting academic advancements. Pharmaceutical firms are acquiring startups and expanding their R&D efforts to accelerate innovation, further boosting market growth prospects.

Regionally, North America dominates due to its strategic collaborations, health infrastructure, and advanced medical technology adoption. Europe's gene therapy market is expanding with regulatory advancements and research collaborations focusing on therapy pipelines, especially in oncology and cardiovascular diseases. In the Asia Pacific, increasing governmental and private investments stimulate regional market expansion, with countries like China, India, and Japan leading the charge.

Latin America is experiencing rapid growth due to technological adoption and regulatory improvements. Meanwhile, the Middle East and Africa are seeing significant advances due to government-backed initiatives and partnerships focusing on rare genetic disorder treatments.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $6.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $19.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.2% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

bluebird bio Inc.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Mustang Bio

Novartis AG

Orchard Therapeutics plc

Roche Holding AG

Sangamo Therapeutics

uniQure NV

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