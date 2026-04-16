Allegro MicroSystems to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

MANCHESTER, N.H., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGM) today announced it plans to release financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2026 prior to the market open on Thursday, May 7, 2026. Following the press release, Mike Doogue, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Derek D’Antilio, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s results and business outlook.

Analysts and investors are invited to join the conference call using the following information:

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Thursday, May 7, 2026

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Live Webcast Link: Click Here

Dial-in Participant Registration Link: Click Here

Advanced registration is required for dial-in participants. Please complete the linked registration form above to receive a dial-in number and dedicated PIN for accessing the conference call.

A live and archived audio webcast of the conference call will also be accessible for at least 90 days on the Company’s website at www.allegromicro.com/investors in the Events & Presentations section.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is leveraging more than three decades of expertise in magnetic sensing and power ICs to propel electrification, automation, AI data center, and robotics forward with solutions that enhance efficiency, performance and sustainability. Allegro’s commitment to quality drives transformation across industries, reinforcing our status as a pioneer in "automotive-grade" technology and a partner in our customers' success. For additional information, visit https://www.allegromicro.com/en/.

Contact: Jalene Hoover

VP of IR & Corporate Communications

Phone: +1 512 751 6526

jhoover@allegromicro.com