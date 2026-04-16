PHYSOR 2026: American Nuclear Society reactor physics conference to be hosted by newcleo and Politecnico di Torino for the first time in Italy

TURIN, Italy, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- newcleo, in partnership with Politecnico di Torino, is proud to announce that they will host PHYSOR 2026, the world’s leading conference in reactor physics established by the American Nuclear Society (ANS). This marks the first time the prestigious event will be held in Italy, underscoring the country’s longstanding strength in academic research on nuclear energy as well as a renewed national interest in advancing nuclear technologies domestically.

The PHYSOR (PHYsics Of Reactors) conference series is a bi-annual event established by the American Nuclear Society (ANS). Every three editions hosted in the U.S. by the ANS, a bid is opened to host PHYSOR outside the US, which was won by newcleo and Politecnico di Torino for the 2026 edition.

PHYSOR brings together leading scientists, engineers, and industry experts from across the global nuclear community to share advances in reactor physics, computational methods, and innovative nuclear technologies. The 2026 edition will serve as a key forum for addressing the role of nuclear energy in achieving long-term decarbonization and energy security.

The event is expected to welcome more than 550 participants from over 30 countries, reflecting its global reach and significance. In addition, approximately 540 scientific papers have been submitted, underscoring the strong engagement of the international research community.

The program will open on Sunday, 19 April, with a full day of technical workshops. From Monday through Thursday, the conference will feature plenary sessions and parallel technical tracks covering key areas of reactor physics, including Monte Carlo methods, multi-physics simulations, advanced reactor design, nuclear data, fuel cycle physics, safety analysis, and the growing application of artificial intelligence in nuclear engineering. Dedicated sessions will also address emerging topics such as small modular and advanced reactors, fusion neutronics, and non-electric applications of nuclear energy.

The event is supported by key industry partners, including Westinghouse Electric Company as main sponsor, reflecting strong engagement from across the nuclear sector.

“Hosting PHYSOR 2026 in Italy reflects the growing momentum of advanced nuclear innovation across Europe,” said Stefano Buono, CEO and founder of newcleo. and Distinguished Chair of the conference: “Together with Politecnico di Torino, we are honored to contribute to this important platform for scientific dialogue and to welcome the global reactor physics community to Turin.”

“PHYSOR represents a unique opportunity to connect cutting-edge research with real-world applications,” added Prof. Sandra Dulla, Professor at Politecnico di Torino and General Chair of the conference. “Bringing this conference to Italy for the first time underscores the strength of our academic ecosystem and its international reputation, as well as our commitment to advancing research on nuclear science and engineering.”

PHYSOR 2026 will be hosted under the auspices of the Italian Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security, the Piedmont Region, the city of Turin, the Nuclear Energy Agency of the OECD, the American Nuclear Society, the Italian Nuclear Association, Confindustria Piemonte, ENEA, the European Nuclear Education Network, the European Nuclear Society and the Italian National Institute for Nuclear Physics.

Visit www.physor2026.org

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