InterDigital’s NAB Showcase to Spotlight HDR Innovation for Advanced and Ad-Supported Streaming

WILMINGTON, Del., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a wireless, video and AI technology research and development company, announced that it will showcase innovation and expertise underpinning HDR for advanced streaming at NAB 2026.

High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology delivers video content with improved contrast, brightness, and color range, which has accelerated its adoption in both production and distribution. InterDigital’s HDR innovation technologies enable the creation of premium HDR and standard dynamic range (SDR) content in a single production workflow, allowing broadcasters and streaming providers to meet consumers’ growing demands for high-quality HDR content, especially premium live sport content enhanced with more vibrant colors, detail, and contrast.

HDR Master Production for Advanced Streaming

At NAB 2026, InterDigital will demonstrate “HDR Master Production for Advanced Streaming,” a conversion solution driven by the latest SMPTE metadata standards and that supports HDR content streaming with ad insertion mechanisms. As interest in premium HDR content continues to grow, InterDigital remains focused on developing technologies that deliver optimal HDR quality for all users and across the delivery workflow, including for SDR and HDR formats and inserted content like replays and advertisements. Experience InterDigital’s innovation at the Streaming Video Technology Alliance (SVTA) booth #C4449-E.

HDR Master Workflows – The Unmet Interoperability Challenge

As part of NAB’s Broadcast Engineering and IT (BEIT) Conference, InterDigital’s Principal Engineer David Touze will present on “HDR Master Workflows – The Unmet Interoperability Challenge,” on Tuesday, April 21 at 9:30 – 9:50 a.m. PT in Room N256. David will explain that some productions, especially live sports, require precisely set and consistently maintained reference levels to support regular conversions between HDR and SDR formats, and InterDigital’s innovative metadata-driven method, formalized in the SMPTE Dynamic Range Conversion Characterization Metadata ST 2094-60 project, allows conversion consistency and guarantees interoperability between conversion techniques. Learn more here.

NAB will take place in Las Vegas from April 18-22, 2026. Learn more and register here.

About InterDigital®

InterDigital is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, video, artificial intelligence (“AI”), and related technologies. We design and develop foundational technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services. We license our innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications devices, consumer electronics, IoT devices, cars and other motor vehicles, and providers of cloud-based services such as video streaming. As a leader in wireless technology, our engineers have designed and developed a wide range of innovations that are used in wireless products and networks, from the earliest digital cellular systems to 5G and today’s most advanced Wi-Fi technologies. We are also a leader in video processing and video encoding/decoding technology, with a significant AI research effort that intersects with both wireless and video technologies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.

InterDigital® is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:

Roya Stephens

Email: roya.stephens@interdigital.comroy

+1 (202) 349-1714