Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. Announces Earnings, Cash Dividend, and Stock Repurchase Program

THOMASVILLE, Ga., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCID: THVB), the parent company of Thomasville National Bank and TNB Financial Services, reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. The company also announced its Board of Directors approved a cash dividend of $1.50 per share. The dividend will be paid on July 2, 2026, to shareholders of record as of June 12, 2026. In addition, the company announced its board of directors has authorized the company to repurchase up to $5 million of its outstanding common stock.

First-Quarter 2026 Highlights

Net Income for the quarter of $12,413,453 compared to $10,503,378 for the same period last year, an increase of 18%.

Earnings per share for the quarter were $1.96 (basic) and $1.86 (diluted).

Pre-tax pre-provision income of $16.9 million, an increase of $2.4 million, or 16%, compared to the same period in 2025.

Return on Average Assets of 2.44% and Return on Average Tangible Equity of 24.66%.

Total Assets of $2.095 billion, an increase of $196 million over the same period in 2025.

Loans grew $196 million to $1.788 billion, or 12% year-over-year.

Deposits increased $148 million to $1.790 billion, or 9% year-over-year.

Regulatory Capital was $209 million or 10.14% of assets.

TNB Financial, provider of trust and investment services, has client assets over $5.4 billion.





Stephen H. Cheney, Chairman and CEO, said “We are pleased to report our strong financial performance for the first quarter of 2026 and that our results allow us to continue our tradition of paying a dividend in July to our shareholders. We believe that our Bank is well positioned to continue this strong performance throughout the year. As we enter our 31st year we recognize the support of this community, our shareholders, and customers have made our Bank extremely successful, and we are very pleased to share the earnings of the Company with the people that made it a reality. Our increasing dividend over the last five years reflects the growth and outstanding performance of our bank. Since 2021 TNB has returned $68 million in dividends to local shareholders. Over our history, the company has returned over $134 million to shareholders and is a reminder one of the most important benefits of a locally owned bank is that the earnings remain in the community.”

Bank President, Bert Hodges stated, “Our resilient culture that empowers our bankers to be creative thinkers has become extremely unique in our industry. This continues to set us apart and has led to superior credit quality, solid customer loyalty, and excellent opportunities for growth. The talent, pride and competitive spirit of our bankers makes us more confident than ever about the future of TNB.”

The authorized stock repurchase program which will occur through the end of January 2027 will be made in accordance with applicable securities and other federal and state laws and may be made from time to time in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions. The amount and timing of the repurchase will be based on a variety of factors, including share acquisition price, regulatory limitations and other market and economic factors. The program does not require the Company to repurchase any specific number of shares.

In commenting on the common stock repurchase program, Stephen Cheney, CEO stated “we continue to see a substantial opportunity for value creation in our company over the long term. The strength of our business model, balance sheet and cash flow enable us to continue investing for the long term, while also opportunistically buying back stock through our repurchase program.”

About Thomasville Bancshares, Inc., and Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1995 as the holding company for Thomasville National Bank. TNB along with its two banking divisions; St. Simons Bank & Trust and Tallahassee National Bank, have total assets over $2 billion providing full-service banking and commercial lending across the South Georgia and North Florida region. TNB is consistently recognized as a top performing community bank. In 2025, TNB was ranked 4th nationally in American Banker’s Top 200 Community Banks based upon three years average return on shareholders’ equity. The Bank’s trust and investment division, TNB Financial Services, has client assets over $5.4 billion under advisement and provides financial planning, investments, trust, brokerage, and other related financial services. TNBFS has offices located in Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Illinois, and Ohio. The Company is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia and has over 800 local shareholders. Thomasville National Bank is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, call 229-226-3300 or visit www.tnbank.com.